Google is making Android’s touchpad controls more like a desktop OS

TL;DR To improve Android’s capabilities on laptops and tablets, Google is adding more advanced touchpad settings.

An upcoming update introduces a customizable three-finger tap gesture for actions like launching Gemini, going home, or middle-clicking.

Later versions will expand on this by letting you map the gesture to open any app and will also add a toggle for touchpad acceleration.

Last month, Google revealed it plans to combine Chrome OS and Android into a single platform. A key part of this transition is making Android more capable on PCs, which means improving support for peripherals like touchpads. Over the past year, Google has already introduced several enhancements like a new tutorial page and a tap and drag gesture, and it plans to add more in upcoming releases, including a customizable three-finger tap gesture and a touchpad acceleration toggle.

In the stable release of Android 16, there are currently seven options under Settings > System > Touchpad. These include: Touchpad gestures

Tap to click

Reverse scrolling

Bottom-right click

Tap and drag to move items (previously called “tap dragging”)

Pointer speed

Cursor & touchpad accessibility However, the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta adds an eighth option: “Use three-finger tap.” As I previously reported, this setting lets you customize the gesture of tapping the touchpad with three fingers. While it does nothing by default, you can assign it to perform one of several actions, such as a middle click, launching Google, going home, going back, or viewing recent apps.

Each of these actions is pretty straightforward. The only action that needs a little explaining is “launch Google,” which actually just launches the Gemini assistant. If you change the Android assistant app to something else like Perplexity, the action will be renamed accordingly.

In the latest Android Canary build, there are even more touchpad options. First, the settings for the three-finger tap gesture gain an “Open another app” option. Selecting this lets you choose any app on your device to launch with the gesture, adding a new layer of customization on top of the existing actions like “go home” or “view recent apps.”

Additionally, the main touchpad settings page in the Android Canary release has a new “touchpad acceleration” option. When touchpad acceleration is enabled, “faster movements on your touchpad will move the cursor farther.” This reduces the distance you have to move your fingers on the touchpad, as you simply need to swipe faster to trigger longer cursor movements.

Given that the “open another app” and “touchpad acceleration” options aren’t live in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3, they probably won’t be available in the upcoming stable release of Android 16 QPR1. Since they’re live in the latest Android Canary release, though, they might appear in the next quarterly release.

