Otterbox Commuter for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Otterbox Commuter for Google Pixel 8a Otterbox is still the name to beat when it comes to rugged protection, and the Commuter for the Pixel 8a doesn't disappoint.

Should you buy the Otterbox Commuter for the Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Otterbox has long been the go-to brand for durable phone cases, and the Commuter series for the Pixel 8a strikes an excellent balance between providing strong drop protection and maintaining everyday usability without adding bulk. Or too much bulk, at least.

The practical design has two distinct components working together to protect your Pixel 8a. The outer shell, constructed from rigid polycarbonate, covers the back and parts of all four edges, and the rubbery, grippy slipcover wraps around the entire phone.

The slipcase fits snugly, extending slightly over the screen to ensure maximum protection. Even with the Pixel 8a’s thick bezels, I was able to use swipe gestures pretty comfortably. That said, it may not work with all screen protectors, so make sure you get a compatible option from Otterbox if you want to go down that route.

The rubbery texture and subtle grip strips on the sides make the case comfortable to hold. Additionally, the grip strips on the back prevent the case from sliding on surfaces, which is needed because the PC backing is completely smooth. The side buttons are also covered in the same rubbery material, making them easy to find with one hand, if a bit stiff.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

A port cover protects the charging port from dust and debris at the bottom of the case. Although it never opened on its own, it was still easy enough to open with just a fingernail.

Another thing to note is that the case completely conceals the Pixel 8a’s distinctive camera bar, making the phone more pocket-friendly. The smooth finish on the back shell and the absence of bulky corner bumpers further contribute to this. Although the case adds some bulk and weight, it doesn’t detract from the phone’s usability — just its unique aesthetic.

The Otterbox Commuter is one of the most protective cases for the Pixel 8a, but also one of the most expensive.

The Otterbox Commuter case for the Pixel 8a is available in two colors: Black and Run Wildflower, which is a stylish two-tone pink option. While having the choice of a colorful case is a refreshing change, more color options would have been nice. Pink is one of those colors you either love or hate, so something like blue or green would have been a more neutral option.

At the end of the day, the Otterbox Commuter is an exceptional case for the Pixel 8a, offering a perfect blend of protection and usability. However, it is pricey. While it is one of Otterbox’s more affordable options, the Commuter still retails for $40. Whether it’s worth the investment depends on how much you’re willing to spend to keep your Pixel 8a safe for the full seven years of updates Google promises.

What are the best Otterbox Commuter alternatives for the Google Pixel 8a?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a different design or a cheaper price tag, here are a few alternatives to the Otterbox Commuter for the Pixel 8a: Supcase UB Pro ($24.99 at Amazon): The Supcase UB Pro has every bit as much drop protection as the Commuter, but with a kickstand, belt holster, and lower price point. The built-in screen protector is the only downside here, and there’s no way to remove it.

The Supcase UB Pro has every bit as much drop protection as the Commuter, but with a kickstand, belt holster, and lower price point. The built-in screen protector is the only downside here, and there’s no way to remove it. Spigen Tough Armor ($19.99 at Amazon) : This is another more affordable rugged case with an equally streamlined design. It’s not the most visually interesting, but it’s by far the cheapest rugged case you can get for the Pixel 8a.

: This is another more affordable rugged case with an equally streamlined design. It’s not the most visually interesting, but it’s by far the cheapest rugged case you can get for the Pixel 8a. UAG Scout ($29.95 at Amazon): UAG is another brand that’s known for protection, and while the Scout isn’t as durable as its traditional offerings, it still nails the aesthetic and comes in significantly lighter than the Otterbox Commuter.

