These gaming phones got busted for cheating, and here's what the brand says in defence

Now, Nubia has responded to the delisting in an emailed response to an Android Authority query:

REDMAGIC devices are designed to deliver high-performance experiences, particularly for intensive gaming and power-user scenarios. To support this, our devices offer multiple performance modes that allow users to adjust CPU, GPU, and thermal settings based on their needs. For example, ‘Diablo Mode’ is designed to maximize performance under demanding conditions.

Balancing performance, power consumption, and thermal management is a key focus of our system design. The device dynamically assesses application load in real time and allocates resources accordingly. When running high-demand applications, such as graphically intensive 3D games, the system applies higher performance scheduling to ensure a smooth and stable experience.

Regarding benchmarking, we view it as an indicator of a device’s performance potential under controlled, high-load conditions. As such, performance outcomes may vary depending on system settings, usage scenarios, and environmental factors.

We remain committed to delivering transparent, high-performance products that meet the expectations of gamers and advanced users alike.