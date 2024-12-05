December 2024 Pixel Drop is here: Everything new coming to your phone, watch, and tablet

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the December 2024 Pixel Drop.

Pixel phones have received improvements to Pixel Screenshots, Call Screen functionality, and much more.

Older Pixel Watch models and the Pixel Tablet have also received welcome additions.

Google is rolling out a raft of features and tweaks to its various Pixel devices as part of its December 2024 Pixel Drop. From Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet to smartwatches, there’s something for everyone. So what should we know about this Pixel Drop? Check out our list below!

Pixel Drop December 2024: Pixel phones and Pixel Tablet

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9 Pro

The bulk of these new Pixel Drop features are (unsurprisingly) coming to Pixel phones, ranging from Gemini to improved Pixel Screenshots functionality and more. New Call Screen features: We spotted evidence of AI Replies in Call Screen last month, and the wait is over. Google will use the Gemini Nano AI model to generate smarter suggested replies while using Call Screen. These improved replies should reduce the need for you to answer a screened call. This feature only applies to the Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) in the US. Google is also bringing an Automatic Call Screening view to the Pixel 4 series and higher in the US. This lets you take a look at the conversation between the caller and the AI agent while the call is being automatically screened. It’s worth noting that Google already offers a live transcription of your call when it’s manually screened.

We spotted evidence of AI Replies in Call Screen last month, and the wait is over. Google will use the Gemini Nano AI model to generate smarter suggested replies while using Call Screen. These improved replies should reduce the need for you to answer a screened call. This feature only applies to the Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) in the US. Google is also bringing an Automatic Call Screening view to the Pixel 4 series and higher in the US. This lets you take a look at the conversation between the caller and the AI agent while the call is being automatically screened. It’s worth noting that Google already offers a live transcription of your call when it’s manually screened. Pixel Screenshots app brings more improvements: The company’s Pixel Screenshots app can now automatically categorize your screenshots so you can more easily find your desired images. Google also says you can now use Circle to Search to easily save screenshots to the Pixel Screenshots app. We actually discovered evidence for this integration way back in August, so we’re glad to see it’s finally available. These upgrades apply to the Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) in English.

The company’s Pixel Screenshots app can now automatically categorize your screenshots so you can more easily find your desired images. Google also says you can now use Circle to Search to easily save screenshots to the Pixel Screenshots app. We actually discovered evidence for this integration way back in August, so we’re glad to see it’s finally available. These upgrades apply to the Pixel 9 series (including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold) in English. Save Pixel Screenshots to Google Wallet: In a nifty move, the Pixel Screenshots app now lets you add screenshots of credit cards and tickets to Google Wallet. This is coming to the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in English.

In a nifty move, the Pixel Screenshots app now lets you add screenshots of credit cards and tickets to Google Wallet. This is coming to the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in English. Pixel Screenshots in Gboard: Gboard will now offer movie, music, product, and other text suggestions from your screenshots while searching in supported apps. This can be enabled by toggling the “Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps” option in the Pixel Screenshots app. Once again, this applies to the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You can view our full rundown of Pixel Screenshots changes at the link.

Gboard will now offer movie, music, product, and other text suggestions from your screenshots while searching in supported apps. This can be enabled by toggling the “Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps” option in the Pixel Screenshots app. Once again, this applies to the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. You can view our full rundown of Pixel Screenshots changes at the link. Ultra HDR photos in Instagram: The Pixel 7 and 8 phones already support capturing and sharing Ultra HDR photos on Instagram as of the March 2024 Pixel Drop. Now, the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are getting in on the action.

The Pixel 7 and 8 phones already support capturing and sharing Ultra HDR photos on Instagram as of the March 2024 Pixel Drop. Now, the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are getting in on the action. Photo Picker in Snapchat: Google recently pushed third-party apps to support the Android Photo Picker for improved privacy, and this now applies to Snapchat. Expect to see this change on the Pixel 6 series and newer.

Google recently pushed third-party apps to support the Android Photo Picker for improved privacy, and this now applies to Snapchat. Expect to see this change on the Pixel 6 series and newer. Dual Screen in Portrait Mode: Like many foldable phones, Google’s Pixel Fold devices can simultaneously show the camera preview on both the foldable and cover screens. This functionality didn’t support Portrait Mode at first, but that changes with the December 2024 Pixel Drop. This change applies to both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Like many foldable phones, Google’s Pixel Fold devices can simultaneously show the camera preview on both the foldable and cover screens. This functionality didn’t support Portrait Mode at first, but that changes with the December 2024 Pixel Drop. This change applies to both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Made You Look comes to Pixel Fold: The Made You Look feature plays cute animations on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s cover screen to get your child’s attention for a photo. Thankfully, it’s now coming to the original Pixel Fold too.

The Made You Look feature plays cute animations on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s cover screen to get your child’s attention for a photo. Thankfully, it’s now coming to the original Pixel Fold too. Joy in Made You Look: Google is also adding the character Joy from Disney’s Inside Out movies to Made You Look. For now, this only applies to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Unfortunately, this isn’t a permanent addition, as Google says it’ll be available until December 3, 2025.

Google is also adding the character Joy from Disney’s Inside Out movies to Made You Look. For now, this only applies to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Unfortunately, this isn’t a permanent addition, as Google says it’ll be available until December 3, 2025. Pixel Studio stickers come to Gboard: We saw hints of Google bringing Pixel Studio stickers to Gboard back in October, and this functionality is now available in the December Pixel Drop. This should make it easier for you to share your created stickers in other apps. This is available on the Pixel 9 series (including the Fold) in English.

We saw hints of Google bringing Pixel Studio stickers to Gboard back in October, and this functionality is now available in the December Pixel Drop. This should make it easier for you to share your created stickers in other apps. This is available on the Pixel 9 series (including the Fold) in English. Recorder gets Clear Voice mode: We spotted a Clear Voice mode in the Recorder app two days ago, and it turns out this is also part of the December 2024 Pixel Drop. This feature effectively introduces a noise cancelation toggle to the Pixel 9 family’s Recorder app to reduce background noise and distracting sounds. This should be handy if you’re recording an interview, lecture, or lesson in a noisy environment.

We spotted a Clear Voice mode in the Recorder app two days ago, and it turns out this is also part of the December 2024 Pixel Drop. This feature effectively introduces a noise cancelation toggle to the Pixel 9 family’s Recorder app to reduce background noise and distracting sounds. This should be handy if you’re recording an interview, lecture, or lesson in a noisy environment. Simple view: We’ve seen simple or easy navigation modes in Android phones for roughly a decade now, and Google is finally bringing a similar feature to the Pixel 6 series and newer. This increases your phone’s font size and touch sensitivity (among other tweaks) in the name of accessibility. This feature has been in the works for a while now, as we first spotted it way back in February 2024. You can read our comprehensive explainer here.

We’ve seen simple or easy navigation modes in Android phones for roughly a decade now, and Google is finally bringing a similar feature to the Pixel 6 series and newer. This increases your phone’s font size and touch sensitivity (among other tweaks) in the name of accessibility. This feature has been in the works for a while now, as we first spotted it way back in February 2024. You can read our comprehensive explainer here. Album art for Now Playing: We recently reported that Google’s excellent Now Playing feature would get album art on the history page ( Settings > Sound and vibration > Now Playing ), and this is officially coming as part of the latest Pixel Drop. You’ll need a Pixel 6 series device or later.

We recently reported that Google’s excellent Now Playing feature would get album art on the history page ( ), and this is officially coming as part of the latest Pixel Drop. You’ll need a Pixel 6 series device or later. Identity check: We previously covered this theft-protection feature, but it’s now rolling out to all Tensor-powered Pixels. Identity Check forces you to use biometric authentication to change sensitive settings when you’re in an untrusted location. That’s handy if your phone has been stolen and the thief knows your PIN.

We previously covered this theft-protection feature, but it’s now rolling out to all Tensor-powered Pixels. Identity Check forces you to use biometric authentication to change sensitive settings when you’re in an untrusted location. That’s handy if your phone has been stolen and the thief knows your PIN. Pixel-exclusive VPN comes to Pixel Tablet: Google quietly brought its VPN service to the Pixel Tablet last week, and it’s now made this official as part of the December Pixel Drop. This is a long-overdue move as the VPN service was inexplicably exclusive to Pixel phones for a while now.

Google quietly brought its VPN service to the Pixel Tablet last week, and it’s now made this official as part of the December Pixel Drop. This is a long-overdue move as the VPN service was inexplicably exclusive to Pixel phones for a while now. Pixel Tablet gets lock screen widgets: Back in September, we reported that lock screen widgets were available on the Pixel Tablet running an Android 15 QPR1 beta. You don’t need a beta version for this feature anymore as it’s now available as part of the Pixel Drop. Simply swipe right from your lock screen to view these widgets.

All Android phones and tablets

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Google has also announced a few features coming to Android phones and tablets in general. So you won’t need a Pixel phone for these additions. Automatic enhancements to captured documents: We all take snaps of documents like receipts, forms, and ID cards, but Google Drive will now automatically improve the quality of these scans. These automatic enhancements include contrast and white balance tweaks, as well as shadow removal and deblurring.

We all take snaps of documents like receipts, forms, and ID cards, but Google Drive will now automatically improve the quality of these scans. These automatic enhancements include contrast and white balance tweaks, as well as shadow removal and deblurring. Expressive Captions: We previously told you about new Live Caption features being in the works a few months ago, including an “emotional intensity” feature. Some of these features are now live in the form of Expressive Caption support. This will convey the “intensity and emotion” of speech and situations with additions like “[gasp]” and “[cheers and applause].” You’ll even see some captions in all caps when the speaker is really excited. This accessibility feature is coming to the Pixel 6 and newer, along with “other compatible Android devices.”

We previously told you about new Live Caption features being in the works a few months ago, including an “emotional intensity” feature. Some of these features are now live in the form of Expressive Caption support. This will convey the “intensity and emotion” of speech and situations with additions like “[gasp]” and “[cheers and applause].” You’ll even see some captions in all caps when the speaker is really excited. This accessibility feature is coming to the Pixel 6 and newer, along with “other compatible Android devices.” Gemini Live supports more languages: The more responsive version of Google’s chatbot is now available in additional languages. This comes a couple of months after the firm first announced that Gemini Live is expanding to support over 40 languages. The company says this expanded support applies to “select devices, languages, and countries.” For what it’s worth, Gemini Live is available on virtually all Android phones.

The more responsive version of Google’s chatbot is now available in additional languages. This comes a couple of months after the firm first announced that Gemini Live is expanding to support over 40 languages. The company says this expanded support applies to “select devices, languages, and countries.” For what it’s worth, Gemini Live is available on virtually all Android phones. Gemini Advanced gets a saved info feature: Gemini Advanced can now remember your interests and preferences for future queries. That means you can tell the chatbot that you’re a vegetarian and future queries about recipes and restaurants will take this into account. This isn’t a Pixel-exclusive feature either and will be available to all Android phones and Gemini on the web. You can read a full rundown here.

Gemini Advanced can now remember your interests and preferences for future queries. That means you can tell the chatbot that you’re a vegetarian and future queries about recipes and restaurants will take this into account. This isn’t a Pixel-exclusive feature either and will be available to all Android phones and Gemini on the web. You can read a full rundown here. Gemini supports system features and more Google apps: Google confirmed that Gemini can now control your device settings, open your camera for a selfie, set alarms, make calls, compose and send texts. Google says the chatbot also has a Spotify extension to play your songs and podcasts. Expect these features to land on the Pixel 6 series and newer. However, Google’s own press material suggests these additions will come to non-Pixel devices too. Either way, we reported the availability of a Utilities extension for Gemini to handle various system actions yesterday. Evidence for the Spotify extension also emerged last week.

Google confirmed that Gemini can now control your device settings, open your camera for a selfie, set alarms, make calls, compose and send texts. Google says the chatbot also has a Spotify extension to play your songs and podcasts. Expect these features to land on the Pixel 6 series and newer. However, Google’s own press material suggests these additions will come to non-Pixel devices too. Either way, we reported the availability of a Utilities extension for Gemini to handle various system actions yesterday. Evidence for the Spotify extension also emerged last week. Improved image descriptions in Lookout: Google’s Lookout app can issue spoken descriptions of captured or uploaded images (dubbed Image Q&A), and this functionality is getting a major upgrade. More specifically, Google says Image Q&A now uses the more advanced Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model for richer descriptions. This improved functionality is available globally.

Google’s Lookout app can issue spoken descriptions of captured or uploaded images (dubbed Image Q&A), and this functionality is getting a major upgrade. More specifically, Google says Image Q&A now uses the more advanced Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model for richer descriptions. This improved functionality is available globally. Improved Quick Share: Google is also improving the staple Quick Share feature by letting you share content via a QR code. That means you don’t need to tweak your sharing settings as the receiving party can simply scan your code. The company says this will be available on the Pixel 6 line and newer, but it’s also included this feature in a press release related to general Android features. So it sounds like this is coming to non-Pixel devices too. You can find more info here.

Google is also improving the staple Quick Share feature by letting you share content via a QR code. That means you don’t need to tweak your sharing settings as the receiving party can simply scan your code. The company says this will be available on the Pixel 6 line and newer, but it’s also included this feature in a press release related to general Android features. So it sounds like this is coming to non-Pixel devices too. You can find more info here. Improved Emoji Kitchen: Google has also updated the Emoji Kitchen in Gboard with new pizza-themed combos and improved navigation. These additions are coming to the Pixel 6 series and later, along with the Pixel Tablet. However, these additions were also mentioned in a press release covering general Android additions, so we expect them to land on all Android devices.

Pixel Drop December 2024: Pixel Watch series

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch 3 debuted a number of software features earlier this year. But the December 2024 Pixel Drop brings some of these features to your older Pixel Watch. Live camera views come to the Pixel Watch 2: The Pixel Watch 3 introduced the ability to view a live feed of your Nest Cam or Doorbell on your wrist. Thankfully, this capability is now available on the Pixel Watch 2. You can also talk with the person seen at your door via your watch.

The Pixel Watch 3 introduced the ability to view a live feed of your Nest Cam or Doorbell on your wrist. Thankfully, this capability is now available on the Pixel Watch 2. You can also talk with the person seen at your door via your watch. More countries get Loss of Pulse feature: The Pixel Watch 3 brought the Loss of Pulse functionality to a host of regions, but Google isn’t stopping here. This feature is now available to Pixel Watch 3 users in Germany and Portugal.

The Pixel Watch 3 brought the Loss of Pulse functionality to a host of regions, but Google isn’t stopping here. This feature is now available to Pixel Watch 3 users in Germany and Portugal. More devices get Cardio Load and Target Load: Google’s Cardio Load and Target Load features debuted on the Pixel Watch 3, and they’re now expanding to a bunch of devices. Expect to find these features on the Pixel Watch 1, Pixel Watch 2, Fitbit Sense 1 and 2, Fitbit Versa 2 to 4, Fitbit Charge 5 and 6, Fitbit Inspire 2 and 3, and Fitbit Luxe. These features can be accessed via the Fitbit Today app on Pixel Watches and via the Fitbit mobile app for Fitbit devices.

