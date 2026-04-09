OnePlus just made a phone that's everything I wanted the Pixel 10a to be

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Pixel lineup has been a part of my smartphone rotation ever since the first model launched way back in 2016. And like everyone else, I’m a big fan of a good deal. So, the Pixel A-series smartphones has, predictably, been of particular interest to me. The idea of blending good-enough specs with excellent value isn’t new, but when paired with Google’s clean software and cutting-edge AI smarts, there’s a lot to like here on paper. But times are changing, and the definition of value continues to get redefined year on year.

In an AI-first market, OnePlus is going against the grain with an old-school value-conscious flagship killer.

I have grown increasingly weary of Google’s dogmatic insistence on an AI-first strategy, particularly when so many of those headline features remain exclusive to North America. So, when the first rumors about the OnePlus Nord 6 started circulating, I was more than intrigued. Especially about that 9,000mAh battery.

Now that I’ve used the phone for the last couple of weeks, it has become clear that it’s everything I wanted the Pixel 10a to be. While Google has spent the last year convincing us that mid-range phones should focus on AI-assisted shenanigans that are often little more than one-time-use gimmicks, OnePlus has gone in the opposite direction. The result is a device that feels less like a compromise and more like an old-school affordable flagship, or as the enthusiasts call it, a flagship killer. For a similar price, you’re not just getting a few extra megapixels; you’re getting dramatically better hardware for the money, and software that can keep up just fine.

Is Google focusing too much on AI at the cost of hardware? 17 votes Yes, hardware matters more 76 % No, AI is the future 0 % We need a better balance of both 24 % Not sure 0 %

A tale of two processors

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

At the heart of the Pixel 10a is the Tensor G4. It is a chip that Google describes as “optimized for AI,” which is to say, it’s been designed from the ground up for running Google’s AI models instead of raw speed. In real-world use, that means the Pixel 10a is great for Magic Eraser and real-time translation, but it can struggle when you push it with intensive multitasking or high-end gaming. And it does.

Having used the Pixel 9 Pro — which shares this same Tensor G4 architecture — for the past 18 months, I can confidently say that its long-term performance leaves much to be desired. This is a chip that plays it safe. Which is fine for the average user, but at a time when even average users are dabbling in resource intensive software like Lightroom on their phones, it can get frustrating real quick.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 provides a level of fluid headroom that the Tensor G4 simply cannot match.

The OnePlus Nord 6, on the other hand, doesn’t play it safe. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a high-performance chipset from 2025, and the performance gap is immediately obvious. Be it simpler tasks like just scrolling through the interface at 165Hz or playing the few supported games that can run at that refresh rate, performance tends to be noticeably snappier. Add to that 12GB of RAM and that difference in responsiveness adds up.

This performance gap isn’t just about winning benchmark wars either. The fact of the matter is, the more powerful chipset results in a phone that doesn’t stutter when you’re jumping between Google Maps and a 4K video recording. Moreover, given the mature state of the smartphone industry, it’s also about having a device that feels just as fast on day 500 as it did on day one. While Google is using software to mask its hardware limitations, OnePlus is using raw power to ensure those limitations never exist in the first place. And that makes a big difference, especially in the value conscious segment.

Higher refresh rate, faster touch, better eye comfort

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Then there is the screen. The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display that is, objectively, a very good panel. It hits a peak of 3,000 nits and looks fantastic for HDR content. But it is still capped at 120Hz. In 2026, 120Hz is the baseline for anything calling itself a “pro” mid-ranger. It’s fine, if not unremarkable. The Nord 6 pushes past that with a 165Hz Sunburst AMOLED panel.

Bezels aside, the differences in the displays are subtle. But OnePlus' quality of life additions add up.

It isn’t just about the higher refresh rate, though that certainly helps with the perceived speed of OxygenOS. The Nord 6 offers a ridiculous 3200Hz instantaneous touch response. Now, I’m no twitchy gamer, but that upgrade can definitely be felt in responsiveness while touch typing rapidly.

When you add in the 3840Hz PWM dimming, the Nord 6 also becomes significantly easier on the eyes during late-night reading. Google’s pOLED is bright, yes, but OnePlus has focused on how it affects eye fatigue. Most of these features aren’t system sellers on their own, but cumulatively they add up and give you a better and more well-rounded list of hardware features — none of which can obviously be emulated through software.

Processing versus raw optics

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Let’s talk about the camera. This is where the Pixel-series tends to pull ahead and stays there. Google has spent years refining the 48MP primary sensor found in the 10a, and with software niceties like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take, it maintains a very high standard for point-and-shoot simplicity. It captures skin tones beautifully and does a fantastic job with dynamic range too. For many, that consistency is worth the price of admission alone.

Google still has the edge in computational photography, but OnePlus has the hardware to make it a fair fight.

However, the Nord 6 isn’t exactly bringing a knife to a gunfight anymore. It uses the Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS sensor, a much more modern sensor than the aging 1/2-inch sensor in the Pixel 10a. While Google’s software is still doing the heavy lifting, the Nord 6 has more raw data to work with.

Nord 6 Nord 6 Nord 6

In my testing, results from the Nord 6 weren’t significantly different than those from the Pixel 10a; they were just different and had a bit more character to them. That extends to the 32MP selfie camera on the Nord 6, which does an admirable job of capturing well-detailed selfies. Where the Pixel wins out is on the ultra-wide camera front. Neither phone is particularly great at the task, but the 8MP sensor on the Nord 6 definitely takes a back seat compared to the Pixel, both in terms of detail and sharpness. If you’re curious, we’ve got a plethora of Pixel 10a camera samples in our review.

In low-light scenarios, where the Pixel 10a can sometimes lean on a softer look with plenty of noise reduction, the Nord 6 manages to keep things crisp. Regardless, neither phone will keep up with the camera flagships.

Overall, Google still wins on the more natural look of the photo, but the differences are more subjective than objective. If you’re looking for a sensor that can actually handle high-motion 4K video or low-light street photography without falling apart, the Nord 6 is a surprisingly strong contender.

The 9,000mAh elephant in the room

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

We’ve already talked about the 9,000mAh battery in the OnePlus Nord 6, but it is worth looking at it side-by-side with the Pixel 10a. The 5,100mAh battery in the Pixel 10a is no slouch. In any other year, I’d be praising that as a solid all-day battery. But 9,000mAh is almost double the capacity.

Battery anxiety simply disappears on the Nord 6.

It is the difference between a phone you have to charge every night and a phone that stays alive for a three-day weekend. That’s not just marketing speak either. I recently took the Nord 6 on a trip to Europe, where I managed multi-day battery despite pushing the phone with photography, streaming, navigation and more. OnePlus is using silicon-carbon technology to achieve this, which Google has so far shied away from. What’s even more ironic is that despite having a battery nearly twice the size, the Nord 6 is 8.5mm thick — thinner than the 9mm thick Pixel 10a.

Then there is the charging. The Pixel 10a supports 30W wired charging, which is an improvement for Google. But it pales in comparison to the Nord 6’s 80W SuperVOOC charging. You can effectively fill half the Nord’s massive battery in the time it takes the Pixel to reach 30%. When you add in the 27W wired reverse charging, the Nord 6 becomes a portable power station that can literally charge the Pixel 10a at near-full speed and still be left over with 40% charge. The Pixel 10a has no answer for that kind of practical utility.

Physical utility and the Plus Key

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Elsewhere, the hardware differences extend to physical minimalism as well. Where the Pixel 10a is all about moving every interaction into software, be it through swipes, taps or talking to Gemini, it isn’t always ideal. OnePlus has gone the opposite way by including the Plus Key.

A physical shortcut beats a swipe every single time.

Like other OnePlus phones, this is a dedicated hardware button that you can map to almost anything. Whether it’s firing up the camera, toggling your flashlight, or jumping straight into a specific travel app, having a physical point of interaction is always faster than hunting through a screen. During a recent trip, being able to tap a physical button to launch the translation app without even looking at the screen was a genuine quality-of-life upgrade.

It’s a feature that reminds me of why I loved the old Alert Slider, but with more versatility. It turns the phone into a more proactive tool with a direct physical shortcut to the things you actually use. When you combine this with the IP69K rating and MIL-STD-810H durability on the Nord 6, you get a device that feels like it was built for the world, not just for the desk. The Pixel 10a is durable with an IP69 rating, certainly, but the Nord just goes the extra mile.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is redefining mid-range value

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The truth is, I still love the Pixel experience. I love the clean UI and I love how the camera makes me look like a better photographer than I actually am. But I’m tired of the Pixel tax. Be if the flagship Pixel 10 Pro or the Pixel 10a, the idea that we should accept slower charging, smaller batteries, and less capable processors because the software is smart just doesn’t add up for me.

Hardware still matters — and the Nord 6 proves it.

Of course, availability remains the big elephant in the room. The OnePlus Nord 6 retails for Rs. 38,999 in India or approximately $420 with global availability yet to be confirmed. Suffice it to say that the likelihood of the phone being available in North America remains low. Europe, on the other hand, can expect to get the phone at some point later in the year. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10a can be picked up widely for $499 in the US, €549 in Europe and Rs. 49,999 in India. A lot of your smartphone decision making will entirely be dependent on which of these phones are available in your region.

All that said, the OnePlus Nord 6 is a reminder that hardware still matters. It is a phone that addresses the most common daily frustrations like battery anxiety and slow charging, while providing a performance ceiling that the Pixel 10a can’t get close to. Google might have the edge in AI, but as I’ve learned over the last two weeks, I’d trade a thousand Magic Erasers for a phone that stays alive for three days and charges in less than an hour. If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck in 2026, the Nord 6 makes way more sense than the Pixel 10a. And it’s not even close.

Google Pixel 10a Google Pixel 10a Flush camera design • Good performance and battery life • Strong cameras • Great software support promise • Excellent price MSRP: $499.99 Google's best AI features, in a more affordable mid-tier device Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates. See price at Amazon

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