5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this June

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this month’s edition is packed with loads of great Android games and a few utilities to boot.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in June 2026.

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Mako An open source, minimalist frog-inspired launcher. Price: Free

Free Developer: rama-io

Last month, I kicked off my roundup with an Android launcher, and this month, I’m doing the same. While Key Launcher is certainly one of the most comprehensive home screens I’ve used this year, Mako deliberately skews the other way.

Mako isn’t particularly new, but I’ve seen very little buzz (or croak?) surrounding it. In a word, it’s a minimalist launcher with a retro aesthetic, designed to reduce distractions and provide simple organizational tools. The app lists all installed apps on the home screen, which can then be grouped. Groups can be rearranged and collapsed, or completely hidden.

Despite its frog-inspired title, Mako’s best facet is its meager diet. It occupies little storage space and even less RAM, which makes it the perfect launcher for older devices in need of some pep.

FileTreeSize A spiritual successor to WinDirStat for Android. Price: Free / In-app purchases from $1.49

Free / In-app purchases from $1.49 Developer: DevOne – OFox

Yes, this is a roundup of the best new Android apps and games, but let me reminisce about Windows for a moment. WinDirStat remains one of the best apps for combing through a Windows machine’s drives, specifically to see which file types are occupying the most gigs. I wanted something similar for Android for ages, and recently I discovered a potential candidate.

FileTreeSize takes up WinDirStat’s mantle on Android and visualizes how the content stored on your device is in easy-to-grasp boxes. The idea is simple: the larger the box, the more disk space those files or folders occupy. This makes it easy to clean up cluttered storage or to conceptualize just how much space those good morning GIFs take up on your device.

Lichess Play more chess for free. Price: Free

Free Developer: lichess-org

My dad and I used to spend hours playing chess, which would inevitably end with me ragequitting. I was a very sore loser as a kid. Regardless, I think back on those times now with a smile. Needless to say, I’ve been wanting to rekindle my enjoyment of the game, and Lichess has helped plenty.

Perhaps better known as an internet chess server, there’s also an Android app of the same name, which lets me play against other users online. More importantly, though, I’ve been slowly working my way up the difficulty ladder versus computers. The app is brilliant for learning moves and strategies, and after the game, I can review my and the computer’s moves. For more experienced users, there are multiple tournaments and lobbies accessible from the home screen, and plenty of other chess-oriented entertainment.

Whether you’re into chess or not, Lichess is a great time-buster, too. Best of all? It’s free.

Northgard The popular AirPod middleman app finally hits the Play Store. Price: Free on Epic Games until June 4 / $8.99

Free on Epic Games until June 4 / $8.99 Developer: Shiro Games

If chess somehow isn’t strategic or Nordic-themed enough for you, try Northgard. This survival-strategy game is set on a newly Viking-discovered continent, and, naturally, because sharing is boring, you’ll carve out a piece of that land pie using smart planning, resource use, and aggression. The game offers various play modes, including multiplayer and a story/adventure mode, with multiple potential playthroughs given the sheer number of clans, campaigns, and strategies.

Northgard is usually a pretty penny, but it’s free on the Epic Games Store until June 4.

Slime Rancher Wrangle those slimes on mobile! Price: $9.99

Developer: Playdigious

Finally, let’s end this month’s roundup with the third Android game.

Publisher Playdigious is on a roll with its mobile releases, and Slime Rancher is the latest port to arrive on Android.

As its name suggests, you play as a novice slime wrangler named Bea who loves exploring the world, collecting slimes, upgrading the ranch and equipment by trading slimes and other items, and enjoying the ranch life on a distant planet. The game is cute, it’s cozy, it’s colorful, and it’s a great slow-play summer title.

Slime Rancher has been reworked for smaller screens and is compatible with modern console controllers.

That’s it for the June 2026 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Would you like to suggest a game or app? Let me know down in the comments below.

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