Google could enhance Circle to Search with Pixel Screenshots integration (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on bringing Pixel Screenshots integration to Circle to Search.

Users will be able to save screenshots of the item they circled while using Circle to Search directly to the Pixel Screenshots app.

After circling something on the screen, users will be presented with an option to save.

It appears Google has no shortage of ideas on how it could improve Circle to Search, from handling full-screen queries to an Audio Search function. Now the tech giant seems to be working integrating its new Pixel Screenshots app to the feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google recently debuted its new Pixel Screenshots app, which uses on-device AI to analyze all of the screenshots you take. You can then use Gemini to ask questions about something you did on your phone and the AI will use those screenshots to try and connect the dots to provide an answer.

In the Google app (beta version 15.32.37.29.arm64), we discovered that Google is working on integrating the Pixel Screenshots app into Circle to Search (CtS). When enabled, anything you circle while using CtS can be saved directly to Pixel Screenshots as a screenshot.

In the video above, you can see this integration in action. After selecting any element on the screen, a Save option with the Pixel Screenshots icon next to it will appear above. Tapping on Save will save the screenshot and will bring up a snackbar (pictured below) that will allow you to view the screenshot in the Pixel Screenshots app.

AssembleDebug

Choosing to view the screenshot will direct you to a page that tells you when the screenshot was taken. There’s also an alert box that will inform you if the screenshot is AI-enabled for AI summaries, smart actions, and search.

As with any APK teardown, it’s unknown if or when the feature will be made available.

