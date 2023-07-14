What's the best Fitbit? We tested dozens, and here are our top 8 picks

With dozens of options to choose from, it’s not always easy to figure out the right fitness tracker. Knowing the specific brand you are interested in helps. If you’re on this page, the odds are that brand is Fitbit. We can’t blame you — Fitbit makes a full suite of approachable wearables that will work for most people. It also has one of the top companion apps on the market. If you’re looking for the best Fitbit for your needs, look no further.

The best Fitbit tracker for most people is the Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 Decent battery life • Accurate health tracking • Built-in GPS MSRP: $229.95 The best value Fitbit smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 carries all the smart features you could want on a mid-range smartwatch, including Google Assistant support, voice replies, and reliable health tracking. It's effectively a Fitbit Sense without the pricier specialized sensors. See price at Amazon Save $46.95 See price at Best Buy Save $30.00

The Fitbit Versa 3 isn’t the flagship watch in the brand’s lineup — that honor goes to the Sense 2, which we will return to a bit later in this guide. There is also a newer Versa 4 but, in our opinion, the Versa 3 is the best Fitbit you can buy. We tested the newer model and found it drops key features that make its predecessor such a valuable device.

We love that the Versa 3 is sleek and comfortable, despite being larger than the Charge 5. Really the only features that separate the Versa 3 from its more expensive Sense siblings are the lack of ECG, EDA, and skin temperature sensors. If you’re not too worried about any of those features, then the choice just got easier. Plus, unlike most smartwatches, the Versa 3 has exceptional battery life. We consistently saw about three and a half days of battery life in our testing, including the use of sensors like the heart rate monitor and GPS. Surprisingly, it beat out the Fitbit Charge 5, which only saw about three days of power during our review.

If you’re strongly considering a Fitbit, you’re probably doing so for its activity-monitoring features. The Versa 3 lives up to the family name, and we saw accurate results in step counting, sleep tracking, and most other basics. You also get an altimeter, a feature that Fitbit ditched in its Charge 5. This is an important measure of elevation during workouts and can give you a more accurate idea of your intensity. Fitbit also offers a built-in GPS on the Versa 3. It worked well throughout our testing and remained accurate even in areas with a weak signal. Sure passing under bridges threw it off, but that happens with many GPS trackers.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a fitness watch done right. It packs advanced metrics with solid battery life and an approachable price.

Fitness trackers often suffer when it comes to heart rate monitoring, but we were impressed by what the Versa 3 has to offer. It’s not perfect by any means, and you’ll still get better results with a chest strap, but it handled our tests pretty well. The Versa 3 isn’t the fastest when it comes to rapid heart rate changes, and it seemed worse at the start of our testing. Over time, the watch improved its readings, though it didn’t always lock on as fast as the Versa 2.

Sleep tracking is another one of the Versa 3’s key selling points. You can track light, deep, and REM sleep as usual, but the smartwatch also adds some extra metrics to the mix. We were particularly impressed by the snore and noise detection, which analyzes noises during the night to match them with different parts of your sleep cycle. It then takes all of your data and crafts a score from 1 to 100 to give you an idea of your overall sleep quality. While Fitbit might not be as accurate as a sleep study lab, the Versa 3 performed admirably against the Withings ScanWatch, one of our favorites for sleep tracking. Plus, Fitbit offers Sleep Profile, a program that analyzes users’ sleep quality over the course of each month offering deeper insights and guidance.

We’ve hit fitness pretty heavily, but it’s good to remember that the Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch, too. One of our favorite features is the ability to swap out the watch face whenever we want. The device doesn’t have a massive app store, but it does cover the basics like Starbucks. You can also choose between Alexa and Google Assistant as your preferred voice assistant on the Versa 3, and you can place calls right from your wrist. The Versa 4, meanwhile, does not offer support for Google Assistant.

Overall, the Fitbit Versa 3 takes top marks almost across the board. It’s well-balanced between fitness tracking and everyday life and won’t hurt your wallet too much. We recommend it as our top Fitbit for most users, as it covers a broad base of metrics without adding extra sensors you may not even use. That said, Fitbit’s smartwatches are bare-bones compared to other leading smartwatches, like the Apple Watch for example. If your expecting a fully-featured smartwatch you’ll want to shop elsewhere.

What makes it stand out Built-in GPS: Fitbit’s built-in GPS is far more accurate than the connected GPS option on previous editions. It allows you to run without your phone, and you can easily store your favorite playlist for some tunes while you rack up the miles.

Fitbit’s built-in GPS is far more accurate than the connected GPS option on previous editions. It allows you to run without your phone, and you can easily store your favorite playlist for some tunes while you rack up the miles. Two voice assistants: Most fitness trackers lock you into one voice assistant or skip the feature altogether, so it’s great to have the flexibility of Alexa or Google Assistant when you first set up the Versa 3.

Most fitness trackers lock you into one voice assistant or skip the feature altogether, so it’s great to have the flexibility of Alexa or Google Assistant when you first set up the Versa 3. Voice calling: Voice calling isn’t exclusive to the Versa 3, but it’s not a feature often found on affordable smartwatches. It worked nearly flawlessly in our testing and delivered similar results on Android and iOS.

Voice calling isn’t exclusive to the Versa 3, but it’s not a feature often found on affordable smartwatches. It worked nearly flawlessly in our testing and delivered similar results on Android and iOS. Excellent value: There are fitness trackers that cost less and fitness trackers that do more, but the Versa 3 is an ideal middle ground. It offers most of the key features of the Sense without the extra price hike.

Best of the rest: 7 other Fitbit trackers and smartwatches worth considering Although we recommend the Fitbit Versa 3 for most users, there are other watch-style options with extra features, or you can check out a band-style Fitbit for quick, easy tracking. We think the Versa 3 offers the best mix of both worlds, but it’s important to find the right wearable for your needs. Here’s the best of the rest:

Watch-style Fitbits Sense: The Fitbit Sense takes top marks for health tracking thanks to its extra ECG, EDA, and skin temperature sensors. If you don’t need those, however, the additional cost might not be worthwhile.

Google Pixel Watch: Though a slightly unconventional choice that not everyone would consider a true Fitbit, the Google Pixel Watch offers a unique experience. This Wear OS smartwatch boasts the best of Google, plus Fitbit integration.

Versa 2: Though not quite as polished as the Versa 3, Fitbit’s Versa 2 still offers most of the same advanced features, like apps and sleep tracking, on a budget. Band-style Fitbits Charge 5: The Charge 5 is the best band-style fitness tracker, Fitbit or otherwise. It packs a crisp display and an updated design with a built-in EDA sensor.

Inspire 3: Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is a great value if you want to cover the basics of fitness tracking. It packs around-the-clock heart rate monitoring and it’s remarkably lightweight. It’s a good intro to activity tracking.

Luxe: Fitness tracking and fashion really can go hand in hand. The Luxe features a rounded, jewelry-inspired design and a host of bracelet and strap options to match plenty of outfits. Fitbit even added SpO2 monitoring after launch.

Ace 3: There aren’t too many fitness trackers for kids, but Fitbit makes one of the best. The Ace 3 is light on the wrist, so your kids should be able to play comfortably all day and build healthy habits.

Fitbit Sense: The best pick for health tracking

Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense Premium design • Accurate sensors • 6-day battery life MSRP: $299.95 One of the most advanced health watches. The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's flagship health-focused smartwatch. It has built-in ECG, GPS, and heart rate sensors, plus a new EDA Scan app that measures your body's stress levels. This is by far Fitbit's most advanced health watch so far. See price at Best Buy See price at Amazon Save $116.95

We said we’d return to the Fitbit Sense and Sense 2. The original Sense is, without a doubt, the data junkie’s Fitbit. It’s not perfect — the sensors could use a little refining — but it offers more tracking stats than you can shake a stick at. Before we get ahead of ourselves though, there is also a Fitbit Sense 2 available. We reviewed the newer device and frankly, we weren’t impressed. Like the Versa 4 mentioned above, the Sense 2 dropped key features that made this lineup so impressive, including third-party app support. For now, we’re sticking with the older model as the better value buy.

Now, we’ll dig into the Sense’s sensors first, as they will likely be your deciding factor between the Sense and the Versa 3. Fitbit offers three helpful options: an EDA, a medically certified ECG, and a skin temperature sensor. There’s a whole lot of data to be had from the trio, but our reviewer didn’t always find health-tracking happiness. Fitbit’s EDA sensor applies small, undetectable electrical charges to your skin to see how they interact with your sweat level. It’s intended as a way to measure how electrodermal activity influences your mental state and, therefore, your stress level. The process takes about two minutes to build per reading, but some of the data lack explanation. For example, we experienced six EDA responses in one of our tests but got no indication of whether that was a high or low number.

While the EDA might need a few more updates to reach its final form, we’ve already seen that Fitbit is happy to add features. The Sense’s ECG was unavailable at its launch but quickly rolled out to users in select countries. It takes a few extra steps to start your reading and export the data, but our experiences lined up pretty well against ECG readouts from other watches.

Despite the hiccups here and there with sensors, the Fitbit Sense is king when it comes to the basics. We had no issue with the 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and the Active Zone Minutes feature is a fun way to achieve the recommended amount of activity each week. Fitbit also ported one of the Charge 5’s best features to the Sense — the Daily Readiness Score. It’s a helpful metric that suggests how much activity you should aim for each day, though it’s locked away behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

As for pure smartwatch features, the Fitbit Sense matches its Versa 3 sibling with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Meanwhile, the newer Sense 2 only offers Alexa. You can also add a small library of apps. Finally, the Fitbit Sense also delivered around five days of battery life in our testing — a solid mark given its bevy of sensors.

Overall the Sense is a great watch if you want something that’s stocked with all the bells and whistles, but a lot of its features might not be necessary. If you don’t foresee using the advanced health tools, we again recommend the Versa 3.

What makes it stand out Unreal battery life: Fitbit advertises six days of battery life, and we regularly achieved about five. It’s still an impressive tally, given that smartwatches from Apple and Samsung tend to last a fraction of that time.

Fitbit advertises six days of battery life, and we regularly achieved about five. It’s still an impressive tally, given that smartwatches from Apple and Samsung tend to last a fraction of that time. Extra sensors, extra data: The EDA, ECG, and skin temperature sensors give the Sense a leg up in everyday health tracking. You can get a better idea of your stress level and look for other metrics beyond your heart rate and step count.

The EDA, ECG, and skin temperature sensors give the Sense a leg up in everyday health tracking. You can get a better idea of your stress level and look for other metrics beyond your heart rate and step count. Premium design: Fitbit didn’t cut any corners when it comes to the Sense. It blends a smooth design with quality materials that match the asking price.

Google Pixel Watch: The best nonconventional Fitbit device

Google’s first-ever smartwatch might not seem like it belongs on this list. However, with thorough Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch is very much a Fitbit device. It’s even sold on the company’s website. However, what really makes it stand out, is that it also features an unfiltered Wear OS experience.

For starters, the Google Pixel Watch houses Fitbit features in three apps. With Fitbit Exercise, users can record workouts, view exercise metrics, and monitor on-screen heart rate zones during activity. In the Fitbit Today app, users can check on their steps, calories, sleep data, and more. Finally, with the Fitbit ECG app, Pixel Watch users can take on-demand readings and keep tabs on their heart health. Since the watch syncs to your Fitbit account, you can then review all your tracked stats in the Fitbit app on your paired phone. During our review, we loved having a seamless Fitbit experience on an otherwise Wear OS device.

Beyond Fitbit, the Pixel Watch has a lot of other features to like. The build of the device offers a modern, sleek look that’s plenty comfortable for all-day wear. The rotating crown makes scrolling through menus a breeze. We were very impressed with how smoothly the software ran during our Pixel Watch review period. Users can also personalize the device with tons of native watch faces plus thousands more options through the Google Play Store.

In general, access to the Google Play Store is one of the features that makes this pick a strong candidate among Fitbit devices. Users can add virtually any tool they need with third-party Pixel Watch apps just a few taps away. We loved listening to Spotify while earning Activity Zone Minutes and following hard workouts with content from Calm. Native Google apps also round out the experience including Google Maps, Google Home, and Google Assistant.

That said, the watch is far from perfect. You won’t find every tool from the Fitbit ecosystem nor every sensor available on other options. We were surprised that the SpO2 sensor remains disabled and that the watch doesnt provide high or low heart rate notifications despite housing an accurate heart rate sensor. Battery life also leaves a lot to be desired. We were able to eke out a mere 24 hours between charges.

In short, this is very much a first-generation device with plenty of room for improvement. However, if you’re after a Wear OS smartwatch with unmatched Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch is the pick for you.

What makes it stand out Google, Google, and more Google: Simply put, no other device in this list offers the same level of smartwatch experience as the Google Pixel Watch. For access to tons of third-party apps in the Google Play Store and the best of Google’s tools, this is the top pick.

Simply put, no other device in this list offers the same level of smartwatch experience as the Google Pixel Watch. For access to tons of third-party apps in the Google Play Store and the best of Google’s tools, this is the top pick. Sleek design: The Pixel Watch is nothing if not a sleek, modern wearable. The domed glass display and integrated straps offer a clean look that can be customized with plenty of replacement bands.

The Pixel Watch is nothing if not a sleek, modern wearable. The domed glass display and integrated straps offer a clean look that can be customized with plenty of replacement bands. Fitbit integration on Wear OS device: If your heart is set on Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking suite, but you also want a Wear OS device, the Google Pixel Watch has you covered.

Fitbit Versa 2: The best smartwatch if you’re on a budget

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitbit Versa 2 Sleek design • Bright display • Reliable health tracking MSRP: $113.99 The Versa 2 puts few steps wrong, even if it's a little old in the tooth The Versa 2 was a vast improvement over its predecessor, bringing a more refined design, OLED screen, and microphone for voice assistant control to the mix. It's now showing its age, but it's still worth considering for general health tracking if you need a reliable smartwatch on a budget. See price at Fitbit

Fitbit’s Versa 2 is a good way to bridge the gap between a band-style fitness tracker and a smartwatch. It’s available at an excellent price given the launch of the Versa 3 and Versa 4, but it’s not ready to head out to pasture yet. As an older fitness tracker, you won’t find a built-in GPS — instead requiring connected GPS — and you don’t get your choice of voice assistants. Still, if you want something basic, there’s a lot to love here. We like to focus on the fitness tracking strengths and the creature comforts like an AMOLED display. It’s far better than the original Versa’s LCD, and the rounded glass design and simplified button setup lend a more premium feel.

In our review, we mention that the Versa 2 doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to fitness tracking features. If you’re leaning towards the older Versa, you’ve probably decided to focus on the basics of fitness tracking anyway. We didn’t love the need to carry a phone with us for GPS connectivity, but the Versa 2 nails most other metrics. It tackles steps, distance, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep without issue.

One of the most important additions Fitbit made with the Versa 2 was the introduction of goal-based exercises, which first appeared on the Charge 3. Essentially, they allow you to set a goal before starting a workout, and the watch will ping you when you reach it. It’s more in-depth than just running for a mile or stretching for 10 minutes — we were happy to see yoga, biking, weight lifting, and more make the list. Of course, you can always skip the goal-based workouts and head out for the generic “workout” setting, which we used to record our stand-up paddleboarding addiction.

While the Fitbit Versa 2 lacks some of the latest sensors, it’s still a formidable health-tracking device. It picked up an Oxygen Variation Graph in February 2020, which makes great use of the SpO2 sensor to approximate your blood oxygen saturation. Sleep tracking, which we explained above, is also available on the Versa 2. We found the results pretty accurate compared with other sleep trackers, even without the extra sensors of the Versa 3.

While the Versa 3 and Sense are well-rounded smartwatches, the Versa 2 is a good reminder of where Fitbit came from. It only offers Alexa as a voice assistant, which tended to lag in our testing. Alexa often got stuck on the “Thinking” screen for a while when we asked questions, often leading us to turn to a different smart device. On the bright side, the Versa 2 packs NFC, so you can easily make payments from your wrist — a feature absent from the original model.

In many cases, we recommend splurging for a Versa 3 or the Sense, but it could absolutely be worth the purchase if you want a smartwatch that’s good at fitness basics and available for fairly cheap.

What makes it stand out Upgrades over the original: While the first Fitbit Versa was a bit of a proof of concept, the Versa 2 brings upgrades like an AMOLED display and NFC support.

While the first Fitbit Versa was a bit of a proof of concept, the Versa 2 brings upgrades like an AMOLED display and NFC support. Great value: Other Fitbit smartwatches will set you back a bit more, but the Versa 2’s age means you can typically find it for a fraction of the original price.

Other Fitbit smartwatches will set you back a bit more, but the Versa 2’s age means you can typically find it for a fraction of the original price. Goal-based exercises: It’s great to see Fitbit port features from one wearable to the next, and goal-based exercise means you don’t have to run or swim aimlessly until you tire out.

Fitbit Charge 5: The best band-style tracker, period

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 5 Bright OLED display • Stress monitor • Accurate sensors MSRP: $149.95 The first stress management watch from Fitbit. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a major update from its predecessor. Not only does it have a color AMOLED display, it's the first tracker to come with Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score — a feature that aims to predict how much activity or rest you should take on for the day. See price at Amazon Save $30.95 See price at Best Buy Save $50.00 See price at Walmart Save $50.00

There’s no doubt about it — the Charge is the classic Fitbit. It’s been usurped by smartwatch options, but if someone says Fitbit, you’re probably thinking of the band-style tracker. The Charge has been around since the very beginning of Fitbit back in 2014, and it didn’t alter much through the years. However, that all changed with the Charge 5. Maybe that sounds like too much hype, but it’s nice to see the original fitness tracker leap into the modern age.

After four years of a black and white display, the Charge 5’s full-color AMOLED panel is impossible to miss. The upgraded and enlarged display makes life much easier when checking your heart rate or monitoring your SpO2, sleep, and steps. On the other hand, you’ll also notice that the revamped design drops the capacitive side button from the Charge 5. Instead, you’ll have to navigate with swipes and taps, which can be tricky for bigger fingers, as we quickly learned.

Despite the larger display, the Charge 5 is smaller than its predecessor, thanks partly to the rounded, smooth design. Design updates this significant might cause headaches for longtime fans — bands from the previous Charge 4 won’t fit on the new version. Another casualty of progress is the Charge 5’s battery life. We saw an average of about three days in our testing, a downgrade from five to six days on the Charge 4.

Once you move past the basics, we noticed there’s a bit of a trade-off in the Charge 5. Our reviewer was happy to see an EDA sensor join the party, but it came at the cost of the altimeter. That means you can keep an eye on your stress level, but you won’t be able to follow elevation-related measurements like the number of steps you climb. As for daily functionality, the Charge 5 finally picks up on a few of the smartwatch features from the Sense and Versa series. It’s a better way to read notifications like texts and emails, and you finally get Fitbit Pay support with NFC. Unfortunately, there’s still no music control.

In a classic case of Fitbit taketh away, Fitbit giveth back, the Charge 5 now has onboard GPS. This makes it one of the best fitness trackers, regardless of brand. It’s a solid running option, given that you no longer need to tote your phone with you, and you can easily make NFC purchases if you need a drink on the go. We noticed that the onboard GPS is a bit of a battery hog, but you can always toggle back to the connected GPS to save some power. If you want a great fitness tracker and don’t need all the smartwatch extras, there’s really no better option.

What makes it stand out Revamped design: The Charge 5 offers an upgrade to the long-running fitness tracker line. It features a colorful AMOLED panel with on-display controls instead of a capacitive button.

The Charge 5 offers an upgrade to the long-running fitness tracker line. It features a colorful AMOLED panel with on-display controls instead of a capacitive button. Upgraded sensors: Onboard GPS makes it easier to leave your phone behind on runs and rides. Likewise, an EDA sensor makes monitoring your stress levels super convenient.

Onboard GPS makes it easier to leave your phone behind on runs and rides. Likewise, an EDA sensor makes monitoring your stress levels super convenient. A tracker with NFC: Unlike the Inspire 3, below, the Charge 5 offers support for digital payments so you can make purchases on the go.

Fitbit Inspire 3: The best cheap Fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Inspire 3 Excellent display • Long-lasting battery • Detailed and fun sleep tracking MSRP: $99.95 Fitbit's entry-level device tracks all the basics, from sleep to SpO2 The slim, comfotrable Fitbit Inspire 3 packs accurate sensors and a bright, colorful display. It also boasts a nearly ten-day battery life so you can track activity by day and monitor sleep overnight, without worrying about daily charging. Plus, each Inspire 3 comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium access. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

So far, our top Fitbit picks have been about getting the most powerful fitness tracking experience. Sometimes, however, it’s better to keep things simple. At just under $100, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best pick for anyone who wants to casually track their activity with a reliable device. We consider it one of the best cheap fitness trackers available.

Compared to the last generation, the Inspire 3 offers a colorful display users can personalize with watch faces in the Fitbit app. Fitbit also added an ambient light sensor so the screen’s brightness will automatically adjust based on the lighting in your environment. This upgraded screen rests on a revamped case shape as well, with a longer, thinner profile. The result is a sleek device you can even dress up with a variety of fashionable bands.

Where the device really excels is its exceptional battery life. If you want a wearable that will last a while, the Inspire 3 is a great choice. After nearly 8 days of heavy use, we still had battery life left in the tank. That means tracking stats and sleep for over a week without stressing about when to charge up. Compared to leading fitness trackers and smartwatches, that is a huge benefit.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 automatically tracks all your basic health and fitness stats plus offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Fitbit will even notify you of heart rate irregularities that may be signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). If at any point your resting rate is especially high or low, Fitbit will alert you of those anomalies as well. Impressively, we found the heart rate sensor consistently on target throughout our review. We were also happy to find on-wrist SpO2 monitoring.

As you might expect, the Inspire 3 only offers connected GPS rather than built-in tracking. This might be your deciding factor when comparing the Inspire against a more powerful wearable like the Charge 5. If you just like to mount your phone to your bike and track your ride, then this should be perfect. The connected GPS feature also lets you track your workout intensity in the Fitbit app. It maps out your route with different heart rate zones to better understand how hard you’re training and where you exert the most effort.

What makes it stand out K.I.S.S: The Inspire 3 is a perfect example of Keep It Simple, Stupid. It covers the basics of fitness tracking but skips the fancier sensors and measurements in order to keep the cost low.

The Inspire 3 is a perfect example of Keep It Simple, Stupid. It covers the basics of fitness tracking but skips the fancier sensors and measurements in order to keep the cost low. Renewed, not reinvented: Fitbit didn’t have to rebuild the Inspire. Instead, it offers a better display with optional always-on and key improvements to health monitoring.

Fitbit didn’t have to rebuild the Inspire. Instead, it offers a better display with optional always-on and key improvements to health monitoring. Great value: Any entry-level fitness tracker is a step in the right direction for pursuing healthy habits. However, an entry-level device that also opens the door to Fitbit’s ecosystem is an even greater value buy.

Fitbit Luxe: The most stylish fitness tracker

Fitbit Luxe Fitbit Luxe Attractive design • Good health tracking • Lightweight build MSRP: $129.95 It's a good fitness tracker at an OK price. The Fitbit luxe is a fashion-forward fitness tracker with the motivation to give your body and mind the healthy boost it deserves. A chic bracelet design, on-wrist tracking, and a one-month Fitbit Premium trial for new and returning premium users make the Luxe an enticing option. See price at Amazon Save $30.95

The Fitbit Luxe is a little something different from the fitness tracking giant. It’s sized like the Inspire line and packs similar sensors, but the design is more refined like the Charge 5. The Luxe is the answer if you’re after a wearable that covers the basics and is a little higher on style. Just be aware that style comes at a cost — the Luxe is more expensive than the Fitbit Charge 4 despite having fewer overall features.

For those who are still interested, the Fitbit Luxe is perhaps the best-looking band-style fitness tracker. We had plenty of good things to say in our review, starting with the stainless steel body. It has a bit more heft to it than some other Fitbit bodies, and it’s easy to dress up with other stainless steel or leather bands. The bands are, however, proprietary, so you won’t be able to repurpose options from other Fitbits or wearables. Fitbit added its sharp AMOLED panel to the Luxe and touch controls, which means you’ll have to swipe and tap your way through the menus.

As far as performance goes, we’ve established that the Luxe is built for the basics. It doesn’t have a standalone GPS, though we did get it to connect to our Pixel 5 within a minute or two for most activities. We also saw distance and calorie burn metrics that were on par with our Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, even if the total number of steps varied a bit. Like its plain Inspire 2 sibling, the Luxe has a fairly accurate heart rate sensor. It’s the same PurePulse, and it generally followed the Fenix 6 Pro note for note.

Once you get past the basics of fitness, the Luxe is a good health tracker, too. It picked up blood oxygen level support in October 2021, making good use of the previously dormant SpO2 monitor. We’ve got some slight gripes with the fact that Fitbit keeps launching incomplete products, but we do love a good feature drop. Fitbit’s menstrual cycle tracking is helpful, too, especially given that the Luxe is a female-focused tracker. Technically anyone can go for the fashionable wearable, but the jewelry inspiration is readily apparent.

Blood oxygen monitoring isn’t the only feature late to the party. Fitbit also introduced the Daily Readiness Score, which first appeared on the Charge 5. It gives you a better idea of what you should do for the day, somewhat like Garmin’s Body Battery. The DRS factors in your rest and recovery before recommending how much you have in the tank. We liked the feature during our time with the Luxe, but we wish it wasn’t locked behind Fitbit Premium.

What makes it stand out Jewelry-inspired design: Anyone shopping for both form and function will appreciate the fashion-forward design of this accessory.

Anyone shopping for both form and function will appreciate the fashion-forward design of this accessory. Sized like the Inspire, controlled like the Charge: The Luxe takes highlights from each of its siblings for a mashup that’s tailor-made for niche users. It’s the perfect blend of power and portability.

The Luxe takes highlights from each of its siblings for a mashup that’s tailor-made for niche users. It’s the perfect blend of power and portability. Basic (in all the right ways): With this device, Fitbit doesn’t try to do too much. Instead, the Luxe delivers all the core stats without drowning users in extra details or data.

Fitbit Ace 3: The best pick for kids

Fitbit Ace 3 Fitbit Ace 3 In-app Parent and Kid Views • Hardy, colourful design • Family challenges MSRP: $63.96 Need to get your young ones moving? The Fitbit Ace 3 is one of the best fully featured fitness trackers for kids. Eight-day battery life, sleep tracking, and a kid-friendly design are just a few reasons you should consider the Ace 3. See price at Amazon Save $23.96

The Fitbit Ace 3 has the rare distinction of being the only fitness tracker on this list that we haven’t reviewed. Not for lack of trying, we just couldn’t convince any of our children to write a few thousand words about it. While we don’t have the most in-depth thoughts to offer you, it’s probably best to think of the Ace 3 as a Fitbit Inspire 2 for kids. It has the same simple black-and-white display setup. However, the Ace 3 offers a few different styles that are more kid-friendly and less business ready.

Even though it’s designed for a young world, the Fitbit Ace 3 still packs a grown-up experience. It has a kid-specific version of the Fitbit app, where kids can check their stats and badges in a protected setup. Safety is still an important factor, as parents will have to set up a family Fitbit account and approve each of their child’s connections. If your kid has a smartphone, the Ace 3 can deliver notifications just like any other Fitbit.

As a kid-focused wearable, the Fitbit Ace 3 goes after a slightly different dataset. Yes, it covers sleep, steps, and active time with its eight-day battery life. However, you won’t be able to watch your calories burned or use any metrics to measure weight loss. It also skips GPS connectivity. However, you can track different activities like trampolining — which is probably not something you’d use on a normal Fitbit too much.

We have to give Fitbit credit for thinking through just about every aspect of a fitness tracker for kids. Some of the Ace 3’s custom watch faces only animate when you’re moving around. You can change the face to match your kid’s favorite genre, like space or unicorns. There’s even a special Minions edition if you’re not tired of those little yellow monsters yet.

Fitbit lists its Ace 3 for six or older kids, which feels like a reasonable range. It’s fun enough for little kids to feel like their parents with wearable tech. Meanwhile, it’s not so childish as to seem out of place for a slightly older kid. Overall, it’s tough to put another kid-focused fitness tracker above the Ace 3. For options for older children, check out our complete guide to the best Fitbits for kids.

What makes it stand out Kid-safe setup: The Fitbit Ace 3 requires a healthy level of parental engagement. Parents will have to create a family Fitbit account to approve connections and certain features within the Fitbit app.

The Fitbit Ace 3 requires a healthy level of parental engagement. Parents will have to create a family Fitbit account to approve connections and certain features within the Fitbit app. Easy to clean: Kids are messy, but you can pop the Ace 3 out of its silicone band. From there, it’s easy enough to wipe down the band and the tracker or give it a quick dunk.

Kids are messy, but you can pop the Ace 3 out of its silicone band. From there, it’s easy enough to wipe down the band and the tracker or give it a quick dunk. Great battery life: The Fitbit Ace 3 can last up to eight days on a single charge. This is great news for kids on the go. It means they can run, swim, or play all week and charge back up over dinner one night.

Why you should trust us & how we test Android Authority has a long history with wearable devices, spanning back at least as far as the Pebble in 2013. Since then, we’ve reviewed hundreds of wearables and learned a lot along the way. Our team of dedicated health and fitness experts tests dozens of new wearables and fitness trackers every year. Only the very best make it onto recommendation lists like the one you are reading. How do we determine what’s worthy? When testing, we have two main focuses in mind: user experience and accuracy. To that end, we start by utilizing the device as a daily driver: We wear the product 24/7 (except for charging time) to evaluate its day-to-day performance, capabilities, and comfort.

We note everything from strap materials and display brightness to navigation and battery life.

We tap into as many features as possible, leaving no stone unturned.

We set alarms, chat with voice assistants, fire off texts, follow breathing exercises, sweat through workouts, and much more.

We test sleep tracking accuracy and wear the watch to bed, comparing its data to other products well-regarded for their sleep analysis.

We test SpO2 sensors against other wearables or a pulse oximeter.

For heart rate monitoring, we equip chest straps to test the device’s accuracy and push the sensor through interval training workouts.

We also test GPS accuracy on outdoor runs and rides wearing the device, along with a notably accurate GPS device, to see how the review unit performs.

When possible, we strap on a comparable device from the current market to analyze how the review subject stands up to similarly-priced competition.

We dig into the companion app. We look to see how the data is organized and analyzed and evaluate the ease of use. You can trust that our experts put every device through its paces. Typically, our review period lasts about a week. However, we can sometimes extend it to weeks or months for especially feature-packed devices. We also revisit watches and trackers regularly to ensure they still hold up over time.

Which Fitbits have built-in GPS? The Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 3, Versa 4, Google Pixel Watch, Charge 5, Charge 4, and Ionic all have a built-in GPS.

Which Fitbits have fall detection features? At the time of this writing, no Fitbit product offers any fall detection, emergency, or SOS features.

Are all Fitbit devices waterproof? No device is truly waterproof, but all recent Fitbit devices are water-resistant to 50 meters (5ATM), including those listed above.

Does Fitbit sell any other accessories? Fitbit also sells the Fitbit Aria Air, a smart scale compatible with the Fitbit app that can track your weight and BMI trends. Additionally, the company sells extra charging cables and alternative straps for all its devices.

Can I use my Fitbit for weight loss? Yes, you can use a Fitbit smartwatch or tracker for weight loss. They feature exercise monitoring for a bevy of activities, as well as a food consumption and calorie intake log.