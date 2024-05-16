Google's Live Caption feature could soon get customization options for emojis, and more

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on several features for Live Caption, which is shipped as part of the Android System Intelligence app.

These upcoming features include options around emojis, emotional intensity, and word duration, and showing these in the transcript.

Google introduced Live Caption as a feature back in Google I/O 2019. This underrated accessibility feature can create captions of any speech coming out of your device. I’ve frequently used it in situations where I couldn’t audibly listen to my phone audio but still needed to figure out what was being spoken. Google is working on adding new improvements to Live Caption that would make it even more useful.

Android Authority contributor Assemble Debug spotted several upcoming customization features related to Live Caption in the Android System Intelligence app.

Some of the upcoming changes revolve around emojis. Live Caption will soon include emoji icons in the transcript and will let you choose whether to show the emoji icon, too. You can show emotional intensity in speech and even choose to emphasize emotional intensity in transcription. You can also show emotional tags and include them in the transcript.

Beyond this, you can show the word duration effect and include the word duration effect in transcription.

As you can see, these changes are in the interest of giving users more options and customizability for their captions and transcripts. These upcoming features were spotted in the oemfull variant of the Android System Intelligence app, which is available on several devices beyond just Google Pixels, so we’re crossing our fingers on seeing these roll out to plenty of phones.

Would you find these upcoming Live Caption features useful? Let us know in the comments below!

