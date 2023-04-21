The best Ringke cases you can buy

Smartphones are an essential part of modern life, but many are getting more expensive than ever. It pays to have a good case or cover to make sure your investment is protected. Ringke is one brand that makes excellent cases that won’t break the bank. Here’s everything you need to know about Rinkge cases. Looking to get the most out of your smartphone? Check out our best cases guide and our favorite smartphone accessories.

Why choose Ringke? Ringke has a long history of making cases, starting back in 2003. While it made cell phone cases, and later smartphone cases, it launched a breakthrough in 2012 with its first Fusion case. Its clear design, which offered excellent protection while still allowing users smartphone owners to see their devices with transparent materials, became well known in the industry.

One other big reason to choose Ringke cases is that they’re usually priced much lower than the competition. The company also offers cases for a wide range of smartphones, including many underserved by other case makers. If you own an older phone, the chances are good that Ringke still sells a case for it.

What kind of Ringke case do I need? Ringke sells several thin smartphone cases. However, its Fusion line of products still offers MIL-STD certification, while not offering quite as much protection compared to Otterbox cases. Ringke also offers many different colors and designs for cases as well. What kind of protection do you need? The good news is that Ringke cases offer a wide range of protection. You can choose to purchase thin and light cases or go all the way with highly rugged and tough case products.

Do you need any add-ons? Some Ringke cases come with built-in QuikCatch lanyard holes. They are designed to let users attach hand or neck straps to the case to keep the phone from dropping.

Some Ringke cases come with built-in QuikCatch lanyard holes. They are designed to let users attach hand or neck straps to the case to keep the phone from dropping. Designs and colorways: There are tons of different colors you can pick from when you buy a Ringke case. Many even offer special designs like camo or hexagon to give them that extra touch to make them stand out from the crowd

The best overall Ringke case: Fusion X

Ringke

The Ringke Fusion X was first launched in 2017 and has become the flagship case for the company. An extension of the original Fusion case, the Fusion X comes with a dual-layer design that offers a lot of protection. The hard polycarbonate back is transparent and lets you show off the color and design of the phone. A raised lip keeps the display and the rear camera safe, while the sides and corners are reinforced with a TPU bumper for added drop protection. You also get a built-in lanyard hole to connect wrist straps and lanyards.

It isn’t the thinnest case or the most protective case Ringke offers, but it hits a nice middle ground that will suit just about anybody. Even better, you should be able to purchase the Fusion X case for most major smartphones.

Get the Ringke Fusion X for:

Best thin Ringke case: Ringke Fusion

Ringke

The Ringke Fusion offers a solid, but not rugged, amount of protection for your smartphone. However, the clear polycarbonate back allows owners to be able to see the back of their smartphone. It also has a TPU side for some added protection. The raised lips also offer some protection for a phone’s display, keeping it from getting scratched.

The all-clear design of the Fusion has become a template for countless other cases nowadays, but one unique feature that Ringke maintains is the lanyard hole. Even without ultra-rugged protection, this one simple feature can prevent drops from even the clumsiest of smartphone users. It also comes in both entirely clear designs and clear designs with floral patterns for added flair.

Get the Ringke Fusion for:

Best clear Ringke case: Air Soft

Ringke

The Ringke Air Soft (or Air-S) cases are made for showing off your smartphone, especially if it has a cool color on the back. They are completely transparent and are also very thin, thanks to the bendable TPU material. They don’t offer much in the way of protection for your phone, even compared to the Fusion above.

Even though they are clear cases, you can also get them in a variety of color tints. They also are sometimes bundled with a crossbody lanyard, which saves having to buy another accessory.

Get the Ringke Air Soft for:

Best rugged Ringke case: Onyx

Ringke

The Ringke Onyx cases are rugged cases designed for better protection than the Air models but still offer smartphone users some nice style options. Despite the appearance, they are made of flexible TPU material so you can easily slip the case on and off. They also come in a variety of colors. Yet, they are still rated MIL-STD 810G-516.6 for solid protection against drops of several feet. Plus, it retains the signature Ringke lanyard holes on the sides.

Bear in mind that the availability of the Onyx model is somewhat limited compared to the rest of the company’s lineup. Check it out for the latest flagship devices below.

Get the Ringke Onyx for:

Best Ringke wallet case: Fusion Card

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Ringke doesn’t offer a wide variety of cases, but this slight adaptation of the popular Fusion case is a welcome exception. It’s essentially the same polycarbonate/TPU case, but with a simple transparent cardholder added to the back to turn it into a wallet case. This keeps the case nice and thin, although it only has space for a single card.

If you need space for more cards, Ringke also sells an adhesive card holder that sticks securely onto the back of any other flat case. It’s sold in packs of one or two and holds up to three cards at once. If you like MagSafe accessories, there’s also a MagSafe-compatible version. The company also makes an adhesive Flip Card Holder that holds up to eight cards, but be aware that it will add significant bulk to your device.

Get the Ringke Fusion Card for:

Frequently asked questions

Are Ringke cases waterproof? Although many are military-grade resistant for drops, Ringke cases are not waterproof. For that, we recommend a waterproof phone pouch.

How do I clean and disinfect a case? Using special wipes or a microfiber cloth is usually a good way to keep your phone and phone case disinfected. For more specifics, check out our guide to properly cleaning your phone.

Are Ringke cases MagSafe compatible? Ringke makes a MagSafe-compatible version of its signature Fusion case, but availability is limited. For more options, check out our favorite magnetic cases here.

How can I prevent a clear case from turning yellow? Over time, clear cases like the Ringke Air, or those with clear components like the Fusion X, sometimes get a bit of a yellow tint to them. Thankfully, cleaning them isn’t hard. You’ll want to use a mixture of warm water and a drop or two of dish soap. From there, you’ll use a toothbrush to scrub the solution over the case. Be sure to let it air dry for a few hours before putting it back on. If the case is very worn, the process might not make much of a difference.

What is the warranty period of a Ringke case? Ringke offers a 90-day warranty for its cases and other products.

Does Ringke ship globally? You can place orders on Ringke’s website all over the world. Ringke cases are also likely available on your local Amazon store site.

