A projector lineup known for luxury pricing just got a lot more interesting

Leica

TL;DR Leica announced the Cine Compact 1, a new portable 4K laser projector.

The projector features RGB triple-laser technology, a Leica Summicron zoom lens, Dolby Vision support, up to 1,700 lumens of brightness, and image sizes up to 220 inches.

It launches June 18 for $1,995 in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with select Asian markets.

Leica projectors aren’t exactly known for being attainable, but that may be changing. Today, the company announced the Leica Cine Compact 1, a portable 4K laser projector with a significantly lower price tag. The company’s Cine Play 1 launched at nearly $3,800. The newest model cuts that price by roughly $1,800 while retaining much of the same premium design and feature set.

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The Leica Cine Compact 1 lands like a little sibling to the Cine Play 1. It features a smaller aluminum chassis, a glass front panel, and a flexible stand that allows the projector to rotate and tilt and project onto surfaces from walls to ceilings. Leica also offers an optional floor stand and an integrated tripod thread for ceiling mounting.

Despite its lower price tag, its specs are also fairly impressive. It uses Leica’s RGB triple-laser technology and features a Leica Summicron zoom lens. It can deliver up to 1,700 lumens of brightness and project images up to 220 inches. Leica also includes automatic keystone correction, autofocus, and automatic screen alignment features to streamline setup.

Like many newer projectors, the Cine Compact 1 also features built-in streaming apps. Users can access options like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video directly from the device. Support for Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connectivity add further versatility. For audio, the projector features a built-in 20W speaker system with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual support.

While $1,995 is still a significant investment, it represents a notable shift for Leica. The Cine Compact 1 doesn’t exactly make the brand affordable, but it does lower the barrier to entry. It will be available starting June 18 in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and select Asian markets.

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