This Razr Ultra 2026 leak is all about Moto's love for textures, and one curious omission

Android Headlines

TL;DR Alleged press renders of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 have leaked.

The images show the phone in two eye-catching finishes, suggesting Moto is sticking to its design choices from last year.

Curiously, the selfie camera is missing from the latest images.

Motorola’s next flip foldable is leaking fast, and this time, it’s not just CAD renders. We’re now getting what are claimed to be official press images of the phone, giving us our clearest look yet at Motorola’s next Razr Ultra.

The new leak comes from Android Headlines in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks. While the images don’t radically change what we already saw in the previously outed CAD renders, they do show us two colorways of the device we hadn’t seen before.

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The Razr Ultra 2026 appears in two eye-catching finishes this time around. Renders (see above) show an “Orient Blue Alcantara” variant that’s expected to feature a faux-leather back and a diamond-stitch pattern, and a “Pantone Cocoa Wood” option with a wood-textured rear panel.

If those sounds familiar, it’s because Motorola already experimented with similar materials on last year’s Razr Ultra, and they ended up being one of the phone’s biggest differentiators in a sea of glass-and-metal slabs.

That approach isn’t limited to the Razr lineup either. A separate leak earlier this month revealed that Motorola’s upcoming Edge 70 Pro will also come in similar finishes, including a nylon-like textured blue variant, a brushed maroon option, and even a wooden-textured model. Taken together, Motorola seems to be building a unique material-based design language to make its phones stand out.

Razr Ultra 2026: What’s new?

XpertPick/OnLeaks

In terms of overall design, the newly leaked press renders line up with the earlier CAD leak pictured here. The Razr Ultra is expected to feature a large 4-inch cover display that wraps around the dual camera system, along with a 7-inch foldable inner screen. The leaked dimensions also suggest a very similar in-hand feel to last year’s model, albeit with a slight increase in thickness.

If you’re wondering why the new press renders don’t show a selfie camera on the inner display, it’s likely a mistake. Though Android Headlines notes that Motorola could be experimenting with an under-display camera this year, it’s far more likely that the camera was omitted from the renders because we saw a punch-hole camera in the leaked CAD renders.

There’s still no official word on when the Razr Ultra will launch, but with both CAD renders and press images now out in the open, it likely won’t be long before Motorola makes things official.

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