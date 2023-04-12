The best MagSafe accessories you can buy for your iPhone or Android phone

Say what you want about Apple’s propensity for putting out questionable proprietary standards, but the company clearly has a winner on its hands with MagSafe. The convenient little magnetic ring standard first introduced with the iPhone 12 has spawned a variety of excellent MagSafe accessories, and with a few tricks you can even use them on Android devices!

To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve picked out the best MagSafe accessories you can buy in a variety of categories. Whether you’re looking for a simple wireless charger or a niche gaming device, we’ve got you covered. Not sold on MagSafe yet? Here’s why you should be.

Best MagSafe wireless charger: Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) Plenty of ports • 65W USB-C speeds • Round design is the perfect size Why charge one device when you can charge eight at once? The Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station isn't just a pretty face. It delivers solid charging speeds overall, even when you're tapped into multiple USB-C ports at one time. All four USB ports support a form of Anker's PowerIQ charging, which means you'll get Quick Charge from the USB-A ports and Power Delivery from the USB-C ports. $99.99 at Amazon

Pros: Lots of ports

65W USB-C charger

Small and inconspicuous Cons: Slow 7.5W wireless charging speed

No USB PD PPS

Somewhat pricey

The most obvious (and arguably useful) MagSafe accessory you can buy is a magnetic charger, and the Anker 637 gets our top pick. It not only serves as a capable MagSafe charger for your iPhone or Android phone, but it also features two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and three AC outlets on the back. The ingenious design hides all the mess behind the softball-sized device, so you can plop it down on your desk without a mess of cables everywhere. As an added bonus, there’s a built-in surge protector to prevent any electrical damage to your devices.

Looking for more MagSafe wireless chargers? We also recommend:

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger Looking for a MagSafe wireless charger for your car? Look no further than the Anker 613. It’s small, convenient, and has a slight glow to help you attach your phone at night time. Buy now from Amazon

Amazon Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger If you can afford to spend a bit more, this Belkin MagSafe charger really does it all. It has three chargers in total: one for your phone, one for your Apple Watch, and one for your AirPods. Unlike most options, it supports up to 15W of juice, although it may struggle to hold heavy cases. Buy now from Amazon

Best MagSafe portable battery: Anker 622 MagGo battery

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Compact and portable • MagSafe compatibility • Pop-up stand A portable MagSafe-compatible power bank with a neat pop-up stand The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a compact and portable 5,000 mAh power bank with MagSafe compatibility. It also offers USB-C input and output, Qi charging for accessories and other brands of phones, and a pop-up stand to enjoy content on your screen while the phone is charging. $59.37 at Amazon

Pros: 5,000mAh battery

Kickstand

Thin and light Cons: Stand won’t hold larger phones

Uncomfortable to hold while charging

Need a little extra juice on the go? Then this is the MagSafe accessory for you. It offers the same ease of use as MagSafe wireless chargers, but without the plug. Our favorite is the Anker 622, which packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery inside a slim magnetic package. It also features a foldable kickstand to prop up your phone while it’s charging. If you want a more sturdy stand, the Anker 633 ditches the foldable kickstand in favor of a fixed stand that’s capable of charging your wireless headphones at the same time as your phone/battery pack.

Looking for more MagSafe battery accessories? We also recommend:

Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Want a MagSafe battery pack with a bit more style? Mophie’s Snap+ lineup offers premium MagSafe backup power from 5,000mAh to 10,000mAh of juice. All models include an adhesive ring for Android devices, and the 10,000mAh model also doubles as a tripod mount. Buy now from Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple’s first-party battery pack is still hugely convenient but features a smaller battery size and a higher price point that make it a slightly less attractive option for most. It does feature that signature Apple style, although it doesn’t offer any extra color options. Buy now from Amazon

Best MagSafe grip: PopSockets PopGrip

PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip Tried-and-true design • Great color options • Replaceable tops The classic PopSockets design with MagSafe compatibility. The PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip features the same functionality as the classic design, but with the added convenience of MagSafe compatibility. $29.99 at Amazon

Pros: Tried-and-true design

Great color options

Replaceable tops Cons: Not ideal for non-MagSafe devices

Top position cannot be adjusted

Somewhat pricey

Popsocket grips have been around for years now, and are now available as a MagSafe accessory for even more convenience. Although not recommended for non-MagSafe phones, they snap quickly and easily onto your phone, with lots of color options and replaceable tops. There’s also a wallet version with a pouch for three cards.

Looking for more MagSafe grip accessories? We also recommend:

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip Looking for something with a slimmer profile? This simple but attractive grip from Anker is a great pick. It comes in a variety of colors and is one of the most affordable MagSafe accessories on our list. Buy now from Amazon

STM Goods Magloop grip Like beer? This MagSafe accessory is very similar to the finger-loop option above, but with the addition of a kickstand and bottle opener. That said, there’s nothing to stop the ring from spinning on your phone, so you won’t get quite as much grip as other options. Also be careful not to scratch your phone with the bottle cap! Buy now from Amazon

OhSnap Grip 2.0 In addition to being a great grip and kickstand, this particular option is also an entryway into a wider ecosystem of MagSafe accessories. Even better, it works on any phones, including Android devices of all makes and sizes. Buy now from OhSnap

Best MagSafe car mount: Belkin MagSafe Car Mount

Belkin MagSafe Car Mount Belkin MagSafe Car Mount Powerful magnet • Quick and easy vent attachment • Vertical and horizontal alignment Sturdy, convenient, and MagSafe compatible. Keep your phone stored conveniently with this car vent mount from Belkin. It features powerful magnets and both vertical and horizontal orientation support. $39.99 at Amazon

Pros: Powerful magnet

Quick and easy vent attachment

Vertical and horizontal alignment Cons: Pricey

Requires sturdy vents

Belkin is the brand to trust for car mounts, and the company’s MagSafe vent mount is yet another winner. It slips into your air conditioning vent, supporting both a vertical and horizontal phone position. It does not include a charger, but there is a handy slot to store a charging cable behind your phone. It is, however, a bit pricey.

Looking for more MagSafe car mount accessories? We also recommend:

Moment Car Vent Mount The Moment Car Vent Mount is also an excellent option. It has a smaller profile than the option above, with Moment’s proprietary (M)Force magnets for extra holding strength. Buy now from Moment

OhSnap Snapcar Mount If you’re looking for something cheaper, the OhSnap “Snapcar” adhesive car mount is a great alternative. Like other mounts, it doesn’t have a built-in charger, but the adhesive backing will stick to nearly any surface. You will, however, need an OhSnap grip to go with it. Buy now from OhSnap

Best MagSafe wall mount: Moment Wall Mount

Moment MagSafe Wall Mount Want to save some desk space? This handy wall mount adheres (or screws) into nearly any surface, and its powerful magnets will hold just about any MagSafe-compatible device or case. $19.99 at Moment

Pros: Powerful magnets

Easy to use

Can screw into wall Cons: Difficult to remove once placed

Somewhat pricey

Moment is best known for its camera accessories, but it also makes some excellent MagSafe accessories, including this wall mount. It’s a bit pricey for what it is, but it does feature a strong magnet and adhesive to stick to any surface. There’s also a hole to screw it into the wall for extra stability.

Looking for more MagSafe wall mounts? We also recommend:

SnapMount Wall Mount Want to save some desk space? This handy wall mount allows you to snap your phone onto any vertical surface. While the magnet is strong enough for even the heaviest of phones, you will need to buy an OhSnap grip, as well. That said, it also means that you don’t need an iPhone to use it. Buy now from OhSnap

Peak Design Mobile Wall Mount with Peak SlimLink If you want a MagSafe wall mount that still looks good when your phone isn’t attached, this option from Peak Design is the best there is. It works with any MagSafe device, or phones equipped with a SlimLink-compatible case or adaptor. Buy now from Moment

Best MagSafe wallet: Sinjimoru wallet grip

Sinjimoru MagSafe phone wallet and grip Slim and attractive, this combination wallet and phone grip features powerful magnets and includes a tether so you'll never drop your phone (or wallet) again. $21.99 at Amazon

Pros: Strong magnets

Slim design

Accessory for Android devices Cons: Weak kickstand performance

Can be difficult to remove cards

Wallet cases are notoriously bulky, but MagSafe wallets offer the same convenience in a much slimmer profile. It doesn’t get much more minimal than this option from Sinjimoru, which also serves as a grip and kickstand. It’s also compatible with any case or device with the help of the company’s M Plate magnet sticker.

Looking for more MagSafe wallet options? We also recommend:

Peak Design Mobile Wallet Slim Peak Design is known for its sleek, modern look, and this MagSafe wallet fits the part. The understated fabric wallet holds up to seven cards, and works with any MagSafe phone or case, as well as Peak Design’s own SlimLink cases. There’s also a version with a kickstand that’s a bit bulkier, but probably a better buy for the added utility. Buy now from Moment

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet This first-party wallet is a bit pricier than most alternatives, but it’s still among the best MagSafe accessories you can buy. It only holds two or three cards, but it’s easily one of the most attractive wallets on the market, with an exquisite leather finish. It is slightly more susceptible to card slippage without a flap, so don’t go waving your phone around upside down. Buy now from Amazon

Best MagSafe gaming accessory: Otterbox Xbox gaming clip

Otterbox MagSafe gaming clip Mobile gamers will love this MagSafe gaming clip. It's designed to fit Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox Elite controllers. $39.95 at Amazon

Pros: Comfortable mobile gaming setup

Strong magnets

Collapses for easy storage Cons: Only fits Xbox controllers

Somewhat pricey

Mobile gaming is on the rise, and this MagSafe accessory makes long gaming sessions much more comfortable. It clips onto Xbox controllers from the Xbox One era or newer, with an adjustable MagSafe arm to attach your phone to. Unlike other clips, it won’t damage your phone, and the arm doubles as a stand. Once you’re finished, it collapses into a neat, portable package. It’s perfect for pairing with a dedicated gaming phone for optimal performance.

Looking for more MagSafe gaming accessories? We also recommend:

Razer Phone Cooler Chroma Fully embracing the gamer aesthetic, this Razer RGB fan attaches to the back of your phone for extra cooling. It isn’t necessarily a game-changer for mobile game performance, but it does help somewhat — and looks cool while doing so. Buy now from Amazon

Best MagSafe tripod: STM MagPod

STM MagPod Tripod This adorable MagSafe tripod/desk stand also makes an excellent handle for selfies and video with a powerful magnet and exceptional angles of adjustment. $49.95 at Amazon

Pros: Strong magnet and sturdy build

Wide degree of adjustment

Folds down for storage Cons: Somewhat short

Too thick to pocket

STM makes a variety of MagSafe accessories, and the company’s adorable “MagPod” tripod is one of our favorites. It’s perfect as either a simple desk stand for your phone, a mobile tripod, or even a phone holder for selfies and videos. Its thick legs are very sturdy, but it does make it a bit bulky, even when folded. Don’t expect to slip it in your pocket when not in use.

Looking for more MagSafe tripods and stands? We also recommend:

Belkin Phone Mount with Face Tracking If you want something truly high-tech, this Belkin MagSafe tripod uses facial tracking to turn your phone to maintain your face in the frame. It’s probably overkill for simple photos, but it’s great for content creators and social media videos. Buy now from Amazon

Peak Design Mobile Tripod Need a truly portable tripod? The Peak Design Mobile Tripod is just half a centimeter thick and slips effortlessly into your pocket. It supports both vertical and horizontal positioning, and many angles of adjustment thanks to the micro ball head design on the swivel. Buy now from Moment

Best MagSafe camera accessories: Moment accessories

Moment MagSafe Camera Mounts With a powerful magnet and a variety of types, Moment camera mounts are an excellent MagSafe accessory for camera buffs. $39.99 at Moment

Pros: Variety of MagSafe camera accessories

Strong, proprietary magnets Cons: Pricey

Cases only available for select phones

There are some great camera phones out there, but when it comes to making the most out of your daily driver with some smartphone photography accessories, Moment is the brand to trust. It offers a ton of excellent accessories designed to work within Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem. These include tripod mounts, cold shoe mounts, and a multi-thread mount for use with magic arms, rig mounts, and other holding mechanisms. Buying into Moment’s ecosystem of goodies can be expensive, but the proprietary (M)Force magnets are even stronger than standard MagSafe accessories, so you can rest assured your phone won’t fall.