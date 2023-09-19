Caseology cases: A buyer's guide

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Phones aren’t nearly as durable as they once were. You’ll most likely pick up a fancy glass sandwich that could shatter in seconds the next time you upgrade your device. Above all else, that means you’ll need a case. The last thing you want to do is bust a thousand-dollar device after just a few days. Luckily, you don’t need a costly model — there are plenty of reasonably priced and stylish cases out there. Caseology is one such case maker. Here is everything you need to know about Caseology cases.

Why choose a Caseology case?

Unlike Supcase or Otterbox, which exist to provide protection regardless of bulk, Caseology lets you add some style to your phone. Even though some of Caseology’s cases may not look ready to take a beating, every model comes with a MIL-STD 810G-516.7 certification. No, it’s not a typo; Caseology puts its cases through even more stringent testing than most other manufacturers. Essentially, the 516.7 certification adds even more shock resistance to your phone case.

Caseology offers a variety of different styles of cases. However, you’ll only get access to the full range if you carry an iPhone. Android users are limited to a few of the most popular models, and only if they have a reasonably new flagship device. However, whether you have one case to choose from or a dozen, Caseology won’t break the bank. Most offerings will run you between $15 and $30.

Caseology is a relatively young case maker compared to the likes of Otterbox. It’s only been around for a few years, but the brand itself is in good hands. Caseology is a subsidiary of Spigen, one of the most trusted names in cases. Unlike Spigen, which offers fairly sober designs mostly limited to black, Caseology cases come in a much wider variety of colors, styles, and designs. However, they have the same great quality, making them an excellent choice for just about anyone.

What kind of Caseology case do I need? Case makers tend to fall into specific areas of expertise. For Otterbox, that’s tough and rugged protection. For Caseology, it means thin or hybrid designs. You’ll find plenty of multi-piece options, but there are several specialty designs as well. However, many of them are restricted to iPhones, so double-check before you buy. Here are a few things to look for when you start shopping: Design and colorways: There are many cases out there that come in black, but Caseology offers plenty of colorful alternatives. The Parallax comes in four or five shades, and you can often choose a bright bumper on the Skyfall.

There are many cases out there that come in black, but Caseology offers plenty of colorful alternatives. The Parallax comes in four or five shades, and you can often choose a bright bumper on the Skyfall. Level of protection: While most cases are thin hybrids, you still have some degree of control over your protection. If you rarely slip up, then most cases will be fine. For more protection, check out the Stratum.

While most cases are thin hybrids, you still have some degree of control over your protection. If you rarely slip up, then most cases will be fine. For more protection, check out the Stratum. Extra features: Unfortunately, Caseology has discontinued many of its more feature-rich cases like the wallet case Calin. The focus now is on style and design. If you want more features, it’s best to look elsewhere.

The best Caseology case: Parallax

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Parallax is the best Caseology option around. The Parallax is the first option listed on Caseology’s site, and it’s available for 40 different devices. The Parallax has you covered whether you have a brand-new Pixel 7 or an aging Pixel 4. It takes Caseology’s signature dual-layer hybrid protection and adds a stylish triangular pattern on the back. The pattern improves grip and impact absorption, and it just looks a lot better than a smooth case.

Another key feature of the Parallax is color choices. Instead of simply offering black, blue, and other basic colors, the Parallax is available in Burgundy, Midnight Green, and Indi Pink, to name a few. The two-piece design is easy to apply and remove, and the Parallax offers the same MIL-STD 810G-516.7 protection, as mentioned before. In the case of Apple’s iPhone lineup, the Parallax also features built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories.

Best thin Caseology case: Nano Pop

The Nano Pop is one of Caseology’s newest cases, and it’s a great way to add a little extra color to your phone. It’s made of soft silicone with a tough polycarbonate ring around the camera housing to keep your phone safe at all times while maintaining a remarkably thin profile.

You can choose from various color combinations, including Black Sesame, Peach Pink, and Blueberry Navy. No matter which one you choose, the Nano Pop packs Air Space technology in all four corners. Once again, the iPhone models include MagSafe-ready magnets in the back.

Best clear Caseology case: Skyfall

If you prefer some see-through style to protect your device, then Caseology’s Skyfall is a better way to go. The entire back panel is crystal clear. Depending on the model, it may have a colorful bumper or a clear bumper, but both offer good protection. Unfortunately, there are more color options to choose from on the iPhone side than on Android, but that seems to be a common theme across all case manufacturers.

As for the overall design, the Skyfall relies on a flexible TPU shell for most of its protection. It pops on in just a second or two, and you can add the tough polycarbonate bumper to complete the setup. Like the flagship Parallax, the Skyfall is ready for action thanks to the MIL-STD certification. Unlike other Caseology cases, there is no MagSafe version available for iPhones. It appears that this one has been discontinued as of 2023.

Best affordable Caseology case: Athlex

The Athlex isn’t offered for very many phones, but it’s a great option for when it is. It’s a relatively slim case with an interesting design, but the big selling point is the rough, grippy texture all around the case. There’s also a small ridge on the back to rest your finger, making this case even more difficult to drop.

As expected, it still features military-grade protection. Unlike the more colorful cases in the lineup, the Athlex is fairly sober. The outside is always dark gray, with different accent colors available on some models. Although it isn’t offered for very many models, it’s often one of the cheapest cases you can buy.

Best rugged Caseology case: Stratum

Caseology isn’t exactly known for rugged cases, but one of its newest ones fits the bill. The Stratum offers full protection from drops with a rigid case, raised lips for the camera and screen, plus TPU bumpers on the edges. It further features an integrated glass screen protector that emulates the phone’s original screen.

Granted, this won’t offer as much protection as rugged cases from the likes of Otterbox, UAG, or Poetic, but it does have a little dose of that undeniable Caseology style. There’s a sandstone texture on the back that looks and feels great. Combined with the TPU bumpers, this won’t be slipping out of your hand any time soon.

The only downside is availability. Currently, the Stratum is only offered for the iPhone 13 lineup and only in Ash Gray.

Frequently asked questions

Are Caseology cases waterproof? No, Caseology cases are not waterproof. They are designed with drop, shock, and scratch resistance in mind. We recommend getting a waterproof phone pouch for underwater adventures.

Does Spigen own Caseology? Yes, Caseology is a part of Spigen’s wider portfolio, including Gearlock bike mounts and Cyrill cases.

How long is the included warranty? Each Caseology purchase comes with a two-year warranty.

Can you ship Caseology cases internationally? Yes, you can ship directly from Caseology internationally. You can read more details right here. Many cases are also on Amazon if you’re looking for a speedy alternative.

What is MIL-STD 810G? It’s a US military designation for technology. Essentially, it means that the device or case has been through a series of nearly 30 tests for heat, cold, shock, and more. You can learn more about durability in our helpful guide right here.

How do you keep Caseology cases clean? Usually, a special wipe or cloth is the best way to keep your Caseology case looking new. There are plenty of options over on Amazon, and you can pick up more tips and tricks in our phone cleaning guide.

What do you do about case yellowing? Yellowing happens over time with some clear cases, but it’s usually not a permanent problem. Just mix warm water with a drop or two of dish soap and get to scrubbing with a toothbrush. Let the case air dry for a while, and you should be good to go.

