dbrand Grip Case for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Should you buy the dbrand Grip Case for the Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

dbrand is best known for flashy phone skins, but the Grip case for the Pixel 8a is seriously worth considering. It combines the company’s years of experience in customizable skins with a high-quality case that more than meets the promise of its name.

dbrand markets this as a thin case, but I found it pretty robust in hand. It doesn’t feel overly thick, but it doesn’t feel thin, either. I did like the heft, but be aware that it does add some bulk, especially to the sides of the device where the grip strips are.

The case is very rigid, which makes it feel like it’s built to take a beating. The lip around the screen holds tight and has a nice chamfer, so swipe gestures are still easy to perform. It’s a small detail, but it’s one that you’d expect from a premium case like this one.

The back of the case is smooth so the skin will stick, but the sides are covered in microscopic ridges that feel almost like sandpaper and add a ton of grip. I didn’t mind this, but it might put you off if you’re sensitive to textures. There are also glossy grip strips toward the bottom to add even more grip where your hand is most likely to grab the phone. Overall, the build quality is superb.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

But really, this dbrand case is all about the skin. The back is perfectly flat to make installing the skin easier, but I still recommend watching the tutorial video to make sure you get it right. Additional skins are sold separately for $10 or $20, so it’s an expensive mistake.

Pixel 8a skins for this case include three parts: one for the top, one for the bottom, and one for the camera bar itself. Personally, I prefer the way it looks without the camera bar skin, but it’s nice to have the option.

It's expensive, but there aren't any other cases like it on the market, even without the skin.

Dbrand offers nearly 50 design options for the skin, from simple matte colors to a funky new hydrodip range that I tested for this review. They’re high-quality matte stickers that look and feel excellent. The nice thing about this case is that if you get tired of your skin you can always peel it off and install another one to get a fresh look.

Ultimately, the premium build and long-term value of being able to swap out skins make this a great case for the Google Pixel 8a. It’s expensive, but there isn’t a better way to customize the look of your phone

What are the best dbrand Grip for Pixel 8a alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If the dbrand Grip Case is too expensive, here are a few alternatives that still look great on the Pixel 8a: Caseology Parallax ($17.99 at Amazon) : The Parallax has an iconic design that adds both visual interest and great grip to the Google Pixel 8a. It’s much cheaper than the dbrand Grip, but not nearly as customizable.

: The Parallax has an iconic design that adds both visual interest and great grip to the Google Pixel 8a. It’s much cheaper than the dbrand Grip, but not nearly as customizable. Cyrill Cecile ($22.99 at Amazon) : While this is technically a clear case, it has a special trick that allows you to customize the look of the case: stickers! There’s a set of cute stickers included in the box, and they stick very well to the frosted polycarbonate backing.

: While this is technically a clear case, it has a special trick that allows you to customize the look of the case: stickers! There’s a set of cute stickers included in the box, and they stick very well to the frosted polycarbonate backing. Otterbox Commuter ($30.91 at Amazon): The Otterbox Commuter is a much more traditional rugged case, with a two-part build that will protect your Pixel 8a from serious drops. It’s not as interesting to look at as the dbrand Grip, but it’s more likely to see your new Pixel phone to the end of its seven-year update cycle.

