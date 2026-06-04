Google Pay direct checkout is making it easier to buy from websites

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched Google Pay direct checkout today.

This feature brings your Google Wallet payment options directly to a retailer’s checkout page.

The company says it plans to eventually offer this feature worldwide.

Google has long let users pay online via Google Pay, giving you a quick and secure way to make purchases in your browser. Now, the company has announced another convenient addition to this process.

Google announced Google Pay direct checkout functionality today, and the company says this will bring your payment options from Google Wallet directly to a retailer’s checkout page. Check out the GIF below.

Supplied by Google

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In other words, you can quickly choose the correct card or payment method stored in Google Wallet when you check out a purchase on a retailer’s website. Technically speaking, Google Pay on mobile already shows a pop-up menu on some websites, allowing you to make the payment and choose a card. However, Google’s GIF (seen above) suggests that Google Pay direct checkout embeds your payment options and other info on the website itself. We’ve asked Google for more details on how direct checkout differs from the current solution, but direct checkout certainly seems like a more seamless experience.

“It’s available today for select merchants that use Airwallex and will soon be available to those that use Adyen,” the company explained in its announcement. “We plan to scale this capability with partners worldwide.”

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