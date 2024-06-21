Google official Pixel 8a case review: Should you buy it?

Silicone Case for Google Pixel 8a The official Google Pixel 8a case is colorful and looks and feels premium, but doesn't offer much protection, especially for the aging Gorilla Glass 3 screen.

Official Google Pixel 8a case review: At a glance What is it? The official Google Pixel 8a case is a thin silicone case with a soft-touch finish.

The official Google Pixel 8a case is a thin silicone case with a soft-touch finish. What is the price? The official Pixel 8a case from Google costs $29.99.

The official Pixel 8a case from Google costs $29.99. Where can you buy it? You can buy the official Google Pixel 8a case from the Google store or Amazon.

You can buy the official Google Pixel 8a case from the Google store or Amazon. Is it worth it? The official Google Pixel 8a case is very light on protection, but it has a premium feel and colorways that look every bit as good as the Pixel 8a itself.

Should you buy the official Google Pixel 8a case?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

When it comes to protecting your Pixel 8a in style, the official Google Pixel 8a Case is a standout option, mostly because it’s the only case that’s Made by Google. Branding aside, there are a few good reasons why you might want to consider it.

First off, the case is available in several vibrant colors that match the Pixel 8a itself — Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Coral. The color you pick is also extra important because the camera bar is entirely uncovered. The phone’s natural color will peek through, so make sure you pick two colors that look good together. It’s a small detail, but it adds a nice touch of personality to the otherwise plain case.

The case itself feels great in hand. It’s thin and light, yet it feels sturdy thanks to the rigid polycarbonate shell that covers the back and runs halfway up the edges. This design choice makes it more durable than fully silicone cases, which can sometimes feel flimsy. The minimalistic design, featuring a soft-touch finish and an embossed G logo, gives it a sleek and premium feel.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The silicone exterior is beautifully smooth, with no mold lines or imperfections. It fits the phone like a glove, adding just the right amount of grip to prevent slips while still being easy to slide into a pocket. The precise cutouts for the speakers and mics are exactly what you’d expect from a case designed by Google. Interestingly, there’s a gap above the charging port, a unique feature that sets it apart from other cases.

Google's official Pixel 8a case looks and feels great, but doesn't add much protection.

However, not everything is perfect. The raised ridges around the screen are just barely taller than the display and don’t wrap around the front. I found that they can slip down, potentially exposing the screen. The Pixel 8a has thick bezels, so it would have been trivial to add a little extra material to keep it in place. Considering it has an aging Gorilla Glass 3 screen, I’d strongly recommend using a screen protector with this case.

Despite this minor flaw, the case is still a decent pick. At $30, it’s a bit pricier than other thin silicone cases, but the color options and premium feel make it worth considering. Just be aware that it won’t protect your Pixel 8a from serious drops or damage, especially when it comes to the screen.

Silicone Case for Google Pixel 8a Silicone Case for Google Pixel 8a Premium finish • Great colorways • Thin and light MSRP: $29.99 The official case for the Pixel 8a. The official Google Pixel 8a case is a thin silicone case with a soft-touch finish and is available in five bright color options. See price at Amazon

What are the best official Google Pixel 8a case alternatives?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

If the official Google Pixel 8a case isn’t right for you, here are a few other thin Pixel 8a cases that are worth considering: Spigen Thin Fit ($16.99 at Amazon): The Spigen Thin Fit is just as thin and light, but costs significantly less. However, it only comes in black.

The Spigen Thin Fit is just as thin and light, but costs significantly less. However, it only comes in black. Mous Super Thin ($44.99 at Amazon): The Mous Super Thin is a beautiful case that’s even thinner than the official case, but also includes MagSafe magnets in the back. However, it’s quite a bit more expensive.

The Mous Super Thin is a beautiful case that’s even thinner than the official case, but also includes MagSafe magnets in the back. However, it’s quite a bit more expensive. Ringke Onyx ($14.99 at Amazon): While not as thin as the official Google 8a case, the Ringke Onyx is very affordable and nails the basics. Again though, color options are pretty limited.

You might like

Comments