This is the Android 17 codename, and it's not what you guessed

For most of Android’s history, Google publicly referred to each release by a version number and a codename. Traditionally, the codename was a dessert like Marshmallow, Jelly Bean, or Froyo. With the release of Android 10 in 2019, however, Google ended this public practice to make its branding more globally accessible. Internally, though, the company’s developers kept the sweet tradition alive. Following that tradition, Google’s developers have recently decided on the dessert codename for Android 17 — and it’s not what any of you guessed. You’re reading the Authority Insights Newsletter, a weekly newsletter that reveals some new facet of Android that hasn’t been reported on anywhere else. If you’re looking for the latest scoops, the hottest leaks, and breaking news on Google’s Android operating system and other mobile tech topics, then we’ve got you covered.

Subscribe here to get this post delivered to your email inbox every Saturday. Google surprised many last year by choosing “Baklava” as the dessert codename for Android 16. Since the codename for Android 15 was “Vanilla Ice Cream,” most people expected the next version to follow the alphabetical tradition with a dessert starting with the letter “W.”

Android Version Number Dessert Codename Year of Release Android Version Number 1.0

Dessert Codename No codename

Year of Release 2008

Android Version Number 1.1

Dessert Codename Petit Four (internal)

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 1.5

Dessert Codename Cupcake

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 1.6

Dessert Codename Donut

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 2.0, 2.1

Dessert Codename Éclair

Year of Release 2009

Android Version Number 2.2

Dessert Codename Froyo

Year of Release 2010

Android Version Number 2.3

Dessert Codename Gingerbread

Year of Release 2010

Android Version Number 3

Dessert Codename Honeycomb

Year of Release 2011

Android Version Number 4

Dessert Codename Ice Cream Sandwich

Year of Release 2011

Android Version Number 4.1, 4.2, 4.3

Dessert Codename Jelly Bean

Year of Release 2012

Android Version Number 4.4

Dessert Codename KitKat

Year of Release 2013

Android Version Number 5.0, 5.1

Dessert Codename Lollipop

Year of Release 2014

Android Version Number 6

Dessert Codename Marshmallow

Year of Release 2015

Android Version Number 7.0, 7.1

Dessert Codename Nougat

Year of Release 2016

Android Version Number 8.0, 8.1

Dessert Codename Oreo

Year of Release 2017

Android Version Number 9

Dessert Codename Pie

Year of Release 2018

Android Version Number 10

Dessert Codename Quince Tart (internal)

Year of Release 2019

Android Version Number 11

Dessert Codename Red Velvet Cake (internal)

Year of Release 2020

Android Version Number 12, 12L

Dessert Codename Snow Cone (internal)

Year of Release 2021

Android Version Number 13

Dessert Codename Tiramisu (internal)

Year of Release 2022

Android Version Number 14

Dessert Codename Upside Down Cake (internal)

Year of Release 2023

Android Version Number 15

Dessert Codename Vanilla Ice Cream (internal)

Year of Release 2024

Android Version Number 16

Dessert Codename Baklava (internal)

Year of Release 2025



Google broke this years-long pattern to reflect major changes to its development practices under the new “Trunk Stable” project. This project shifts Android development to a trunk-based model, where all work occurs in a single, main internal code branch that must always remain stable. New features, APIs, and bug fixes are developed behind “feature flags” that keep them disabled until they’re ready for launch. In contrast, Google previously used a branch-based model, which often created significant problems when merging new release branches back into the main one.

Android's old branch-based development model Android's new, trunk-based development model.

The first Android version released after Google completed its migration to trunk-based development was Android 14 QPR2. To mark this change, Google reset its build ID scheme. The IDs for Android 14 QPR2 and QPR3 builds were prefaced with “AP1A” and “AP2A,” respectively. The company used the letter “A” because 2024 was the first year Google released Trunk Stable builds, while the “P1A” and “P2A” reflected that Android 14 QPR2 and QPR3 were respectively the first and second platform releases of the year. When the calendar turned to 2025, Google advanced the letter to “B,” which is why Android 16’s codename was a dessert that started with B.

Following this pattern, you’d be right to guess that Android 17’s dessert codename will start with the letter “C.” The problem is the sheer number of desserts that start with C. We can immediately rule out “Cupcake,” since Google already used it for Android 1.5, but that still leaves dozens of choices. When we polled our readers on the topic, we presented eight popular options, and they floated seven more in the comments.

However, none of these were correct, as Google has decided on “Cinnamon Bun” as the dessert codename for Android 17! A cinnamon bun — also called a cinnamon roll or swirl — is a sweet, baked pastry made of rolled dough filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture and often topped with glaze or icing. It’s a popular dessert in northern Europe and North America, with several well-known chains specializing in its creation.

Although we don’t have any public sources that mention “Cinnamon Bun” as Android 17’s codename, we are confident this is the name. A trusted source within Google shared evidence with us that clearly shows the company using “CinnamonBun” as the internal codename for API level 37.0.

The API level is a number that uniquely identifies a specific Android version and its set of core APIs. Each Android version has a distinct API level; for example, Android 15 is API level 35.0, and Android 16 is 36.0. Hence, we can assume that API level 37.0 will refer to Android 17, unless Google suddenly decides to drop numbers from its versioning entirely — which seems unlikely.

Ultimately, the dessert codename doesn’t matter. It won’t appear in most of Google’s marketing next year, though the company may still erect a new Android statue on its campus that references it. You’ll likely see “Android CinnamonBun” appear under the “Android version” field in early beta releases, but this will be replaced with “Android 17” once the OS reaches platform stability.

Still, we know that many of you have been wondering what dessert codename Google has cooked up for Android 17, so we thought it would be fun to reveal it in the inaugural edition of the Authority Insights Newsletter.

If you’re wondering when Android 17 will launch, we expect it to land around June 2026. As we’ve noted before, Google pushed up Android 16’s release date to enable summer device launches to ship with the latest OS. There’s no reason to think Google won’t stick with this accelerated schedule next year. Still, plans can change, and if they do, I’ll report on them in a future edition of this newsletter.

