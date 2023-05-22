The best magnetic phone cases: A buyer's guide

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You’ve probably heard that you should keep your phone away from magnets, but there’s more to the story. Although you might not want to rub magnets all over your shiny new device, they do have their benefits. One of the best ways to add a magnet to your utility belt is with a handy new phone case. Here are the best magnetic phone cases you can buy, as well as what you’d do with them.

What is a magnetic phone case? Magnetic phone cases come in all shapes, sizes, and designs, but they all have one thing in common — the magnet. The general idea is to attach your phone to mounts on a car or bicycle or keep your valuables safe in a wallet case. Here are a few of the most basic magnetic case designs to consider: Cases with integrated magnets — These allow you to attach your phone to mounts on either your car or bicycle. That way, you can navigate or control your music without taking your eyes off the road. The Rokform case and MagSafe options are perfect examples of this design.

Wallet cases with magnetic kickstands — This wallet case typically resembles a leather folio. You can latch the cover shut or spin it around for a hands-free streaming experience. Vena's wallet case is one of the most common kickstand wallets.

Wallet cases with magnetic covers — The idea behind these wallet cases is similar to the folding kickstand, though you can't adjust the lid quite as far. It opens more like a book and seals back in place with thin magnets. Samsung's wallet case relies on this type of construction. Those are the three most popular types of magnetic cases, but we won't be digging into each one. Our list is mainly geared towards the first type of magnetic phone case — the one you can attach to a mount. We'll include one wallet option, but you can check out our wallet case buyer's guide to learn more.

What to look for in a magnetic phone case? Like any case, there are a few key features to look for in a magnetic phone case. The choice is ultimately yours, but here are a few things that we search for here at Android Authority: Material – Whether you go for a wallet or a rear-mounted magnet, you’ll have to keep an eye on materials. Many rear-mounted cases take on a TPU and polycarbonate build, while many wallets rely on leather (or faux leather) materials.

Protection – We are talking about cases, after all. Make sure you have enough protection to withstand your adventures, especially if you're planning to mount your phone on a bike.

Compatibility – Magnets are magnets, but you should still ensure that your case will work with all of the other accessories in your life. It should be thin enough to secure to just about any magnet so you don't lose your phone halfway through a bike ride or road trip.

Ecosystem — Several magnetic case options offer access to a specific ecosystem of accessories for cameras, grips, and countless other applications. The most obvious here is Apple's MagSafe with an enormous catalog of MagSafe accessories, but others like Moment's M(force), Peak Design's SlimLink, Rokform's magnetic mounts, and others are also big selling points.

The best magnetic phone case brands

MagSafe

Amazon

It’s hard to mention magnetic phone cases without immediately turning to Apple’s MagSafe line. The MagSafe line is more than just a series of magnetic phone cases, too. You can grab a standard case, go for a wallet, or attach Apple’s new MagSafe charging puck to the back of any iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 series device.

Of course, MagSafe is Apple’s pride and joy at the moment, so don’t expect to find any of these accessories officially available for Android devices. Thankfully, you can get around this with the help of a simple MagSafe adaptor for your Android device. Some of these are a simple sticker, while others are incorporated into a case.

Even though Apple is the original manufacturer of MagSafe accessories, you can also check out a car mount from Belkin and a few approved cases from Otterbox. Now in 20223, MagSafe cases are made by a host of manufacturers, typically with a special “MagSafe” edition of their popular mainline cases for iPhones.

Rokform

Amazon

If you’re gearing up for some serious off-road adventures, the Rokform magnetic phone case might be more your speed. It’s built to stand up to the elements thanks to a MIL-STD 810G certification. Rokform also chose a durable, textured finish that’s easy to keep a firm grip on. You can add a lanyard as needed, and the reinforced corners offer plenty of protection in case of drops.

Rokform’s durable magnetic case is also one of the most accessible options if you plan to add and remove the magnet for wireless charging. It employs a twist-lock mechanism on the case’s exterior for easy access. The case is slightly more available than Apple’s MagSafe options — you can get one for Samsung’s flagship line as well.

Grab yours from the links below:

If you go for a Rokform case, you might also want to grab a matching mount. After all, they’re built to work together seamlessly. Here are a few top picks: Rokform magnetic vent mount

Twist lock motorcycle handlebar mount

Twist lock dashboard mount

Peak Design Slimlink

If you like the durability of Rokform’s magnet cases but want something a bit more elegant, Peak Design has exactly what you need. Known for its exceptional design team, the Slimlink system features both a magnetic soft lock and a mechanical hard lock. This means that it’s great for simple wall mounts and rugged bike mounts alike.

While Peak Design only officially makes cases for the Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone lineups, other phones can also get in on the action with a simple Universal Adaptor. This small square adheres to the back of any other case (or the phone itself, if you’re truly bold), unlocking the full ecosystem on any device.

Do note, however, that due to the magnetic array on these cases, you will not be able to use the S-Pen. Keep that in mind if you have a Galaxy S22 Ultra or S23 Ultra.

Moment M(force)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Moment is best known for its excellent range of camera accessories, but what you might not know is that the company has developed its own standard of magnetic cases to work alongside its acccessories. Called M(force), they work very similarly to Apple’s MagSafe accessories — in fact in most cases they’re compatible with both.

Apart from a sleek, slim design, Moment’s magnetic cases unlock access to a variety of the company’s accessories, all of which are focused on camera performance. First up are the lenses, which lock into the M-series mounts over the camera module. Then, there’s the built-in magnet, which allows you to snap your phone onto one of Moment’s excellent camera mounts for added control.

These cases aren’t cheap, but what’s nice about them is that even without all the extra accessories they’re very attractive cases. If you are into mobile photography though, these are well worth the investment. As of 2023, Moment has dropped the M(force) standard for iPhones, and instead uses the more ubiquitous MagSafe standard. However, these cases do still have a built-in magnet array.

Ghostek

Amazon

Ghostek’s magnetic phone case, the Exec, offers a premium look and feel thanks to the detachable wallet on the back. You can easily slide the slim leather pouch in and out of a series of rails for easy wireless charging. Ghostek also offers handy bicycle mounts and holsters just in case you’re planning to take your Exec on any adventures. The Exec is built for durability as well, with MIL-STD 810G certification and reinforced corners just in case you drop your phone.

If there’s one drawback to Ghostek’s Exec case, it’s the limited availability. Even though Ghostek offers nearly a dozen different cases, you can only snag the Exec for Apple’s and Samsung’s latest devices. Here are the best prices we could find:

Hoomil

Amazon

Hoomil is an excellent pick if you want a magnetic phone case that doubles as a wallet. The cases are made from PU leather, but they still have an air of luxury about them. You’re also in luck if you have a non-flagship device — Hoomil has tons of entry-level and mid-range devices covered.

Each model in the Classic Business line is a simple leather folio with two card slots and a cash pocket so you can cover the essentials. Hoomil’s wallet case locks with a magnetic clasp, or you can flip it around for hands-free viewing. It’s the perfect case if you need to practice that all-important pitch just one more time. Note that Hoomil doesn’t support all devices, so we also recommend Tucch brand wallet cases.

Here are your best bets for the Hoomil wallet:

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a magnetic phone case? If you plan to use your phone with bike mounts, car mounts, or other accessories, a magnetic case is a handy accessory to have. Magnetic cases can also help to keep your phone locked onto a wireless charger, especially in the case of Apple’s MagSafe line.

Will the magnet harm my phone? No, the magnets in magnetic phone cases are not strong enough to damage your phone.

Will the built-in magnet demagnetize my credit cards? No, the magnets are not strong enough to affect your credit cards — they wouldn’t make for very good wallets otherwise.

Can I use magnetic cases with accessories from other brands? It depends somewhat on your accessories. You’ll want to make sure that the magnets are not more powerful than the ones on your case and that they fit with the hardware. If your case has special rails, like the Ghostek Exec, using other accessories may be more challenging.

