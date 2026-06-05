NewPipe, other open-source apps are preparing users for Google's sideloading crackdown on Android

TL;DR Developers of open-source Android apps, including NewPipe, have begun warning users about Google’s upcoming sideloading restrictions.

NewPipe’s developers refuse to comply with Google’s proposed verification rules.

The app has started to inform users of ways to bypass hurdles, including the proposed 24-hour lockout period before installing “unverified” apps.

Sideloading, or the ability to install apps using APK files from outside of the Google Play Store, has been fundamental to Android since its early days. But after almost two decades, Google wants to change it, citing security concerns from unverified apps. The Android developer community, however, has fiercely opposed Android’s new sideloading rules, arguing they run counter to practices that serve users’ best interests. Now, a slew of popular apps have started to resist the upcoming policy and are informing users about the alternatives.

NewPipe, one of the most popular open-source clients for watching YouTube without ads on Android, is starting to push back against Google’s proposed changes to sideloading. The developers behind it have recently started informing users of the upcoming policy change and how it impacts them, and that they won’t comply with the new rules.

NewPipe users are shown this message as a pop-up, which also offers an explanation of the step and possible remedies, including using ADB to sideload apps, for subsequent updates or to reinstall the app later.

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Starting in September this year, Google will require developers to register for a developer account, verify their identity using a valid ID, and pay a $25 fee. While Android users will still have the option to sideload apps from developers that choose not to sign up for Google’s program, installing APKs will require jumping through some hoops, including a 24-hour waiting lockout before installing “unverified” apps. However, those who’re confident in their usage can permanently enable sideloading for all apps after waiting for the 24-hour window to elapse once.

While Google’s protective measures might make sense for unaware users, they also restrict power users. The restrictions hugely impact popular apps that operate in gray areas of legality, such as game emulators, open-source apps, modding tools, and apps that bypass ads on platforms like YouTube (NewPipe being one of them).

Along with NewPipe, avid tinkerers on the Android Authority team have also noticed similar warnings in other open-source apps, including whoBIRD, which is popular among birdwatchers.

In the past, the team at the open-source app repository, F-Droid, has spiritedly opposed Google’s proposed policy changes, calling Google’s promises to keep Android open “false,” and even warning that the new rules could eventually wipe out alternative app stores entirely.

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