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Samsung is giving you another chance to not buy its incredibly expensive Galaxy Z TriFold
2 hours ago
- Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold back.
- Availability will resume on April 10, 2026.
- You’ll be able to buy one on Samsung’s website or from select physical store locations.
Despite its eye-watering $2,899 price tag, demand for Samsung’s multi-folding Galaxy Z TriFold outpaced the company’s limited inventory. As a result, a lot of fans who planned to purchase the foldable were unable to get their hands on one before the tech giant started winding down sales. While the TriFold was thought to be dead, Samsung is giving you another opportunity to pick one up.
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Samsung released the Galaxy Z Trifold in the US at the end of January. After a couple of restocks, it was reported that Samsung planned to stop selling the handset in South Korea on March 17, with sales to continue in other markets as long as supplies lasted. Not the biggest surprise considering that device was expected to have a short run. What is a surprise, however, is that Samsung is reviving the TriFold in a couple of days.
What's your biggest concern about the Galaxy Z TriFold?
You read that right, the TriFold is making its return in April. The foldable will be available starting on April 10, 2026, on Samsung’s website. It will also be available at the following Samsung Experience Stores:
- Los Cerritos Center (Cerritos, CA)
- Mall of America (Bloomington, MN)
- Queens Center (Elmhurst, NY)
- Roosevelt Field (Garden City, NY)
- The Americana at Brand (Glendale, CA)
- The Galleria (Houston, TX)
- Stonebriar Centre (Frisco, TX)
It’s unclear how long Samsung plans to keep the TriFold in stock. So, if you were hoping to nab one the first time, don’t wait for your chance to get it.
When Samsung opens up sales of the TriFold again, do you plan on getting one? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.
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