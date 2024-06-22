Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Ringke Onyx for the Google Pixel 8a It's light on protection, but the Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 8a nails the basics. Every detail has been carefully considered, which you won't find in most cases in this price bracket.

Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8a review: At a glance What is it? The Ringke Onyx is a thin and light TPU case for the Pixel 8a.

The Ringke Onyx is a thin and light TPU case for the Pixel 8a. What is the price? The Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 8a retails for $14.99.

The Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 8a retails for $14.99. Where can you buy it? You can buy the Ringke Onyx for the Google Pixel 8a on Amazon or the official Ringke website.

You can buy the Ringke Onyx for the Google Pixel 8a on Amazon or the official Ringke website. Is it worth it? If you want a simple TPU case for your Pixel 8a, the Ringke Onyx is a great option. It's not a revolutionary design, but it nails the basics.

Should you buy the Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

There are a lot of cheap TPU case for the Google Pixel 8a, but the Ringke Onyx stands out from the crowd. It doesn’t have a flashy design or any gimmicks — it’s just a really solid case that ticks all the right boxes.

The case arrives in a simple, eco-friendly package, although I couldn’t find any indication that the case itself uses any recycled materials. Regardless, the flexible TPU material slips very easily onto the Pixel 8a, so it’s ideal if you remove your case often.

I really liked the rough texture on the back of the case, which looks great and adds just a hint of extra grip. The camera bar is completely covered, but it’s still slightly raised so you can still appreciate the key design element of the Pixel 8a.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The sides of the case have a nice microdot pattern that adds even more grip, making the Ringke Onyx very comfortable to hold. The buttons are raised and have a nice click to them, and there are even holes on both bottom corners for a lanyard. I really appreciate this small detail, since most cases have only one set for a strap or none at all.

The lip just barely peeks over the edge of the screen, but there was extra care taken here too. The area in the middle, which is where you will swipe with your thumb for navigation, is lower than the corners, top, and bottom. That made it very easy to use swipe gestures while still keeping the vulnerable Gorilla Glass 3 screen safe.

However, due to its thin design, the Ringke Onyx offers only basic protection. There are air pockets in the corners, but that’s about it. Ringke says it meets military-grade drop protection standards, but if you’re rough on your phones I’d recommend a thicker case.

Small details like the lanyard holes, curved lip, and grippy texture put this case over the top.

The Ringke Onyx is available in three colors for the Pixel 8a: Black, Navy, and Dark Green. The original color of your Pixel 8a barely peeks through the camera bar and charging port, so there’s no need to worry about color matching.

Priced at just $15, the Ringke Onyx for the Pixel 8a is right in the middle of the pack when it comes to thin TPU cases. Still, I think it’s a much better pick than most, even from other reputable brands like Spigen. It’s not the most innovative design, but it really does nail the basics in a way that’s surprisingly difficult to find.

Ringke Onyx for the Google Pixel 8a Ringke Onyx for the Google Pixel 8a Thin and light • Affordable • Nice grip MSRP: $14.99 A thin and light TPU case. The Ringke Onyx nails the basics in a way that's rare in this price bracket. See price at Amazon

What are the best Ringke Onyx for Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Ringke Onyx is a solid budget case for the Google Pixel 8a, but if you’re looking for something with a more interesting design, check out these alternatives. Spigen Rugged Armor ($16.99 at Amazon) : The Rugged Armor is another fairly simple TPU case for the Pixel 8a, with a touch of carbon fiber on the back to add some much-needed character.

: The Rugged Armor is another fairly simple TPU case for the Pixel 8a, with a touch of carbon fiber on the back to add some much-needed character. Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon) : For a more interesting design and drop protection check out the Caseology Parallax. It’s quite a bit thicker, but the hexa-cube pattern on the back looks and feels great.

: For a more interesting design and drop protection check out the Caseology Parallax. It’s quite a bit thicker, but the hexa-cube pattern on the back looks and feels great. Spigen Liquid Air ($16.99 at Amazon): The Liquid Air is another thin, affordable option from Spigen, this time with a textured back. Like the Ringke Onyx, it’s a simple design that (mostly) nails the basics.

