I tested 15+ cases for the Pixel 8a and these are the ones I'd buy

The Google Pixel 8a is a nice little mid-range device, but there were some concessions made to keep the price lower than its flagship cousins. Most of those come from build materials, so if you want it to take advantage of all seven years of updates promised, you’ll want to slap a case on it.

With that in mind, I tested a wide variety of cases from all of the top brands to help you find the best choice for you. Here are the best Google Pixel 8a cases you can buy.

Best Google Pixel 8a cases

Cyrill Ultracolor

Slim design

Nice colors Included wrist strap

Affordable

I love simple, minimal cases, and the Cyrill Ultracolor scratched that itch much better than the official Google case for the Pixel 8a. On the surface it’s a simple TPU case, but it nails the basics and comes in some beautiful colors.

The matte TPU finish is somewhat slippery, but two grip strips down the sides were more than enough to keep it secure in hand. It doesn’t have the most drop protection as a thin case, but there are holes for a wrist strap on the side. Unlike most other cases, there’s a wrist strap included in the packaging, so you don’t have to buy one separately.

Caseology Parallax

Nice textures

Great drop protection Great color options

Affordable

The Caseology Parallax for the Pixel 8a is another case that comes in some great colorways, but the really unique feature here is the hexacube pattern on the back. Combined with the grippy ridges on the sides, there are a lot of tactile elements to give you plenty to hold on to.

Those additions also make it a bit bulky, but I still found it comfortable to hold. The thicker borders have the added benefit of better drop protection. This is one of the cheapest Pixel 8a cases on our list, and unless you want something super thin or niche, it won’t disappoint.

Ringke Onyx

Thin and light

Nice grip Very affordable

Limited drop protection

I was really surprised by how much I liked the Ringke Onyx. It’s another thin, basic TPU case, but the build quality and attention to detail put it way ahead of other cheap cases on Amazon. There’s a textured back, a covered camera bar, and even a grippy microdot texture on the sides. There are even lanyard holes for the dozens of us out there that still use them!

The biggest downside here is drop protection, but that’s standard for thin cases like this one. It also isn’t available in any bright colors, but if you want a cheap case that will go the distance, it’s a solid choice.

UAG Scout

Rugged aesthetic

Thin and light Only comes in black

Limited protection

UAG is best known for rugged cases, but the UAG Scout is another relatively thin TPU case. That said, the rugged design language is still felt in the case, and it feels surprisingly solid in hand. I wish that UAG had released some of its true rugged cases for the Pixel 8a (see some alternatives below), but the Scout is still a great case for what it is.

It only comes in black and it’s slightly more expensive than the other TPU cases on our list, but if you want the rugged aesthetic without the bulk, give the UAG Scout a look.

Mous Super Thin

Magnet array in back

Very thin and light Limited protection

Expensive

Mous has been making very unique premium cases for years, and the Super Thin is one that does exactly what it says on the tin and more. It’s a rigid, wafer-thin case that hugs the back of the Pixel 8a, providing very little protection for the back and virtually no protection for the screen.

So why am I including it? Magnets. Despite the crazy thin profile, there’s a magnet array in the back, meaning you can use any MagSafe accessory with your Pixel 8a. That’s a whole ecosystem of chargers, wallets, mounts, and more, but you definitely pay a premium for the privilege.

Spigen Thin Fit

Very thin and light

Soft texture Limited protection

Only comes in black

If you want a thin case for cheap, I recommend the Spigen Thin Fit. It’s by far the most basic case on our list, with a thin, matte black TPU build. It doesn’t have much drop protection, but it will keep your phone safer than it would be without a case, at the very least.

While the lack of color is a little disappointing, the incredibly low price point and form-fitting design still make it worth consideration.

Cyrill Cecile

Fingerprint resistant

Good drop protection Nice grip

Affordable

There are tons of clear cases on the market, but the Cyrill Cecile is one of my favorites. It’s got nice, thick bumpers for solid drop protection, but it drops the fully clear TPU material for a frosted or printed polycarbonate backing. This solves my main pet peeve when it comes to clear cases, which is how quickly they collect fingerprints.

The prints themselves also look very nice, and each case comes with a wrist strap and stickers to customize it a bit more. If you want a fully clear case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid ($15.99 at Amazon) is another solid choice.

dbrand Grip Case

Extreme grip

Nice skin options Good drop protection

Expensive

dbrand is best known for phone skins, but the Grip Case quickly won me over. It has a very unique design compared to most traditional cases, with an extremely grippy microdot material all around the edges. What really sets it apart, though, is the skin you place on the back. Pixel 8a skins have three parts (one goes on the camera bar), and you have tons of options to choose from.

It is a premium case though, so you definitely pay more than you would for a standard case. You do have option of replacing the skin in the future for a fresh new look, which does somewhat help the value proposition.

Otterbox Commuter

Great drop protection

Port covers Covered buttons

Expensive

For truly rugged cases, Otterbox is the brand to look to. Unfortunately, its flagship Defender series isn’t available for the Pixel 8a, but the Commuter series gets most of the way there with thick bumpers, a two-part design, fully covered buttons, and a port cover.

It’s big and bulky, but it’s your best bet to keep your Pixel safe until the end of its lifetime. It is a bit expensive, though, so if you’re looking for something cheaper, check out the last Pixel 8a case on our list.

Spigen Tough Armor

Great drop protection

Covered buttons Kickstand

Affordable

The Tough Armor is the most resistant case that Spigen makes, with a rigid build that wraps all the way around the device. It doesn’t have a port cover, but it does have fully covered buttons and more drop protection than you’ll probably ever need. Despite this, I was still able to slip it into my pocket with ease, which isn’t always possible with bulky rugged cases. Even the kickstand folds flat onto the back, so you won’t even notice it when you’re not using it.

It doesn’t have the most interesting design or come in very many colors, but you won’t find a more resistant case at this price point.

