The Galaxy A57 does one thing better than any budget Android phone, and it's a game-changer

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

More recently, however, another more promising candidate has crept onto my list: the Samsung Galaxy A57.

The Galaxy A57 may seem too vanilla on paper; it doesn’t pack the exciting flagship chip that the OnePlus 15R does, nor does it promise Android’s latest features before other devices, as the Pixel 10a does. The design isn’t as polarizing as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro either. But there’s something striking about that you can’t overlook. Despite its starting price of $550, the Galaxy A57 delivers the same premium feel reminiscent of more expensive phones, such as the Galaxy S26 Plus.

The finesse captivates you from the moment you hold the Galaxy A57. Its design seems built to serve one purpose: to uphold Samsung’s promise of keeping the phone going for at least six years. After using the A57 myself, I think it achieves that purpose with flying colors.

What do you think about Galaxy A57's premium features? 6 votes I like that Samsung brings them to a $550 phone 17 % I get why people would like it, but it's not for me 67 % It's unnecessary 17 %

The strikingly premium Galaxy A phone

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy A57 instantly comes across as the most polished and refined Android phone in its price bracket, and most certainly in Samsung’s own Galaxy A lineup. There are a few reasons for this, the first one being its amazingly sleek build. I was immediately struck by how thin and light the A57 feels from the moment I first took it in my hands.

Typically, you would expect this sense of sleekness from phones that use plastic for their backs and midframes. But the Galaxy A57 confidently defies that assumption. Instead of plastic, it features premium materials, including a smooth, polished aluminum frame. For the back, the Galaxy A57 uses glass. But not any plain glass; the back on the Galaxy A57 is hardened with a sheath of Gorilla Glass Victus+, and so is its front. For a segment where glass backs still feel rare, Samsung has taken an additional step to protect them with an extra layer.

Victus+, notably, is a special version of Gorilla Glass Victus, made specifically for Samsung phones. It first appeared on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which means it’s not new, but rather a trickle-down spec. Despite that, it offers impressive durability. Cornings claims that Victus+ offers a hardness of 7 on Moh’s scale, which JerryRigEverything would describe as “scratching at Level 7 with deeper grooves at Level 8.”

It’s so rare and unusual for phones at this price that when I first learned of it, I enquired with Samsung multiple times because I couldn’t believe it. Gorilla Glass on the back of a mid-ranger? “Yeah, right,” I thought to myself, almost convinced that Samsung’s representatives were either confusing it with the cover glass over the display or just simply bluffing to tout the phone better than it deserves. Samsung’s official website listing, however, confirms that I was wrongfully skeptical.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

A big reason for my skepticism was that many phone brands limit protective glass layers, such as Gorilla Glass, to the display, especially for mid-range devices. A strong back is just not a priority for phones priced around $600. The OnePlus 15R, for instance, has only “Crystal Shield Glass” on the front, while lacking any protection on the back. Google takes the disappointment a notch higher by settling for a plastic back on the Pixel 10a, simply ignoring appeals from users and experts, including Android Authority editor Mitja Rutnik.

Even premium phones skimp on protection, sometimes opting for cheaper Gorilla Glass variants to cut costs. The OnePlus 15, for instance, uses Gorilla Glass 7i instead of the Victus series. Even if you don’t care about these nuances, you’re bound to feel disheartened upon learning that Gorilla Glass 7i is officially labeled as intended for “value” phones, while the Victus is meant for flagships.

The Galaxy A57 is the first mid-ranger in a long time that gives me the confidence to go case-free.

Samsung’s simple design choice of a more scratch-resistant back also gives me the confidence to be a bit harsh with the Galaxy A57. I prefer my phones to look pristine for as long as possible, which is why I swaddle them in cases and screen protectors even before I start using them.

The Galaxy A57, however, lets me be a bit more carefree. To clarify, I usually handle my phone and other possessions with care and do my best not to drop them or scratch them. While simple actions such as sliding a phone in and out of a pocket can cause scratches over time, I’m more hopeful this won’t be the case with the A57 (at least not immediately).

Yes, Gorilla Glass on the back won’t ensure the phone’s glass won’t shatter if it falls hard. Despite that, I would want to take my chances and live a little on the edge, especially since I wouldn’t have the same confidence driving a more expensive phone, such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, without a case, even with its stronger glass back, with the simple reason being a much higher cost of repair.

In addition to the added protective glass on the back, another reason I’m leaning toward giving up on a case for the Galaxy A57 is how slim the phone feels without one.

Slimmer than the most premium Android phone — and its stylus

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The Galaxy A57 is easily among the slimmest phones I’ve used in a long time. I’m not exaggerating when I say the A57 is outstandingly slim, and the numbers back that up. At 6.9mm, it is the slimmest Galaxy A phone since the series’ reconfiguration in 2019. Before that, the 2015 variants of Galaxy A5 and A8 were the only phones to beat the Galaxy A57.

That thickness also implies the Galaxy A57 is slimmer than the smaller Galaxy S26 — or only a millimeter thicker compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge (which I did not get a chance to try). Another striking example of the Galaxy A57’s sleekness is that it’s just about as thick as the top of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s S Pen, and notably slimmer than the Galaxy S26 Ultra itself.

The Galaxy A57's charm doesn't deserve to be shrouded by a case.

I believe it’s safe to say the Galaxy A57 is slimmer than most phones in its category. But the in-hand experience speaks louder than numbers.

Every time I pick up the A57 after juggling half a dozen (mostly flagship) phones that permanently crowd my desk, I feel immediate relief at how light and svelte it is. And I would hate to change that feeling by slapping a case that robs the phone of its subtlety. The Gorilla Glass addition I mentioned above means I won’t be punished for wanting to use the phone without a case.

To savor the sensation again and again, I feel constantly drawn to pick up the Galaxy A57.

Materials that make a case for longevity

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The protected cover glass itself helps strike a balance between sturdiness and premium appearance. It looks more appealing than plastic and wouldn’t scuff as easily, either.

Even though the reflective, almost mirror-like back requires more frequent wiping, I feel calmer that it wouldn’t pick up microscratches as easily as plastic does. It’s a great way to keep the phone spotless for longer.

There’s one more reason that it makes sense, and it has to do with longevity. Since Samsung promises six years of Android updates with the Galaxy A57, it’s essential that the phone’s exterior withstands use over that period.

The use of Gorilla Glass Victus+ suggests the Galaxy A57 is more resistant to everyday wear and tear, as well as regular maintenance, even without a case.

Who is (and isn’t) the Galaxy A57 for?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy A57 scores high on its premium appeal and should deliver on Samsung’s promise of a long life. The materials used here should help the Galaxy A57 age better, keeping it looking new longer than other devices, even for folks who don’t use a case.

My expectations about Galaxy A57 being used for a long haul also stem from the fact that One UI is among the most stable (read: bug-free) Android experiences today. The Galaxy A57 gets Samsung’s newer One UI 8.5, and the software experience is nearly as consistent as on more expensive phones, including the Galaxy S26 series. And the same should (hopefully) remain true for years to come.

Yet that doesn’t make the Galaxy A57 the best phone in its price segment by default, and there are people who would probably be better off with other options. Foremost, the Galaxy A57 isn’t a phone for spec-chasers or people who expect flagship-grade performance or faster (or wireless) charging. Although the Galaxy A57 doesn’t lag or stutter — its 12GB RAM variant and improved internal cooling should ensure that remains true for years to come — it’s not built for gaming or serious photography. There are better phones for that.

Rather, Samsung here is targeting people who value a refined experience and aren’t bedazzled by features like faster charging, blazing performance, or other flashy aspects. And for them, the A57 is an excellent choice.

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