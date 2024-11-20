Android apps
Refresh your Android device with some new apps. Check out our Android app recommendations and app lists.
The best new Android apps and games for December 2024
Andy WalkerNovember 30, 2024
Plex's new interface is a big step forward, and two steps back
Dhruv BhutaniNovember 27, 2024
Google Messages fixes Profile Discovery privacy oversight, here's what to do next
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 27, 2024
These are the best alternatives to Google's most popular apps
Andy WalkerNovember 25, 2024
Of all the features Google has killed, I will miss this one the most
Rita El KhouryNovember 23, 2024
Instagram not working? Here are some things you can try!
Edgar CervantesNovember 22, 2024
Google Tasks sucks for chores, but this app makes them a cinch for me
Andy WalkerNovember 21, 2024
This new Google Maps feature is a game-changer for me
Mitja RutnikNovember 21, 2024
How to use Chrome extensions on an Android browser
Andy WalkerNovember 21, 2024
Is Reddit not working? Here are some fixes you can try!
Ankit BanerjeeNovember 20, 2024
One UI 7 could bring an alarming update to the Samsung Clock app
Aamir Siddiqui1 hour ago
Google Translate could offer a richer, seamless Instant Translate experience (Updated: Rolling out)
Aamir Siddiqui4 hours ago
YouTube TV for Android picks up a controversial design change from the main YouTube app
Adamya Sharma7 hours ago
Google Maps is getting some help from Waze to warn you about road hazards
Rushil Agrawal15 hours ago
New Pixel bug freezes your phone after calls, but here's how to fix it (Update)
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 29, 2024
Google Photos Memories are getting a new home, plus a new name
Stephen SchenckNovember 29, 2024
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs
Ryan McNealNovember 29, 2024
Wasting a lot of time watching Shorts and Reels? This app puts you back in control.
Hadlee SimonsNovember 29, 2024
One UI 7 apps are now available to download, but you'll need to install them yourself
Hadlee SimonsNovember 29, 2024
Google Messages will soon make it easier to stop RCS ad spam (APK teardown)
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 28, 2024