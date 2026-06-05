Pixel Studio's latest update marks the end of the Pixel-exclusive app

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel Studio’s latest v2.3.001.911719150 update removes the ability to create new images and stickers.

Users are now greeted with a text prompt redirecting them to use Nano Banana within the Gemini app instead.

The app’s basic screenshot editing interface is still accessible, but its long-term future on the Pixel 9 and 10 series remains unclear.

Google launched Pixel Studio in 2024 alongside the Pixel 9 series to showcase its AI-based image-generation capabilities. Pixel Studio can generate digital art, wallpapers, and stickers from scratch, and can also modify existing photos, but only on the Pixel 9 and 10 series. Unfortunately, the writing has been on the wall for Pixel Studio’s demise, and the latest update rolling out for it tolls the death bell.

The latest Pixel Studio v2.3.001.911719150 update marks the end of the app. Users will now see a page that mentions “To create images and animations, try Nano Banana in the Gemini app.”

The bottom button opens the Gemini app. If Gemini is not installed, users will be prompted to install it.

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Users can still access their generated stickers and images, but they can not create any new ones — this functionality was already on its way out in prior releases.

Pixel Studio’s screenshot editing interface with basic tools still remains part of the app, though there’s nothing really special going on here that you cannot achieve with other editing apps.

Google also referenced its intention to end Pixel Studio’s sticker-generation capabilities in a recent Gboard update, which removed the Sticker Creation tab. It isn’t clear yet whether Google will completely remove Pixel Studio from Pixel phones or keep it installed for its screenshot editing functionality.

This update for the Pixel Studio app is rolling out gradually through the Google Play Store. If you rely on Pixel Studio for your sticker or image generation needs, it’s time to start migrating to Nano Banana in Gemini.

Thanks to @Emorris997 on Telegram for the APK.

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