Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: What's the difference and should you upgrade?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It’s increasingly common, it seems, to acknowledge that there isn’t as much reason to upgrade your smartphone these days as there was even a few years ago. Year-to-year changes have become incremental. The longer you wait, though, the more those changes can add up. So, if you’re weighing an upgrade from the Google Pixel 6 Pro to the new Pixel 8 Pro, is the leap justifiable?

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: At a glance The Pixel 8 Pro sports a faster Google Tensor G3 processor which can handle a lot of AI tasks on-device.

Camera improvements include wider apertures, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a bump in telephoto zoom from 4x to 5x.

Battery capacity is largely unchanged, although there is faster wired charging.

Display resolution is actually slightly lower on the Pixel 8 Pro, but its screen can get incredibly bright, up to 2,400 nits peak.

Connectivity now includes USB 3.2, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 7, though the last is only in select regions.

The Pixel 8 Pro includes a thermometer if you want to scan objects in your environment.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specs

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Display

Google Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

2992 x 1344 (489ppi)

1-120Hz dynamic Smooth Display

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

1,600 nits brightness for HDR, 2,400 nits peak brightness



Google Pixel 6 Pro 6.7-inch OLED

19.5:9 aspect ratio

3,120 x 1,440 (512ppi)

Gorilla Glass Victus

120Hz adaptive refresh rate



Processor

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Tensor G3

Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Tensor

RAM

Google Pixel 8 Pro 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM



Google Pixel 6 Pro 12GB LPDDR5

Storage

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (US-only)

No expandable storage

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128, 256, or 512GB

No expandable storage

Power

Google Pixel 8 Pro 4950mAh (minimum) 5050mAh (typical)

30W wired charging

23W wireless charging (w/Pixel Stand 2nd gen)

12W Qi wireless charging

Battery Share

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5,000mAh (typical)

23W wired charging

23W wireless charging (w/Pixel Stand)

12W Qi wireless charging

Battery Share

Cameras

Google Pixel 8 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, f/1.68, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

2x "optical quality" zoom

OIS and EIS

- 48MP ultra-wide

0.8 μm, f/1.95, 125.5-degree FoV

- 48MP telephoto

0.7 μm, f/2.8, 21.8-degree FoV

5x optical zoom

OIS and EIS

- Multi-zone laser AF



Front:

- 10.5MP

1.22 μm, f/2.2, 95-degree FoV, autofocus





Google Pixel 6 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, f/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS

- 12MP ultra-wide

1.25 μm, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV

- 48MP telephoto

0.8 μm, f/3.5, 23.5-degree FoV

1/2-inch sensor

4x optical zoom

OIS and EIS

- Laser AF



Front:

- 11.1MP single

1.22 μm, f/2.2, 94-degree FoV

Audio

Google Pixel 8 Pro Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Spatial audio

Bluetooth 5.3

No 3.5mm port

Google Pixel 6 Pro Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Bluetooth 5.2

No 3.5mm port

IP rating

Google Pixel 8 Pro IP68

Google Pixel 6 Pro IP68

Biometrics

Google Pixel 8 Pro Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock (w/under-display sensor)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Unlock (w/under-display sensor)

SIM

Google Pixel 8 Pro Dual SIM (single nano and eSIM)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Dual SIM (single nano and eSIM)

Software

Google Pixel 8 Pro Android 14

Google Pixel 6 Pro Android 12 (updates to 14)

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 8 Pro 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

213g

Google Pixel 6 Pro 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm

210g

Colors

Google Pixel 8 Pro Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay

Google Pixel 6 Pro Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny



There’s a range of spec upgrades here, but the biggest is obviously Google’s third-generation Tensor processor. We’ll benchmark it for our full review. In the meantime, it’s safe to assume that while you might not notice the G3’s power vs the first-gen Tensor in apps like Reddit or Gmail, it could make a big difference in games, or in apps that depend heavily on AI. Indeed, Google says that it can run many AI processes on-device that formerly had to be handled in the cloud.

The biggest spec upgrade is the Tensor G3 processor.

You’ll also notice the display. The Pixel 8 Pro has a slightly taller 20:9 aspect ratio, and actually drops a little in resolution from 3,120 x 1,440 to 2,992 x 1,344. That pixel density doesn’t matter much thankfully, but what does is that the new screen can get intensely bright, up to a peak of 2,400 nits, even if you’ll usually just see 1,600 nits when viewing HDR content. If you regularly squint at your phone in sunlight, this could be a reason to upgrade.

Some minor upgrades include Face Unlock, and improved connectivity in the form of things like USB 3.2, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 7. More significant to some will be 30W wired charging, though you’ll need to buy a compatible USB PD PPS charger, since Google doesn’t include one in the box.

Are the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro waterproof? Yes, they share an IP68 rating. You shouldn’t swim or shower with them though, at least not without a water-sealed case.

We’ll lastly mention that there’s a new 1TB storage option for US buyers, and all Pixel 8 Pros now have a built-in thermometer. We’re not quite sure why Google added it, to be honest — while you can use it to check the temperature of food and other objects, no one was clamoring for that, certainly not when smartphone batteries still last little more than a day. The company is seeking FDA approval to validate the sensor for checking humans; at that point it should have more utility.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Size comparison

In terms of size, there’s virtually no difference between the two phones. You can’t reuse your Pixel 6 Pro case (check out best Pixel 8 Pro cases list for some new ones), but the adjustments are minor, and if anything, the 8 Pro (above) is actually a tiny bit shorter despite keeping a 6.7-inch screen and changing to that 20:9 aspect ratio. Google’s distinctive rear camera bar remains, simply looking nicer thanks to design changes that originated with the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Cameras

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While we have yet to complete our Pixel 8 Pro camera tests, one thing we can say so far is that while its camera upgrades aren’t essential, they might push the boundaries of what you can shoot. The phone’s telephoto lens for instance delivers 5x optical zoom, up from 4x, filling the frame better when shooting things like scenery or concerts. Apertures are also wider on all of the rear lenses, improving low-light performance.

The phone’s ultrawide lens is paired with a 48MP sensor, up from 12MP on the Pixel 6 Pro. If you take a lot of ultra-wide shots, that could mean a significant jump in quality. Other enhancements include multi-zone laser autofocus for the rear cameras, and basic autofocus for the front-facing selfie shooter.

The Pixel 8 Pro's camera upgrades may push the boundaries of what you can shoot.

Long-term Pixel users will know that the real story is image processing. Google likes to brag about its computational photography tricks, not to mention a number of features and tools that are exclusive to Pixels, such as Face Unblur and the Magic Eraser. While not available for the phone’s launch, the Pixel 8 Pro should be the first model to get Google’s Video Boost and Night Sight Video tech for improved low-light recording, and some other options like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Some of these will filter back to the 6 Pro, but if you want a cutting-edge camera phone, the 8 Pro is it. You’ll also need an 8 Pro for Video Boost, which enables Night Sight videos, among other AI tweaks.

The 6 Pro remains very capable, as you can see from the photo samples below. If you haven’t been running up against any limitations so far, don’t feel pressured to spend money.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery life and charging

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

In most respects, nothing has changed here. The phones have similar mAh ratings, and support 23W wireless charging with a 2nd-gen Pixel Stand, or 12W when using a generic Qi charger. They also support Google’s Battery Share reverse charging.

We’ll need to fully test the Pixel 8 Pro to see if there are any optimizations in battery life. Even if there aren’t, though, support for 30W wired charging (compared with 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro) should make it quicker to top up the phone. That’s assuming of course that you have a USB PD PPS charger, and you’ll need one of your own, since the only bundled power accessory is a USB-C cable.

Google does promise “beyond 24-hour battery life” when using a mix of various functions, and up to 72 hours when Extreme Battery Saver is enabled. It’s best to avoid that mode whenever possible though, since it shuts off many features and cripples performance.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price and availability

Pixel 6 Pro: Starts at $584.99 (refurbished) Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999

$999 Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $1,059

$1,059 Pixel 8 Pro (512GB): $1,179

$1,179 Pixel 8 Pro (1TB): $1,399

Google no longer sells the Pixel 6 Pro, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find new units for sale anywhere else, especially with the Pixel 8 lineup slated to ship October 12. You can find refurbished models at radically shifting price points (possibly lower than what we’ve listed), but even those are in short supply.

The Pixel 8 Pro is launching at $999, a full $100 more than the 6 Pro did in 2021. That’s to be expected unfortunately, given inflation and prices for competing phones like the iPhone 15 Pro. You’ll pay even more for higher storage tiers, to the point that a 1TB model costs as much as a respectable desktop PC.

The Pixel 8 Pro is initially launching in 20 markets, including the US, Canada, India, Japan, and much of Europe. Google will presumably expand the product’s reach over the next year.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you own a Pixel 6 Pro, the 8 Pro probably isn’t a must-have. Google isn’t abandoning its older phone yet, and the 8 Pro doesn’t introduce anything revolutionary. It’s conceivable that true professionals might be quick sells — say if they shoot a lot of photos or video for social media, do live AI transcriptions, or work outdoors in the sun — but the 6 Pro was already pretty solid in those areas.

If you’ve got the disposable income to upgrade simply because you want to, we feel like there’s a better case. Cumulatively, the enhancements to the Pixel 8 Pro may be enough to make it feel fresh, particularly if the thing you value most is photo and video quality. Google seems to be at the top of its game in camera hardware and software. Shopping today, its only real challengers are Apple and Samsung. And with seven years of guaranteed OS and security updates, the Pixel 8 Pro is a safe long-term investment.

Would/will you upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 8 Pro? 146 votes Yes 42 % No 43 % Maybe, money permitting 15 %

That said, the longer you hold off, the more novelty you can expect out of a new Pixel. If you’re going to spend on luxury purchases from Google this year, it might make more sense to buy a new Fitbit or Pixel Watch 2, or maybe some Google Nest smart home gear. After all, the Pixel 6 Pro will still get at least one more OS upgrade after Android 14 and two further years of security patches. There’s still life in Google’s first-ever Pro-tier Pixel yet.

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: FAQ

Which camera is best, Apple or Google Pixel? The answer to that is actually highly variable, not just because it depends on phone models, but because Apple and Google prefer different aesthetics and excel in different areas. Google tends to be stronger with still photos, while Apple excels at video. The Pixel 8 Pro could see Google catch up in the video realm.

Is it worth upgrading to the Pixel 7 Pro from the 6 Pro? Possibly, if you can score a good trade-in deal. You won’t notice as many changes as you will with the Pixel 8 Pro, however.

Do the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro have dual-SIM and eSIM? Both phones have eSIM support and a physical nano-SIM slot.

Do the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro have an SD card slot? No, both phones are limited to internal and cloud storage.

When did the Google Pixel 6 Pro come out? It originally launched on October 28, 2021.

Comments