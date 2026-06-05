Late for work? You can finally join Google Meet calls in your car via Android Auto

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet for Android Auto is now rolling out widely.

You can join scheduled calls in an audio-only interface.

Joining a Meet call in your car will automatically put your phone in “On-the-Go” mode as well.

Google added support for Meet video calls to Apple CarPlay a few months ago, and followed it up with a rollout on Android Auto in April as well. Now, the company is rolling it out more widely, so it should be available to everyone soon enough.

9to5Google reports that Google has started rolling out Meet for Android Auto to all users now. That means you will be able to join scheduled calls in Google Meet while you’re driving. For safety, the app offers a stripped-down version in the car to let you take calls without being distracted by the screen.

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There’s no video support, and your phone’s camera will stay off while you’re taking Meet calls in the car. It’s basically the same UI used for regular phone calls in Android Auto: you get the option to mute or unmute the call, and you can exit the meeting.

The interface is straightforward. Open the Meet app from the Android Auto dashboard and you’re greeted with any scheduled calls on the agenda. You can tap to join, and it instantly takes you to the meeting — no pre-call screen here.

It’s worth noting that you can’t initiate new calls from the car. The app only lets you join scheduled meetings or answer a call if someone else tries to contact you on Meet while you’re driving.

Google has also added several other restrictions for safety. Since your phone and car both connect to the Meet call, your Android phone will enter “On-the-Go” mode and display a simplified UI during Meet calls. Features like Hand Raise, Q&A, and Polls are also unavailable.

However, if you absolutely must use a feature that’s unavailable in the car interface, Google suggests you stop driving and use the Meet app on your phone.

Google’s support page says that Meet doesn’t support Work profile accounts in Android Auto. If you’re already on a call via a work account, it will show up in the car, but you won’t be able to see any scheduled calls or your call history.

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