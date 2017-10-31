

DC Comics is having a hard time cracking the winning formula. Batman movies are doing well, but movies like Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad didn’t get the rave reviews they were hoping for. Still, there are a ton of DC Comics fans out there looking to have a good time with their favorite superheroes. You can kind of do that on mobile. These games aren’t nearly as good as console games. However, they aren’t terrible, either. Here are the best DC Comics games for Android!

Batman Arkham Origins Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Batman Arkham Origins is one of the better DC Comics games. It's a fighting game. You play as Batman. It sports decent mechanics, tons of bad guys to fight, and a bunch of unlockable content. It is a freemium and that's not great. However, it makes up for it by integrating directly with the Batman Arkham Origins game on console. It's a decent game for fans of the Batman series. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Batman from Telltale Games Price: Free / Up to $14.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Telltale Games is a popular developer on Google Play, console, and PC. They also have a couple of DC Comics games. They're both also Batman games. They feature episodic adventure narratives, point-and-click mechanics, puzzles, branching story lines, and charming comic book-style graphics. The games can get a little expensive. It's still better than a freemium game, though. Both games are free to download for the first episode. The other four episodes cost $14.99. Each game contains five total episodes in their stories. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Injustice 2 Mobile Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Injustice 2 Mobile is among the most popular DC Comics games. It features a large cast of popular heroes and villains from various comics. It's a fighting game with three vs three combat. The mechanics are a little simplistic compared to serious fighters. However, it does cater to a more casual audience. It's also a freemium game and that's not great. The console version of this one is much better, but this is still good for casual play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

LEGO DC Mighty Micros Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LEGO DC Mighty Micros is one of the few good, actually free DC Comics games. This one is a racing game. You pick a character and then race. It's a go-kart style racing game similar to titles like Angry Birds GO. It also includes some non-racing elements for some post game management. It's mostly for kids between the ages of five and 12. However, it's still a fun, casual racer. It's also free with no in-app purchases or advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Warner Bros Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Warner Bros has most of the DC Comics games on mobile. A few games on this list are from them and were of note. However, there are plenty more, including Suicide Squad: Special Ops, Batman vs Superman, LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes, and many others. The games range from free, freemium, and pay-once. They're also generally good for most ages. We have Warner Bros' developer page linked up on the button above. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

