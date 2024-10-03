Gemini Live goes global with support for 40+ languages

Google

Of all of Google’s recent AI-based efforts, Gemini Live has got to be one of the most impressive, elevating chatbots to a new standard of natural communication and contextual awareness. We’ve been witnessing a big expansion of Gemini Live over the past few weeks, going free for even users without Gemini Advanced. We just heard late last month that availability had extended to all English-speaking users, and now Gemini Live is taking the next logical step.

Over the next few weeks, Google will roll out Gemini Live support on Android for more than 40 languages. The company hasn’t yet formally shared a list of all those, but with so many included, there’s probably a good shot you’re covered — and if we had to guess, we’d bet on these Live languages aligning closely with the 45 languages supported by Gemini in general. The app will let you conduct conversations in two different languages at once, if you prefer multi-lingual interactions with Gemini.

That’s going to be a huge boost for access, exposing tons of new users to what Gemini Live can do. In addition to that progress, Google’s also talking about its efforts to improve the state of Gemini Extensions. These plug-ins let Gemini tap into the power of your favorite Google apps and services, and we’ve been tracking progress on a lot of them.

Google shares that “over the coming weeks, you’ll be able to connect to new tools across different apps and in more languages, making it even easier to get things done.” More language support is obviously great, but again we’re left wanting for specifics here.

In addition to the broadening language support for Extensions, Google also teases a few new ones we’ve been anticipating, and references upcoming Gemini functionality with Keep, Tasks, and Calendar. Look for all that to start arriving over the course of October.

