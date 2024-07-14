UAG Scout for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

UAG Scout for Google Pixel 8a The UAG Scout isn't as protective as the brands other cases, but it's still a solid option if you don't want the added bulk.

Should you buy the UAG Scout for Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Urban Armor Gear, better known as UAG, has built a reputation for crafting intriguing case designs with exceptional drop protection. However, the UAG Scout for the Pixel 8a takes a more understated approach.

The UAG Scout presents a straightforward design out of the box. Constructed entirely from TPU, the case is flexible and easy to install. Despite its simplicity, it feels sturdier than other TPU cases I’ve encountered. This sturdiness likely stems from a thicker back section and thinner, textured sides. The result is a case that is lightweight and comfortable to hold.

While I wouldn’t classify the UAG Scout as a rugged case — it lacks thick bumpers, port covers, and other typical features of more protective cases — it does offer significant protection where it counts. The case boasts prominent lips around the camera lens and screen. The camera lens frame, in particular, is a design highlight, accentuating the Pixel 8a’s main feature while keeping it safe.

However, the lip around the screen left me wanting more. Although it provides adequate protection, it barely extends over the front, making swipe gestures less comfortable. I prefer cases with a chamfered edge, especially for devices with large bezels like the Pixel 8a. On the plus side, this design choice ensures the case won’t interfere with a screen protector.

Beyond its protective elements, the UAG Scout has several other noteworthy features. The buttons, while a bit stiff, offer a satisfying click. Additionally, the case includes two sets of holes on the bottom for lanyards, adding a layer of convenience for users who prefer to carry their phones this way. It’s available only in black, but its varied textures, ridges, and contours make the design visually appealing. While I wish there were more color options, the black variant complements any of the Pixel 8a’s natural colorways visible through the camera bar window.

The most significant drawback of the UAG Scout is its price. At $30, it’s a tough sell, especially considering it’s a TPU case. UAG is known for its premium brand status, but this case’s cost may be a sticking point for some. I hope UAG expands its lineup to include more premium rugged cases for the Pixel 8a in the future. For now, the Scout remains the sole option.

Overall, the UAG Scout for the Pixel 8a is a well-designed TPU case that offers a good balance of simplicity and protection. While it may not be the most rugged option, its thoughtful design and tactile appeal make it a solid choice for Pixel 8a users. However, potential buyers should weigh the cost against its features to determine if it fits their needs.

What are the best UAG Scout for Google Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The UAG Scout might appear to be a rugged case, but it doesn’t boast all of the elements of one. Find some more recommendations below: Spigen Rugged Armor ($16.99 at Amazon): Like the UAG Scout, the Rugged Armor doesn’t quite live up to its name, but it’s affordable and doesn’t add much bulk to the Pixel 8a.

Like the UAG Scout, the Rugged Armor doesn’t quite live up to its name, but it’s affordable and doesn’t add much bulk to the Pixel 8a. Otterbox Commuter ($30.91 at Amazon): Pricier than the UAG Scout, the Commuter boasts a more premium design with dust ports and excellent drop protection.

Pricier than the UAG Scout, the Commuter boasts a more premium design with dust ports and excellent drop protection. Supcase UB Pro ($24.99 at Amazon): The UB Pro is an affordable, rugged case for the Pixel 8a that adds bulk while trimming the price.

