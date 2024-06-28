Mous Super Thin for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Mous Super Thin for Google Pixel 8a The Mous Super Thin is less of a case and more of a wrap with magnets, but it does what it does very well. Just don't expect much, if any, drop protection.

Should you buy the Mous Super Thin for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Mous Super Thin case for the Google Pixel 8a is one of the strangest cases I’ve tested this year. It’s less of a case and more of a cover, and the unique selling point is not protection, but rather the magnets embedded in the back.

Despite the magnets in the back, this case is crazy thin. I weighed it in at just 27 grams, which is even lighter than the official case from Google, which came in at 29 grams. And it doesn’t have any magnets.

That single feature allows you to use your Pixel 8a with MagSafe stands, chargers, wallets, and a host of other accessories usually reserved for iPhones. Despite the thin profile, I found the magnets to be plenty strong, and the case itself never felt in danger of slipping off the phone.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

That’s mostly due to the rigid polycarbonate material that wraps all the way around the phone. It was easy enough to snap onto the Pixel 8a, but it was not easy to remove. Apparently, the two slits in the bottom corners are to reduce the risk of the case cracking during installation, which is somehow both reassuring and troubling at the same time.

The material has a slightly rubbery finish that adds some grip, but otherwise it’s completely smooth. This case feels a lot more premium than the plastic backing on the Pixel 8a itself, but given how thin it is, it probably won’t do much to protect it. The buttons are also uncovered, instead relying on precise cutouts.

It's thin and light, but the real premium feature here is the magnets.

The sides of the Mous Super Thin peek just higher than the screen. That means if your phone falls screen-down, it’s not going to be pretty. Considering the screen is made from the now decade-old Gorilla Glass 3, I’d recommend installing a tempered glass screen protector.

At $45, this is one of the most expensive Pixel 8a cases on the market. You’re mostly paying for the magnets here, since the case only offers basic protection.

Whether or not that’s worth it for you will probably depend on how invested you are in the MagSafe ecosystem. Getting this case could also be a gateway to finding new and interesting ways to use your mobile device, and you can’t always put a price on that.

What are the best Mous Super Thin for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

There aren’t any cases with the same features as the Mous Super Thin for the Pixel 8a, but here are a few alternatives that get part of the way there for significantly less money. Official Google Pixel 8a case ($29.99 at Amazon): The official Google Pixel 8a case is a thin, silicone case that gets close to the Mous Super Thin when it comes to design. There are no magnets in the back, but it comes in far more colors and costs quite a bit less.

The official Google Pixel 8a case is a thin, silicone case that gets close to the Mous Super Thin when it comes to design. There are no magnets in the back, but it comes in far more colors and costs quite a bit less. Spigen Thin Fit ($16.99 at Amazon): If you want a cheap thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit for the Pixel 8a is a great pick. Despite the slim profile, it packs more protection than the Mous Super Thin and costs half as much. The only downside is that it only comes in black.

If you want a cheap thin case, the Spigen Thin Fit for the Pixel 8a is a great pick. Despite the slim profile, it packs more protection than the Mous Super Thin and costs half as much. The only downside is that it only comes in black. Cyrill Ultracolor ($16.99 at Amazon): It’s a bit thicker, but the Cyrill Ultracolor has the same minimal look as the Mous Super Thin. There are no magnets, but it’s very affordable and comes in some interesting colorways.

