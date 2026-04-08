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These gaming phones got busted for cheating, and here's what the brand says in defence
1 hour ago
- Nubia has responded after its REDMAGIC 11 Pro phones were delisted from a benchmark database.
- The company claimed that it views benchmarking as an indicator of potential performance under “controlled, high-load conditions.”
- This comes after a YouTube channel found a huge performance gap between standard and disguised versions of the 3DMark app.
The REDMAGIC 11 Pro phones were just delisted from a benchmark database due to apparent benchmark manipulation. Now, the phone maker has revealed its side of the story.
UL Solutions, the company behind the 3DMark benchmark app, recently delisted the REDMAGIC 11 Pro phones. An accompanying banner announcing the delisting noted that the manufacturer didn’t comply with benchmark rules.
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This move also comes weeks after a YouTube channel posted some concerning benchmark results for the REDMAGIC 11 Pro. The Japanese-language Saityo channel found that the phone had much higher scores when running the standard benchmark app compared to a stealth/disguised version. The phone also apparently failed to complete the standard stress test while reaching peak temperatures of 55 degrees Celsius, 15 degrees higher than the stealth benchmark app.
Now, Nubia has responded to the delisting in an emailed response to an Android Authority query:
REDMAGIC devices are designed to deliver high-performance experiences, particularly for intensive gaming and power-user scenarios. To support this, our devices offer multiple performance modes that allow users to adjust CPU, GPU, and thermal settings based on their needs. For example, ‘Diablo Mode’ is designed to maximize performance under demanding conditions.Balancing performance, power consumption, and thermal management is a key focus of our system design. The device dynamically assesses application load in real time and allocates resources accordingly. When running high-demand applications, such as graphically intensive 3D games, the system applies higher performance scheduling to ensure a smooth and stable experience.Regarding benchmarking, we view it as an indicator of a device’s performance potential under controlled, high-load conditions. As such, performance outcomes may vary depending on system settings, usage scenarios, and environmental factors.We remain committed to delivering transparent, high-performance products that meet the expectations of gamers and advanced users alike.
There’s nothing wrong with manufacturers identifying specific apps and games and adjusting performance accordingly. This would ideally ensure good responsiveness, reasonable temperatures, and longer battery life. However, identifying benchmark apps in order to deliver virtually unthrottled performance compared to other apps is generally considered cheating or manipulation. You simply won’t experience this level of performance in other apps, short of APK spoofing.
What’s particularly notable is that these REDMAGIC phones are equipped with cooling fans and a liquid cooling system, yet Nubia still allowed the device to apparently run full-tilt to the point that it had to shut down the benchmark app due to safety reasons. For what it’s worth, our own REDMAGIC 11 Pro benchmarks conducted last year revealed temperatures of up to 56 degrees Celsius. However, the phone still completed both the Wild Life Extreme and Solar Bay stress tests.
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