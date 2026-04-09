Samsung expands One UI 8.5 beta to much older flagships and budget phones

TL;DR Samsung has expanded One UI 8.5 beta to the three-year-old Galaxy S23 series.

The beta program is now also open for Samsung’s mid-rangers, starting with the Galaxy A36.

In addition, the newer beta builds have been rolled out to already-enrolled devices.

As Samsung prepares to roll out the stable version of its latest One UI 8.5 software experience, it is expanding the beta to more devices. After recently opening up One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S24, as well as its sixth and seventh generations of its foldables, Samsung is now including even older flagships in the program, while also bringing the first beta for its budget A series devices.

According to tipster Tarun Vats on X, One UI 8.5 beta is now available for the Galaxy S23 series. In addition to its home country of South Korea, the Galaxy S23’s beta is also live in India, hinting at a wider availability to other eligible regions soon.

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In addition to the Galaxy S23 series, the beta is also coming to the Galaxy A36, and the program is live in India. This marks the initiation of the One UI 8.5 beta release for older Galaxy A series phones. Besides the Galaxy A36, the only other Samsung Galaxy A phones to run One UI 8.5 are the newly launched Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57.

Along with these, Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch betas for the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy A35, as well as the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

How to join One UI 8.5 beta on your Samsung Galaxy To sign up for the beta, head over to the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy device. Inside the app, you should see a banner at the top. But if you don’t scroll to the bottom, you won’t find a card about One UI 8.5 beta.

Tap this card, and you’ll see the option to enroll in the beta. After you complete the enrollment process, a new firmware update will be pushed to your device.

Since there are limited slots for beta, you should act fast before the openings fill up.

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