Samsung is giving you another chance to not buy its incredibly expensive Galaxy Z TriFold

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is bringing the Galaxy Z TriFold back.

Availability will resume on April 10, 2026.

You’ll be able to buy one on Samsung’s website or from select physical store locations.

Despite its eye-watering $2,899 price tag, demand for Samsung’s multi-folding Galaxy Z TriFold outpaced the company’s limited inventory. As a result, a lot of fans who planned to purchase the foldable were unable to get their hands on one before the tech giant started winding down sales. While the TriFold was thought to be dead, Samsung is giving you another opportunity to pick one up.

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Samsung released the Galaxy Z Trifold in the US at the end of January. After a couple of restocks, it was reported that Samsung planned to stop selling the handset in South Korea on March 17, with sales to continue in other markets as long as supplies lasted. Not the biggest surprise considering that device was expected to have a short run. What is a surprise, however, is that Samsung is reviving the TriFold in a couple of days.

What's your biggest concern about the Galaxy Z TriFold? 154 votes Durability 35 % Display creases 9 % Ergonomics/comfort 6 % Battery life 7 % Samsung Care Plus availability 1 % Release date 7 % Price 34 % Other (let us know in the comments) 0 %

It’s unclear how long Samsung plans to keep the TriFold in stock. So, if you were hoping to nab one the first time, don’t wait for your chance to get it.

When Samsung opens up sales of the TriFold again, do you plan on getting one? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Unique design • Premium construction • Long-term updates • Productivity MSRP: $2,900.00 A bold tri-fold phone that turns into a tablet-sized screen Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is the company's most ambitious foldable design yet, pushing beyond the familiar book-style form factor. Using two hinges instead of one, the device unfolds into a large, tablet-like display while still collapsing into a pocketable shape. The design aims to enhance multitasking and productivity, offering significantly more screen space for apps, media, and split-screen workflows. See price at Samsung

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