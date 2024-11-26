Gemini can now search and play your favorite Spotify tunes

Google’s Gemini is expanding its support for extensions, allowing users to interact with more third-party apps using the voice assistant. Until now, Gemini has primarily offered a YouTube Music extension for music streaming needs, but it looks like Spotify is joining in on the fun. (via 9to5Google )

The Android Authority team reported about Gemini’s Spotify extension back in August, although it’s not yet visible in the Gemini extensions list. However, Google has released an official support page detailing how users can set it up and what to expect. This suggests the feature is on the verge of becoming publicly available.

Setting up Spotify with Gemini

To get started, users need to link their Spotify account to their Google Account. If you’ve already done this through another Google service, you’re a step ahead. Otherwise, connecting the two is straightforward:

Ask Gemini to play, search, or browse music on Spotify.

If your Spotify account isn’t connected, Gemini will prompt you to set it up.

Once set up, the integration allows for a variety of music-related tasks. Users can request Gemini to play songs, albums, or playlists from Spotify or search for tracks based on artist names, lyrics, or genres. Some of the examples shared by Google include:

Play my Spotify playlist called [name of the playlist].

Search for a Spotify playlist with relaxing music.

Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify.

Search for [artist name] songs

Search for the song that goes [lyrics]

Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music

If you’ve connected multiple music services to Gemini, it defaults to the one you last used unless you specify a different service in your request. To avoid confusion, you can explicitly name Spotify or use the “@Spotify” mention when asking Gemini to play music.