I used an Android phone with a 9,000mAh battery — and I can't go back

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

As an avid traveler, I often find myself off the grid for days at a time. Be it ultra-long-distance flights, overnight journeys, or off-grid hiking, the one thing I find most painful is charging my phones — specifically, the amount of space in my travel backpack I have to dedicate to power banks and charging bricks.

Between streaming podcasts on long hikes, or shooting hundreds of photos and 4K videos, I have spent the better part of the last decade trying and failing to find a smartphone that can actually keep up with my travel lifestyle. However, nothing has met that challenge. Until now.

I recently spent a week testing the OnePlus Nord 6, a journey that included a grueling 12-hour flight to Paris followed by days of exploring the city’s picturesque streets, all powered by its massive 9,000mAh battery. And after experiencing this, I would say we’ve been suffering from a collective case of Stockholm syndrome. Once you get the freedom of ultra-long-duration battery life, there’s a fundamental change in how you use a phone — and there’s no going back.

Is battery anxiety still a concern for you? 0 votes Yes, I struggle to make it till the end of the day. NaN % Yes, but only when I'm traveling. NaN % No, but I wouldn't mind a larger battery. NaN % No, my battery lasts long enough. NaN %

How I tested the OnePlus Nord 6’s battery life

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Travel is the ultimate stress test for any piece of tech, and my recent trip to France started with a significant hurdle. Due to the ongoing global airspace crisis, my flight was pushed to 12 hours. If you have ever been stuck in economy seating on a long-haul flight with a broken seat power outlet, you know the mental gymnastics you have to pull off to make sure you still have some battery left over when you land.

You’re about to land in a foreign country with language barriers and local transportation to sort out before you can get to your hotel. And that’s not accounting for the late-night arrival. All that to say, even before you think about it, you invariably start rationing your screen time to make sure you arrive with enough juice in the tank. And there are a few things worse than a long-haul flight with no entertainment.

It is a surreal experience to watch your phone act as a high-speed power bank for your other gear.

With the OnePlus Nord 6, I didn’t bother. I spent the first four hours of the flight tethered to my iPad Pro, which I had conveniently forgotten to charge, while I hammered out some work. Because the Nord 6 supports 27W wired reverse charging, I simply plugged a USB-C cable between the two. My phone didn’t just drip-feed the tablet; it actively charged it at speeds comparable to a standard wall plug. I watched the iPad’s percentage climb while I used the phone to scroll through offline-saved articles, then followed up with the latest episode of For All Mankind.

By the time we touched down in Paris, I had used the Nord 6 as a literal power bank for half the flight, and I still had over 60% remaining. Any other phone would have been a paperweight before I reached European airspace. More importantly, it meant one less dedicated battery pack I had to dig out of my carry-on.

All-day use, and then some

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Paris is an effortlessly aesthetic city designed to kill smartphone batteries. Between constant Google Maps navigation on winding cobblestone streets, hunting down the perfect Instagram-approved spots, snapping hundreds of photos of the Louvre, and brightness-cranked outdoor use, I would usually be lugging around a power bank in my pocket to charge the phone any time I made a pitstop at one of the endless coffee shops dotting the city.

On my first full day, I took the Nord 6 off the charger at 8 am. I spent the morning navigating the Metro, the afternoon recording 4K video clips of the Seine, and the evening looking up menus and translation apps. By the time I got back to my hotel at midnight after a night at a local jazz club, I reflexively reached for my cable and still had about 40% charge left. That has never happened before.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is effectively a compact power bank strapped onto a phone, and I love it.

The most interesting part of the experience hasn’t just been the phone’s longevity, but what it enables. As I mentioned earlier, with a 9,000mAh battery, you are basically carrying a power bank in your pocket. More specifically, you are carrying a power bank that, at least to my eyes, might just be the most compact 9,000mAh battery pack you can buy.

OnePlus clearly sees the Nord 6 as a power bank, too. While most phones offer reverse wireless charging at a sluggish 5W, which is barely enough to top up a pair of earbuds over an hour, the 27W wired output on the Nord 6 is unbelievable.

While sitting at a cafe near Montmartre, a friend’s iPhone was hovering at a precarious 2%. Instead of hunting for a portable battery or asking the waiter for an outlet, I just handed him my cable. My Nord 6 began pumping life back into his iPhone fast enough that he could keep using it to give me some local recommendations while it charged.

27W reverse charging turns your phone into the most important tool in your travel kit.

It might speak volumes about how careless I am about charging my devices, but by the end of the trip, I had saved a dead camera, my iPod, a friend’s iPhone, and topped up a pair of Sony headphones — all while my own device stayed comfortably in the green. You haven’t truly lived until you’ve flexed your battery capacity by acting as a literal lifeline for the people and gadgets around you.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The true beauty of the massive 9,000mAh battery revealed itself on my final day in France. I checked out of my hotel at noon, and with a late-night flight back to India, I had a full 10 hours of transit time with no real opportunity to sit by a wall outlet. On any other phone, I would have been toggling battery management settings by dinner.

Instead, I spent the afternoon roaming the city, taking photos, using Google Maps and Bolt, and occasionally using Google Translate when my rusty French wasn’t quite up to deciphering the menu. By the time I boarded the flight home, I still had enough juice left over to stream podcasts, play a few games, and watch a few episodes I’d downloaded on Netflix.

In fact, the Nord 6 still wasn’t in the red by the time I made it back home the next day. It is a mindset shift when you can trust that your phone will last while you use it the way it was meant to be used, with the refresh rate cranked up to high, and the brightness turned all the way up, without having to worry about the phone dying on you.

It helps that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 powering the OnePlus Nord 6 is pretty darn efficient, too. Using a phone at full tilt usually comes with the understandable compromise of tanking the battery life. That is not really the case here. Throughout the trip, I made no compromises on refresh rate, nor did I constantly toggle between 5G and Wi-Fi. None of my use was in low power or battery saver mode. There is something incredibly liberating about using a smartphone to its full potential and realizing that an entire hour of heavy entertainment barely puts a dent in the remaining battery life.

How do you fit a 9,000mAh battery in a smartphone?

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

The obvious question is one of physics. How do you cram 9,000mAh into a smartphone without it looking like a brick from 2005? The trick, naturally, is the shift to silicon-carbon battery technology.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, silicon-carbon cells have a much higher energy density. This allows OnePlus to pack more juice into the same physical footprint. While Samsung, Google, and Apple continue to shy away from the tech, Chinese OEMs have been pushing the envelope with what they can achieve with it. It wasn’t too long ago that a 7,000mAh battery was considered cutting-edge.

Battery tech has finally caught up with how we use our phones, and it needs to become the new norm.

So, you might be wondering: Does a phone with a 9,000mAh battery have some heft? Absolutely. At just around 217g, you notice the Nord 6 in your pocket. But the weight distribution is clever, and the phone remains surprisingly thin at around 8.5 mm.

After a day of walking 20,000 steps through the streets of Paris, I didn’t find it any more cumbersome than my iPhone 17 Pro. In fact, the trade-off is more than worth it. I would gladly accept a few extra grams of weight if it means I can confidently leave my bulky 300g power bank back at the hotel.

Fast enough where it counts

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

You might think that a 9,000mAh battery would take an eternity to charge, but the 80W SuperVOOC tech handles it better than expected. It’s not new tech by any means. OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, and other Chinese OEMs have been offering ultra-fast charging for years now.

On the OnePlus Nord 6, a full charge from zero still takes about 75 minutes. That might sound slow compared to some of the numbers you hear pushed around, but with almost double the battery capacity of some competing phones, it’s really not a big deal.

Realistically, the battery lasts long enough that you just won't need a full charge most days.

The fact of the matter is that real-world usage patterns just don’t require daily full charges on a phone like this. Because the battery is so large, you rarely ever find yourself at 0%. Most of my charging sessions consisted of a 15-minute top-up while I was getting ready in the morning.

On a normal phone, that 15 minutes might give you 25%, which is enough to get you to lunch. On the Nord 6, that same 20% represents a much larger proportion of battery capacity. In fact, it could be as much as roughly 40% of the capacity of many other phones. Those sips of power go significantly further here.

This is what smartphone battery life should be

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

I’m strictly going to stick to battery life here, but it is safe to say the OnePlus Nord 6 has ruined all other smartphones for me. While all-day battery life on most other phones invariably comes with numerous caveats, the Nord 6 offers a true multi-day experience even for the most demanding users.

Once you've experienced battery life that gives you two days of uncompromised use, there’s no going back.

While the broader tech industry has spent years chasing thinner profiles and marginally faster processors, I firmly believe we have reached a point of diminishing returns. Having experienced a world where my phone is always ready, regardless of how hard I push it, I don’t think I can ever go back to living life one power socket at a time.

If a few more grams in weight and an additional millimeter of thickness can deliver this kind of endurance, it’s an easy compromise to justify for any smartphone. But for now, the OnePlus Nord 6 is your best bet.

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