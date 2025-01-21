Caseology is no more, but its best cases will live on

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Popular case makers Caseology and Cyrill have closed their doors for good.

Their parent brand, Spigen, will now release the most popular Caseology cases.

Cyrill’s more feminine cases may never come back.

Every year, when I review phone cases for the latest handhelds, the Caseology Parallax and Nano Pop are among my top picks. They were unique and affordable, making them a great pick for most people. But as of the start of 2025, the brand is no more.

At the end of 2024, sister brands Caseology and Cyrill shuttered their doors for good. A spokesperson confirmed that the decision was made internally in Q4 of last year and announced via social media in December. Both ceased operation at the end of the year, although some products will remain in circulation until stock runs out.

Thankfully, Spigen, its parent company, will now make the most popular Caseology cases. Presumably, that means the Caseology Parallax and Nano Pop will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, which will be released later this week. In the past, Caseology made more colorful and playful cases than its parent company, so hopefully, that trend will continue going forward.

The most popular Caseology cases will now be made by its parent brand, Spigen.

However, the same is not true for Cyrill. As Spigen’s more feminine brand, it doesn’t quite fit with the rest of Spigen’s catalog. The Spigen spokesperson wasn’t sure what the fate of the brand’s most popular cases will be, so the affordable floral prints and cute stickers may never again see the light of day.

Previously, there was a lot of overlap between Spigen cases and those of its sub-brands, especially when it came to clear cases and other accessories like screen protectors. The decision to merge the brands under a single roof makes sense, especially considering Spigen has consistently been the most popular case brand in our polling.

What is your favorite smartphone case brand? 1596 votes Spigen 40 % Otterbox 5 % Caseology 13 % Casetify 2 % dBrand 13 % Speck 2 % Urban Armor Gear 3 % Ringke 7 % Poetic 1 % Incipio 1 % Super Case 1 % Others 8 % I like first-party cases made by brands 5 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments