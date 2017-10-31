DC Comics is having a hard time cracking the winning formula. Batman movies are doing well, but movies like Batman vs Superman and Suicide Squad didn’t get the rave reviews they were hoping for. Still, there are a ton of DC Comics fans out there looking to have a good time with their favorite superheroes. You can kind of do that on mobile. These games aren’t nearly as good as console games. However, they aren’t terrible, either. Here are the best DC Comics games for Android!
If we missed any great DC Comics games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!