Saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing security. If you’re thinking of getting yourself a Google Pixel 7a, or you just got one, you may be wondering how it’s doing in the biometrics department. Does the Google Pixel 7a have face or fingerprint unlock? Let’s find out!

Additionally, if you want to learn how the device is doing in other departments, you should check out our Pixel 7a review.

What can you use face unlock for on the Pixel 7a?

The Google Pixel 7a has both face unlock and an in-display fingerprint reader. Things are a bit tricky with the Pixel 7a fingerprint reader and face unlock tech, though. They are used for different things. Let’s talk more about that in the following sections.

Just like with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you can only use face unlock on the Pixel 7a to unlock your lock screen. You can’t use it to authenticate your identity within apps, or for payments, or anything else. Google apparently believes this technology still isn’t safe enough.

What can you do with the fingerprint reader?

On the other hand, the fingerprint reader on the Google Pixel 7a will work perfectly for everything. You can use it to unlock the screen, as well as app authentication and payments.

How to set up fingerprint unlock on a Pixel 7a Google will walk you through the process of configuring both fingerprint and face unlock during the initial setup. If you somehow missed it, or you rushed through the process to start playing with your new gadget, you can do both from the settings. Launch the Settings app. Go into Security & privacy. Expand the Device lock section. Tap on Face & Fingerprint Unlock. You should be requested to enter your PIN. Do so. Toggle on Unlock your phone and Verify it’s you in apps. Go into Fingerprint Unlock. Select Add fingerprint. Follow the instructions to register your fingerprint. When done, you’ll be asked if you want to Add another fingerprint. Tap on that option if you do. Otherwise, hit Done.

How to set up face unlock on a Pixel 7a Launch the Settings app. Go into Security & privacy. Expand the Device lock section. Tap on Face & Fingerprint Unlock. You should be requested to enter your PIN. Do so. Toggle on Unlock your phone. Go into Face Unlock. Tap on Set up Face Unlock. Select I agree. When ready, select Start. Go through the process and hit Done when finished. You’ll be taken to the main Face Unlock menu. Select whether you want the system to Require eyes to be open and Skip lock screen.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 7a have face unlock? Yes. The Google Pixel 7a has face unlock.

Does the Google Pixel 7a have a fingerprint reader? The Google Pixel 7a has an in-display fingerprint reader. It’s right under the screen and you won’t be able to find a dedicated button or scanner anywhere else in the device.

Can I use the Pixel 7a face unlock for apps and mobile payments? You can only use the fingerprint reader to authenticate your identity in apps and mobile payments, in the case of the Pixel 7a. Face unlock will only work for unlocking your screen.

