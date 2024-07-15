Spigen Thin Fit for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Spigen Thin Fit for Google Pixel 8a The Spigen Thin Fit does exactly what you expect. The biggest downside is color, but if you don't mind matte black, it's a good pick for the Pixel 8a.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Sometimes, all you need is a simple, thin case, and the Spigen Thin Fit for the Pixel 8a fits that bill perfectly. While it may not boast any fancy features, it excels in the basics and includes a few subtle enhancements that elevate it above the competition.

The Thin Fit isn’t much to look at in terms of design. It’s a slim, form-fitting TPU case that easily slips onto the phone. However, beneath its unassuming exterior lies a rigid polycarbonate material in the back, providing a bit of extra drop protection. The camera bump is completely covered, maintaining the design element while ensuring protection. Although the case obscures much of your phone’s natural color, it still allows the Pixel identity to shine through.

As a thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit requires tempered expectations regarding drop protection.

The texture on the back is soft and smooth, offering just enough grip to be practical. It’s not as soft as a silicone case, nor as rubbery, making it easier to slip into a pocket. The matte finish helps prevent smudges and fingerprints, although they can still appear if your hands are filthy. The raised buttons on the sides are tactile and responsive, and the case is very comfortable to hold. The raised lip protects the screen without hindering swipe gestures, though the snug fit can make it more challenging to remove compared to most TPU cases.

As a thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit requires tempered expectations regarding drop protection. It features Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, which offers some protection, particularly for corner impacts, but that’s about it.

One notable downside is the lack of color options. While the Pixel 8a series comes in beautiful colorways, the Thin Fit is only available in black. This might not bother everyone, but having a few color choices is always a nice touch.

Overall, the Spigen Thin Fit is a solid choice that won’t break the bank, provided you know what you’re getting into. It’s priced under $20 and slightly more expensive than other thin cases, but the added polycarbonate backing gives it a more substantial feel.

What are the best Spigen Thin Fit for Google Pixel 8a review alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If the Spigen Thin Fit isn’t the right case for you, here are a few other thin Pixel 8a cases that are worth considering: Cyrill Ultracolor ($16.99 at Amazon): The Ultracolor offers an array of colorways that really puts the Thin Fit to shame. It also offers decent drop protection.

The Ultracolor offers an array of colorways that really puts the Thin Fit to shame. It also offers decent drop protection. Mous Super Thin ($44.99 at Amazon): This particularly gorgeous case offers an even thinner build but does support MagSafe accessories.

This particularly gorgeous case offers an even thinner build but does support MagSafe accessories. Silicone Case for Google Pixel 8a ($29.99 at Amazon): The official Google Pixel 8a silicone case offers a simple but colorful sheath for your mid-range phone.

