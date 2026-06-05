Google accidentally enabled a new Gemini feature, and it could be very useful

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Google seems to have accidentally enabled a new “Troubleshooting” mode in Gemini.

It’s showing up for some users inside the model picker menu.

It can offer troubleshooting steps and guidance using text and interactive widgets.

Google Gemini is a useful tool for many tasks: writing, ideating, coding, creating marketing plans, and even creating a talking AI clone. Now, it seems Google is working on a dedicated “Troubleshooting” mode for the AI as well.

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According to user testingcatalog on X, there’s a new “Troubleshooting” mode that’s showing up in the Gemini model picker menu.

testingcatalog / X

When this mode is selected, Gemini will reportedly explain troubleshooting steps using a combination of text output and interactive widgets.

Several users in the post comments are reporting that they can already see and use the option. We have checked whether the option is visible, but it’s not showing up in our accounts. It’s likely the feature was enabled by accident for some users, and hence, Google could revert the changes at any time.

Some examples shared by users on X show the Troubleshooting mode offering advice for problems like their cars not starting.

For a problem like this, the mode seems to offer a general cause behind the issue, along with a couple of options for giving further advice. Users can tell Gemini the symptoms their car is exhibiting by selecting one of the options. Gemini could then offer further troubleshooting help.

BartokGabi17 / X

Reddit discussions suggest that the new mode uses a lower temperature to keep its responses accurate while sticking to the problem at hand. It also reportedly doesn’t add conversational fluff and offers the most likely diagnosis and troubleshooting steps.

It’s unclear whether this is something Google has been testing internally, a Google A/B test, or just a developer forgetting to disable the option in production. However, it could prove to be a useful addition to Gemini.

We have reached out to Google for a comment and will update this article when we hear back.

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