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Motorola’s budget kings lose their budget-phone crown

Motorola just quietly bumped up the price of a trio of phones.
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1 hour ago

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Motorola Moto G Power 2026 rear angle
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Motorola has raised the price on some of its most compelling handsets.
  • The Moto G now costs $299, the Moto G Play has gone up to $249, and the Moto G Power has increased to $399.
  • It’s likely that the memory shortage is responsible for the price hike.

Every day, it feels like everything is getting more and more expensive. It certainly doesn’t help that the ongoing memory shortage is exacerbating the problem over on the consumer tech side. Even Motorola’s offerings aren’t safe, as it appears the company rolled out a few price hikes overnight.

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Spotted by PhoneArena, three of Motorola’s smartphones have quietly received steeper price tags. These models include the Moto G Play (2026), Moto G (2026), and Moto G Power (2026). The brand’s website now lists these phones at $249.99, $299.99, and $399.99, respectively. Previously, the Moto G Play sold for $179.99, the Moto G was $199.99, and the Moto G Power came in at $299.99.

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As mentioned earlier, it’s likely that these phones are the victims of the ongoing memory shortage. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if the shortage also ends up impacting Motorola’s 2026 foldables. We’ll just have to wait and see what the company decides to do when launch day comes around.

According to CNBC, it’s believed that the memory chip shortage could last through 2027. It’s likely we’ll see plenty more price hikes before the shortage ends.

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