Google’s Workspace icon redesign is now complete, and Gmail was the last piece

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has completed its Workspace icon redesign on Android, with Gmail becoming the final app to receive the refreshed look.

Each app now has a more distinct visual identity while still following Google’s overall design language.

Google is leaning heavily into gradients and unique color schemes instead of forcing every icon to prominently use all four Google colors.

Google’s latest Workspace redesign has reached the finish line on Android, bringing an end to a rollout that has been gradually reshaping the look of Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, Meet, and the rest of the company’s productivity apps over the past few weeks. It looks like the last piece of the puzzle is Gmail, which is now picking up its refreshed icon as part of the broader visual overhaul.

If you’ve ever confused Google Meet with Calendar or hunted for the right Workspace app on a crowded home screen, you’re not the only one. Google’s previous attempt at unifying its app branding ironically created a new problem: many of the icons ended up looking too similar. Now the company is reversing course and giving each app a stronger visual identity while keeping them tied together under a shared design language (via 9to5Google).

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The redesign first surfaced ahead of Google I/O 2026 before rolling out on the web, followed by iOS and eventually Android. As of today, the Android rollout is complete, marking the end of a staggered deployment.

The most significant change is Google’s move to visuals heavy in gradients. Rather than forcing all icons to use the four signature colors of the company, Google is giving individual apps the chance to use different color schemes and shapes.

Calendar tilts more towards blue, Meet features a splash of yellow, and Drive ditches its former red accent altogether. Docs, Sheets, and Slides also break free from their old paper-like containers, enhancing their visibility at a glance.

Earlier, Google had said that it aimed to bring more consistency across Workspace while making each app easier to identify. The company calls the refresh a “modern visual design” that improves cohesion without changing how any of the apps work.

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