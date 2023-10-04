Here are the carriers that get you a Google Pixel 8 free

The Google Pixel 8 is the talk of the tech world after its launch today. While it looks like it will live up to the hype, it’s also seen a price hike since the Pixel 7. The phone retails for $699 in the US, while its stablemate, the Pixel 8 Pro, will set you back a cool $999. But it is possible to get a Google Pixel 8 for free, sort of.

How do I get a Google Pixel 8 for free? As you might expect, very few people will be handing you a free Pixel 8 out of the kindness of their hearts. You might see some giveaways here and there, but between the chance of them being scams and the sheer volume of applicants, they’re not a reliable way of securing yourself a Google Pixel 8 for free. The only surefire way you’re going to avoid paying the retail price of the handset is by signing up for a carrier plan, a trade-in, or both. And how “free” the phone will be is arguable.

Each carrier plan will involve a significant monthly payment, and you’ll usually be committed to it for at least 12 months, often 24 or 36. Although you’ll receive the phone without upfront payment, its cost is essentially integrated into your monthly plan. It’s as if you’re being loaned the phone’s value with monthly repayments. If you decide to give up your carrier contract early, you may be liable to pay the remaining balance on the phone. You should always read the terms and conditions of any carrier plan carefully.

But hey, at least you’re getting the latest Android phone without a massive outlay. Here are the carriers and retailers that will give you the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro for free.

T-Mobile T-Mobile offers the Pixel 8 for free with their Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans. Existing customers will need to trade in their old device to take advantage of this offer, while new subscribers can obtain the smaller device for free without a trade-in when opting for the same plans. Keep in mind that this offer requires a 24-month commitment.

For those interested in the Pixel 8 Pro, these same deals reduce the cost by $800, leaving a $199 difference to cover. If you plan to purchase either phone without choosing one of these two plans, a trade-in can still provide a $500 savings.

Verizon New Verizon customers can get either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro for free with a select trade-in on qualified unlimited plans, but you’ll need a 36-month plan to get the full bill credits. You’ll also get a free $200 Verizon e-gift card to help you cover the cost of switching to the network.

If you’re already with Verizon and looking to upgrade to the latest Google phones, a select trade-in on a qualified unlimited plan will save you up to $800 on your new device. That means that existing customers can also get the Pixel 8 for free, although it leaves $199 to be paid on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Either way, you also get to save $400 on any of the Pixel Watch models when you buy, as long as you also add an LTE plan for the wearable.

AT&T Funnily enough, AT&T doesn’t have a deal to get you a free Pixel 8, but it does give you the chance to get a free Pixel 8 Pro. This required trading in your old device, which only needs to have a value of $35 or higher, and a select unlimited plan. This has to be a plan of $75 per month or more, and you’ll be committed for 36 months.

The same plan requirements with AT&T as above drop the price of the Pixel 8 handset to $15 per month. That’ll save you about $300 across the length of your contract.

Best Buy Best Buy is offering up to $800 off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with a qualified trade-in. That means that switching up the right device can get you the Pixel 8 for free or reduce the price of the Pixel 8 Pro to just $199.

On top of those savings, Best Buy also includes another Google device as a gift with your new phone, depending on which handset you choose. The Pixel Buds Pro are thrown in for free with the Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro buyers will be gifted a Pixel Watch 2.

Xfinity Mobile It’s a big caveat, but if you happen to have Xfinity Internet in your home already, you can get $500 off the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from Xfinity Mobile. Combining that offer with an eligible trade-in ups the discount to $800, meaning you can get the Pixel 8 for free. You’ll need to maintain an Xfinity Mobile unlimited plan for 24 months to see the full benefit of the deal.

FAQs

When can you preorder the Pixel 8? You can pre-order the Pixel 8 now! It’s available from Google and Amazon, plus all of the carriers and retailers mentioned above.

What are the disadvantages of Google Pixel phones? We’re a big fan of the Pixel line, so we wouldn’t suggest there are too many disadvantages. The ones that do exist are often not unique to the Pixel range, such as the lack of a headphone jack or expandable storage. The Pixel 8 is only available in 17 countries, which is a disadvantage if you’re not in one of them. They’re also not quite the affordable alternative to the likes of Apple and Samsung that they have been at times in the past.

How many years will the Pixel 8 last? The Google Pixel 8 is going to get seven years of software updates, so it should be a trusty servant for a long time.

Comments