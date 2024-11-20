Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Android apps

HomeMobileAndroid apps
Refresh your Android device with some new apps. Check out our Android app recommendations and app lists.

Software lists

Features

Guides

How-to's

All the latest

Android apps news

The best new Android apps and games for December 2024
Andy WalkerNovember 30, 2024
clean as duck icon 1
Plex's new interface is a big step forward, and two steps back
Dhruv BhutaniNovember 27, 2024
Plex new interface comparison of old interface and new interface
Google Messages fixes Profile Discovery privacy oversight, here's what to do next
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 27, 2024
Google Messages SMS stock photo 10
These are the best alternatives to Google's most popular apps
Andy WalkerNovember 25, 2024
google chrome android new tab page
Of all the features Google has killed, I will miss this one the most
Rita El KhouryNovember 23, 2024
google maps timeline
Instagram not working? Here are some things you can try!
Edgar CervantesNovember 22, 2024
Instagram stock image 5
Google Tasks sucks for chores, but this app makes them a cinch for me
Andy WalkerNovember 21, 2024
clean as duck app 2
This new Google Maps feature is a game-changer for me
Mitja RutnikNovember 21, 2024
Google Maps GPS Nagivation stock photo
How to use Chrome extensions on an Android browser
Andy WalkerNovember 21, 2024
chrome extensions android yandex
Is Reddit not working? Here are some fixes you can try!
Ankit BanerjeeNovember 20, 2024
Reddit stock photo
One UI 7 could bring an alarming update to the Samsung Clock app
Aamir Siddiqui1 hour ago
samsung sdc 2024 one ui 7
Google Translate could offer a richer, seamless Instant Translate experience (Updated: Rolling out)
Aamir Siddiqui4 hours ago
Google Translate dual screen conversation mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 6
YouTube TV for Android picks up a controversial design change from the main YouTube app
Adamya Sharma7 hours ago
YouTube TV logo on smartphone stock photo (3)
Google Maps is getting some help from Waze to warn you about road hazards
Rushil Agrawal15 hours ago
Android Auto 2024
New Pixel bug freezes your phone after calls, but here's how to fix it (Update)
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 29, 2024
Google Photos Memories are getting a new home, plus a new name
Stephen SchenckNovember 29, 2024
Google Photos logo on smartphone next to other devices and picture frame Stock photo 5
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs
Ryan McNealNovember 29, 2024
Gmail on smartphone stock photo 5
Wasting a lot of time watching Shorts and Reels? This app puts you back in control.
Hadlee SimonsNovember 29, 2024
The Sane Scrolling app on a Pixel phone.
One UI 7 apps are now available to download, but you'll need to install them yourself
Hadlee SimonsNovember 29, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand homescreen
Google Messages will soon make it easier to stop RCS ad spam (APK teardown)
Aamir SiddiquiNovember 28, 2024
google messages rcs ads india