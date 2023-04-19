OtterBox Commuter vs Defender: What's the difference?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Phones and tablets represent much more than shiny toys to play with when bored. Our entire digital lives are stored on these devices, and the data that accumulates in onboard storage is highly valuable. As such, it’s imperative to safeguard our devices against physical damage and take care of them. One way to do so is with a protective case.

OtterBox is renowned as one of the most reputable case-makers in the industry. Operating out of Colorado, they produce some of the most rugged and durable cases available for flagship phones and tablets. Now, when you go with an OtterBox case, you’re doing so for that military-grade drop protection, the warranty, and the assurance that no harm will come to your phone in the event of a drop. Two of their best lines for this are the Commuter series and Defender series. Let’s compare the OtterBox Commuter vs Defender to figure out which one is right for you.

OtterBox Commuter vs Defender: At a glance

The Defender series of OtterBox cases offers more protection than the Commuter series. The Defender line has stood atop the world of phone cases as the gold standard to meet or surpass for mobile device protection since inception. However, that comes at a slight cost, as the Defender adds more overall bulk to the phone, making it more difficult to carry in pockets or handbags.

On the other hand, the Commuter series is made to maintain a high level of protection in a lower profile. Both cases feature DROP+ protection, but the Commuter is made to be more portable and practical. However, at that point, you must ask yourself whether you’re buying an OtterBox case for its general practicality or the utmost protection of any case.

OtterBox Defender offers more protection than OtterBox Commuter

OtterBox Defender offers a holster while OtterBox Commuter does not

OtterBox Defender features DROP+ protection (4x as many drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

OtterBox Commuter features DROP+ protection (3x as many drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

OtterBox Commuter vs Defender: Which is the better buy? The clear winner in any case — no pun intended — is the OtterBox Defender. The Defender has been a staple in OtterBox’s entire lineup since their original Dry Box days back in 2007. It stands at the pinnacle as the benchmark for device protection, featuring a polycarbonate shell, synthetic rubber slipcover, and a polycarbonate holster to guard the display. For the money, the protection it offers is well worth it — and it comes with OtterBox’s warranty for that added assurance in case anything goes wrong.

Now, why are we at Android Authority recommending the Defender over the Commuter, which is lighter, more portable, and practical for most people? Well, here’s the thing. If you’re looking for a more practical case, there are many other options on the market — many of which come in at a lower starting price than the Commuter. The Commuter is in the middle of the extremes, where the high-end protective case is the Defender, and the low-end starts at around $10 for cheaper options on Amazon. If you’re going with OtterBox, you’re opting for the utmost protection, so the best option would be to go all the way and commit to a Defender series case.

FAQs

Is the OtterBox Commuter or Defender MagSafe? There are no magnets in the case, but these two cases are stated as being compatible with wireless charging.

Does the OtterBox Commuter or Defender come with screen protector? The Defender line does come with built-in screen protectors and holsters.

Can you use a glass screen protector with the OtterBox Commuter or Defender? With the Commuter series, because there is no built-in screen protection, you can use a separate tempered glass screen protector with it.

Can you wireless charge with a OtterBox Commuter or Defender case? Yes. These cases are stated to work with wireless charging.

Do PopSockets stick to the OtterBox Commuter or Defender case? No, PopSockets do not stick to OtterBox cases.

