Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 8a The Caseology Parallax has a unique design and a host of color options, making it a great pick for just about anyone.

Should you buy the Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Caseology Parallax stands out as one of the most unique-looking cases available for the Pixel 8a, and I mean that in the best way possible. Straight out of the box, the Parallax distinguishes itself from the rest. It feels solid and robust, yet it’s fully crafted from TPU material, making it flexible and easy to install on the Pixel 8a. The textures on the back and sides immediately catch the eye and enhance the tactile experience. The 3D “hexa-cube” pattern on the back is smooth yet exudes a premium feel, while the rougher texture at the bottom provides a secure grip.

This is as good as it gets unless you’re seeking rugged protection or an ultra-thin slip case.

One notable feature is the complete coverage of the camera bump. While this does hide the main design feature of the Pixel 8a, it makes the phone much more pocket-friendly. The Pixel 8a screen is the most vulnerable part during drops, but the Parallax effectively addresses this concern. The case wraps snugly around the front, with a lip that’s tall enough to protect the screen without hindering gesture navigation.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

A series of ridges wrap around the phone’s sides, offering much-needed grip. Importantly, the sides are more rounded than the Pixel 8a itself, which adds bulk to the phone. This could be an issue for smaller hands, but the added material provides more drop protection than thinner cases. One minor disappointment is the absence of holes for a wrist strap or lanyard. It seems the uninterrupted lines around the edges were the priority of the design.

The Caseology Parallax for the Google Pixel 8a is available in Sage Green, Matte Black, and Purpleish, which looks more like baby blue in person. The variety of color options is a nice touch, allowing you to personalize your phone while protecting it.

Overall, it’s an easy case to recommend for just about anyone, especially considering how affordable it is.

What are the best Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 8a ralternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Caseology Parallax is a unique option for the Pixel 8a, but if you want something different, check out these alternatives: dbrand Grip ($49.9 at dbrand): With thick bumpers and a user-customizable rear plate, the Grip could be the only case that’s more unique than the Parallax.

With thick bumpers and a user-customizable rear plate, the Grip could be the only case that’s more unique than the Parallax. Spigen Liquid Air ($16.99 at Amazon): This form-fitting case from Spigen is a slimmer rival to the Parallax and should suit smaller hands.

This form-fitting case from Spigen is a slimmer rival to the Parallax and should suit smaller hands. Ringke Onyx ($14.99 at Amazon): For budget buyers, the Onyx offers a thin and light build, included lanyard holes, but a little less protection than the Parallax.

