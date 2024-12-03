Google's Recorder app could be getting the upgrade users have been waiting for (APK Teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Code from the latest Google Recorder app suggests a “Clear Voice” feature is in the works.

This new feature will reduce background noise and prioritize human speech in recordings.

It could be limited to mono recordings and might not work with external microphones.

Google’s Recorder app has consistently been regarded as one of the best voice recording apps on smartphones. Despite its sophisticated AI-powered transcriptions and speaker labeling features, the app has lacked a capability that many other voice recorders already offer: noise cancellation. However, it seems this gap might soon be addressed.

While tinkering with the latest version of Google Recorder on Android (Version 4.2.20241001.701169069), we uncovered some evidence that points to a new “Clear voice” feature in the works. Here are some of the strings we found related to this feature:

Code Copy Text <string name="hdmic_setting_summary"> Reduce background noise while recording for clearer speech playback. External mic and stereo are not supported.</string> <string name="hdmic_setting_title"> Clear voice</string> string name="hdmic_tooltip">Keep human speech and remove background sounds</string> string name="hdmic_tooltip_with_learn_more">Keep human speech and remove background sounds. Learn more in Settings.</string> <string name="not_mono_channel">This actionrequires mono audio. Please change your audio channels to mono.</string> <string name="off_for_new_recordings">Clear voice is off for new recordings</string> <string name="stereo_clear_voice_off">Clear voice is turned off in stereo mode</string>

While we weren’t able to get it working right away, the strings indicate that the Clear Voice feature will aim to minimize background noise while prioritizing human speech. This enhancement, however, will come with certain restrictions. For instance, the feature appears to require mono audio and will not function in stereo mode or when using an external microphone.

Google Recorder has earned a reputation as one of the best Pixel-exclusive tools, with its ability to transcribe recordings and identify different speakers being highlights. If and when the “Clear Voice” feature rolls out, it could make the app even more valuable for users who need high-quality, noise-free recordings.

