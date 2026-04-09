Do people really switch from iPhone to Android? Apple now wants Samsung's data to answer that

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has requested internal Samsung data about how people switch between iPhone and Android to show that its practices are not anti-competitive.

The request is part of Apple’s defense against US antitrust claims that it restricts competition and user choice.

Even if the request is approved by a US court, South Korean authorities and Samsung could still block access to the data.

Apple’s fight against US antitrust claims has taken an unusual turn, and the company now wants help from one of its biggest rivals — Samsung.

Apple is asking a US court for permission (h/t 9to5mac) to obtain internal documents from Samsung’s South Korean parent company. These requested documents include crucial market research, business reports, and data related to Samsung’s smartphones, smartwatches, and the Galaxy Store.

This request comes as part of Apple’s ongoing legal battle with the US Department of Justice and several states, which accuse the company of using its control over the iPhone and App Store to limit competition. A key part of that case is centered on whether Apple makes it difficult for iPhone users to switch to Android.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Apple has strongly disagreed with that claim in its latest filing, and argues that regulators are relying on the notion that Apple actively prevents users from switching to Android. To prove its point, Apple now wants data from Samsung, the biggest Android phone maker, to show how competitive the market really is and how often users switch between platforms.

Apple is basically arguing that Samsung’s data is crucial because it reflects real-world competition, not just theory. Since regulators are using Samsung as a key example of Apple’s competition, Apple says Samsung’s internal data can show how the market actually works.

Apple has already tried to obtain this information from Samsung’s US arm, but was told that the relevant documents are held by Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea. So now, Apple is using an international legal process called the “Hague Evidence Convention” to formally request that data from Korean authorities.

Even if the US court agrees to Apple’s request, there’s no guarantee Samsung will actually open up its books to Apple. South Korean authorities will still have to approve Apple’s request, and Samsung would most likely object under local laws.

If Apple does manage to get this data, though, it could play an important role in the case. Information about how often users switch between iPhone and Android devices, especially from iPhones to Samsung devices, could help determine whether Apple’s practices are truly anticompetitive or just part of normal market competition.

Follow