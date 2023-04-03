The complete guide to Supcase cases

SupCase

It’s not easy to find a phone that packs premium features and can still take a beating. Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to find an excellent rugged phone case to keep your investment safe. Durable options from Otterbox are a safe bet, but if you want a case with even more features, you need to have a look at Supcase cases. Here’s everything you need to know. Are you looking for even more case options? Check out our guides to the best phone case brands and the best phone accessories you can buy.

Why choose Supcase cases?

SUPCASE

Supcase exists to do one thing and do it well — build tough phone cases without the high cost. The name itself is short for Super Case, and it’s not hard to find the reason behind the name.

The Atlanta-based case maker isn’t shy about putting its models through the wringer. They all exceed the MIL-STD 810G drop certification. It also won CNet’s first annual drop test in 2018 with its flagship UB Pro case, which often costs half as much as its competitors.

You might notice that many of the Supcase cases carry the name UB, short for Unicorn Beetle. Whether you’re an entomologist or not, you can probably guess that the real unicorn beetle survives in some pretty harsh environments. Supcase uses the tough little bug as its inspiration, and each case is built to survive in similarly extreme conditions.

No matter what device you’re looking to protect, there’s a good chance that Supcase has an option. It offers UB models for most top phones, Apple Watches, Galaxy Watches, and several Fitbits. Supcase is even a great pick if you need to guard your MacBook or a select number of tablets.

While it sounds like this level of protection and functionality should make for an expensive case, Supcase keeps its prices very reasonable. Most options fall in the $15 to $30 range, and you have plenty of color options. Most competitors cost twice as much and limit color options to black and gray.

Although the company is US-based, you don’t have to reside in the United States to take full advantage of Supcase’s protection. Most models are available on Amazon, and you can grab cases for phones as old as the HTCOne M8 or Amazon Fire Phone.

What kind of Supcase case do I need? Supcase tends to keep the options pretty simple. The most widely available case is the UB Pro. It’s probably available for whatever device you’re carrying around, but some of the more niche cases are only available for flagship releases. The iPhone 14 lineup has the broadest range of cases and colorways available. Here are a few things to consider as you start your case hunt: Design and colorways: The Supcase UB Pro isn’t exactly the lightest or sleekest option on the market, but there are many colors to choose from. You can also try a few clear cases or the UB Vault, which doubles as a wallet.

The Supcase UB Pro isn’t exactly the lightest or sleekest option on the market, but there are many colors to choose from. You can also try a few clear cases or the UB Vault, which doubles as a wallet. How much protection do you want? Supcase cases come with various thicknesses and weights, and they offer different levels of security. Some are thin and support wireless charging, while other UB Pro models offer built-in screen protection.

Supcase cases come with various thicknesses and weights, and they offer different levels of security. Some are thin and support wireless charging, while other UB Pro models offer built-in screen protection. What extra features are available? One of the biggest draws with the Supcase UB Pro is the built-in kickstand. The UB Vault adds a few wallet slots, and there’s a version of the UB Style with MagSafe compatibility.

Best overall Supcase case: UB Pro series

SupCase

Supcase’s UB Pro is the company’s flagship case, and it’s by far the most available option. It’s a full-body beast. It relies on a multi-piece hybrid design to lock your phone in place. The thick TPU bumper around the edges keeps drops and shocks at bay while the polycarbonate shell brushes scratches away harmlessly. As far as rugged cases go, this is as good as it gets.

Some models include built-in screen protectors, but only if you have a flat-screen device. If your phone has a curved or waterfall screen, you’ll need to find a more specialized screen protector.

As far as universal features go, each UB Pro case includes a rotating belt holster so that you can keep all of that bulk from filling up your pocket. You can also use the built-in kickstand to stream your favorite shows hands-free from three different angles. The UB Pro is the most colorful case in the lineup, and you can pick from up to a dozen colors depending on your phone.

Get the UB Pro for:

Read also: The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases

Best clear Supcase case: UB Style

SupCase

Supcase’s UB Style is less focused on all-out protection, but it’s a great way to show off your phone. The back panel is a transparent polycarbonate, and you can choose from many colorful bumpers around the edges.

The raised bezels should offer solid all-around protection, though the UB Style doesn’t meet MIL-STD 810G requirements. Nevertheless, it’s a thinner option, so you should have no problem with wireless charging. For iPhone models, there’s also a MagSafe version called the UB Mag that’s ready for MagSafe accessories. All models have a built-in wrist loop to keep your phone securely in hand.

If you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 13, you should have no problem tracking down a UB Style that meets your needs, though it’s a bit of a grab bag on the Android side. For example, the Galaxy S22 lineup is not supported, but the OnePlus 8 lineup is.

Get the UB Style for:

Read also: The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

Runner up: UB Exo

SupCase

The UB Exo falls into the same vein as the Style, but it adds a little extra protection. Instead of a fully clear back, the Exo features a raised exoskeleton for a better grip. It also benefits from keeping the back panel off of other surfaces, which further prevents scratches. Supcase added carbon fiber details to the TPU bumper, making the case even more drop-resistant.

Before you get too excited by the reinforced clear design, the UB Exo is one of the most limited options on the list. It’s only available for the iPhone 12 family and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series. It seems that this case has been discontinued for all future phones, but if you have an older device, you can still find older models on Amazon.

Buy the UB Exo for:

Best Supcase wallet case: UB Vault

SupCase

Supcase’s UB Vault is another case with limited support and an unclear future. In fact, it’s only available for the iPhone 12. But if you do have a phone in that lineup, it’s an excellent wallet case with above-average protection. The built-in cardholder is mounted on the back, so you can easily slip cards in and out to make payments.

The wrap-around bumpers and carbon fiber help reinforce the case itself, though you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a colorful wallet. You can only grab the UB Vault in black, though it’s still a nice-looking case. However, we wouldn’t recommend using wireless charging with cards in the wallet, and you shouldn’t expect much in the way of MagSafe support.

Buy the UB Vault for:

Frequently asked questions

Are Supcase cases waterproof? Technically, Supcase does not offer waterproof cases. However, the UB Pro is water-resistant with port covers and 360-degree coverage in many cases. For better waterproofing, invest in a waterproof pouch.

How long is the included warranty? Each Supcase purchased comes with a one-year warranty.

Can you ship Supcase cases internationally? Yes, you can ship directly from Supcase to any country that offers door-to-door tracking. You can check out the entire list of supported countries right here. Many cases are also on Amazon if you’re looking for a speedy alternative.

What is MIL-STD 810G? It’s a US military designation for technology. Essentially, it means that the device or case has been through nearly 30 tests for heat, cold, shock, and more. You can learn more about the standard in our helpful guide right here.

How do you keep the case clean? Usually, a special wipe or cloth is the best way to clean and sanitize your Supcase case. Check out our phone cleaning guide to learn more about techniques and products.

What do you do about case yellowing? Yellowing tends to happen over time with some clear cases, but it’s usually not a permanent problem. Mix warm water with a drop or two of dish soap and scrub with a toothbrush. Let the case air dry for a while, and you should be good to go.

Comments