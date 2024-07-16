Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a The Cyrill Ultracolor has a minimal design with just enough character to make it a standout option for the Pixel 8a.

Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a review: At a glance What is it? The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Google Pixel 8a is a minimalist TPU case with an elegant design and matte finish.

The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Google Pixel 8a is a minimalist TPU case with an elegant design and matte finish. What is the price? The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a costs $16.

The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a costs $16. Where can you buy it? You can purchase the Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a from major retailers, including Amazon.

You can purchase the Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a from major retailers, including Amazon. Is it worth it? The Cyrill Ultracolor may appear simple, but it offers plenty of nifty design considerations and gorgeous colorways for the Pixel 8a.

Should you buy the Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a is one of the most minimal and elegant cases I’ve ever tested. Cyrill is a sub-brand of Spigen, but apart from the consistently excellent build quality, the two brands couldn’t be more different. Cyrill is much more cheerful, which you can immediately see from the smiley face on the box. The case also comes with a set of cute stickers and even a wrist strap.

The back of the Cyrill Ultracolor is very plain, with only a white frame around the camera bar, breaking up the smooth finish. I liked this small detail because it still highlights the Pixel 8a’s unique camera bar design while removing the hard edges and making it more pocketable. The matte TPU material on the back is pretty slippery, but Cyrill came up with an elegant solution.

There’s a glossy strip with a completely different texture runs down each side of the case. This adds a lot of grip, and although this kind of material typically collects fingerprints and smudges like crazy, it doesn’t matter because it’s only on the side of the case.

The Cyrill Ultracolor for the Pixel 8a is one of the most minimal and elegant cases I’ve ever tested.

The buttons use matte material, and I found them nice and clicky. There’s a set of holes on the left side of the case to attach the included wrist strap, should you choose to do so. The lip is just tall enough to protect your Pixel 8a screen, but I didn’t have any trouble using swipe gestures. This is partially due to the large bezels on the screen itself.

The thin TPU build won’t offer the most drop protection, but it should be more than enough for everyday use. And again, if you’re worried about it, use the wrist strap.

True to its name, the Cyrill Ultracolor comes in some beautiful colorways. I tested the Kale and Deep Sea versions for this review, but they also come in two more expensive versions with a printed camo pattern on the back. I’d recommend the standard versions, not only because they’re more attractive but also because they’re $5 cheaper. That’s an excellent value for a case this good.

Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a Thin and light • Minimal design • Affordable MSRP: $16.99 A minimal case with nice colors. The Cyrill Ultracolor is one of the best minimal cases you can get for the Pixel 8a. See price at Amazon

What are the best Cyrill Ultracolor for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The Cyrill Ultracolor offers colorful protection for your Pixel 8a, but find a few alternatives below: Mous Super Thin ($44.99 at Amazon): As its name suggests, the Super Thin offers scant drop protection, but it’s available in an array of attractive hues.

As its name suggests, the Super Thin offers scant drop protection, but it’s available in an array of attractive hues. Caseology Nano Pop ($17.99 at Amazon): The Nano Pop provides a good balance between protection and aesthetics, although it is a little bulkier than the Ultracolor. This could be a benefit for some, though.

The Nano Pop provides a good balance between protection and aesthetics, although it is a little bulkier than the Ultracolor. This could be a benefit for some, though. Spigen Thin Fit ($16.99 at Amazon): The Thin Fit is a form-fitting case that comes in brighter shades than the Ultracolor. It’s also highly pocketable and affordable.

You might like

Comments