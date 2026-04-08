Samsung’s Galaxy S27 lineup sounds like a disaster waiting to happen

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S26 has barely been on store shelves for a month, and already rumors about the Galaxy S27 series are swirling. According to the latest report, next year’s Galaxy S lineup will welcome a new “Pro” model.

Assuming this is true, that means we’ll have four mainline Galaxy S phones released in early 2027 — the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. The new Pro phone is expected to have many of the Ultra’s specs/features but be available at a lower price.

At first, the Galaxy S27 Pro sounds like a welcome addition to the Galaxy S family. But the more I think about it, the more worried I become that this could be a disaster waiting to happen.

What do you think of Samsung's rumored plans for the Galaxy S27 Pro? 856 votes I'm love the idea of a Galaxy S27 Pro. It could be a great phone. 22 % I hate this idea. I think Samsung should just focus on making improvements. 45 % I'm worried it might drive up the price of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. 18 % I need more information to make up my mind. 15 %

The Galaxy S27 Pro itself isn’t the problem

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Currently, details on the Galaxy S27 Pro are fairly limited. The report claims that the S27 Pro will be positioned as a new high-end option in the Galaxy S series. It’ll be above the S27 and S27 Plus, but below the S27 Ultra.

The Pro is expected to share many of the Ultra’s specifications (more than the base model and Plus currently do), including the new Privacy Display introduced on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, at least one feature will remain exclusive to the S27 Ultra: the S Pen — a feature you apparently won’t get on the S27 Pro.

If this sounds familiar to you, that’s because rumors circulated last year about Samsung creating a Galaxy S26 Pro. According to Android Authority‘s sources, Samsung originally intended this year’s Galaxy S family to include the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. However, those plans were scrapped in favor of the standard S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra models that we got instead.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pro is seemingly back on the table for 2027, but instead of replacing an exisitng Galaxy S phone, it’s joining the ranks to increase the number of mainline Galaxy S handsets from three to four. And this is where I start to get worried.

If the S27 Pro is going to exist alongside and above the S27 and S27 Plus, that immediately limits the types of upgrades we can reasonably expect for the base and Plus models next year. And that’s a problem, because as I found in my Galaxy S26/S26 Plus review, Samsung’s base and Plus phones are hanging on by a thread — with specs continually stagnant and prices only going up.

Adding the Pro without addressing the Galaxy S lineup as a whole is the real problem here.

Then we have the S27 Pro. It’ll presumably have better cameras, battery life, charge speeds, and RAM/storage options than the S27 and S27 Plus. And, frustratingly, it’ll reportedly get Samsung’s Privacy Display while the S27 and S27 Plus will not.

Finally, there’s the S27 Ultra. From the sounds of it, the Ultra and the Pro will have a lot in common — save for the S Pen and potentially some other minor spec differences. The Ultra will still be the best that Samsung has to offer, but it’ll now have to justify its existence alongside a new Pro model that will presumably share many of its same capabilities.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

But how will Samsung do that? Will the Pro have a smaller display while the Ultra keeps its larger size? Will the Pro feature specs similar to today’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, while the S27 Ultra finally gets even better cameras, battery tech, etc.?

No matter how Samsung decides to go about this, adding the Pro without addressing the Galaxy S lineup as a whole is the real problem here. The S27 and S27 Plus are the two phones that objectively need the most work, but introducing the S27 Pro to the lineup inherently prevents Samsung from giving those models the upgrades they so desperately need. The Ultra is overdue for spec upgrades, too, but how is Samsung going to balance that while adding a second high-end phone to the mix?

A pricing mess

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Not only does this sound like a branding and strategic nightmare, but it’s also bound to make things worse where it really matters to people: pricing.

We just saw Samsung dramatically raise prices with the S26 series. Even with minimal upgrades across the board, all three phones got more expensive — and significantly so in some cases. As it stands, we have: Galaxy S26 starting at $900

Galaxy S26 Plus starting at $1,100

Galaxy S26 Ultra starting at $1,300 Now, try to envision what Galaxy S27 pricing would look like. Samsung just raised the starting prices of the S26 and S26 Plus this year, so we can (hopefully) expect those to remain the same. Will the same be true of the S27 Ultra? I don’t think so.

With the S27 Pro entering the mix, Samsung will need to price it between the S27 Plus and the S27 Ultra. Let’s say Samsung settles on $1,200 for the S27 Pro. In what world would someone not pay another $100 for the Pro over the likely stagnant Plus? And if the S27 Ultra stays at $1,300, does a $100 difference between it and the Pro really make sense when there’s $200 between the baseline and Plus phones?

What seems more likely is this. The S27 and S27 Plus will cost $900 and $1,100, respectively. The S27 Pro will start at $1,300, and the S27 Ultra will start at $1,400. That gives Samsung similar price gulfs between the S27 -> S27 Plus and S27 Plus -> S27 Pro.

Does that sound good to you? I didn’t think so.

We know this strategy doesn’t work

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

What especially worries me is that we know this four-phone strategy doesn’t work. Last year, Samsung tried it with the S25, S25 Plus, S25 Edge, and S25 Ultra. The Edge’s thin design was certainly unique, but it didn’t meaningfully change the Galaxy S series at all — it was just another option, and one that most people ignored.

Not only could the S27 Pro repeat that mistake, but it’s also poised to raise the Ultra’s starting price and stunt the growth of the S27 and S27 Plus at the same time. The S27 Pro is the same Band-Aid strategy as the S25 Edge, except it could prove even more damaging.

The good news is that there’s plenty of time between now and the Galaxy S27 series’ release, and there’s still a lot we don’t know about next year’s Samsung phones. But if this is indeed the path Samsung is on, it sounds like the wrong one.

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