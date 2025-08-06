Gboard is one step closer to letting you save your favorite Emoji Kitchen creations (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature for Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen.

This feature will let you mark your Emoji Kitchen creations as favorites and use them again.

The functionality has yet to go live, but appears closer to completion.

Google is preparing Gboard for a host of changes, with new predictive features that use AI to help you compose messages more easily. Additionally, there are some changes coming to emojis and stickers, one of which is now getting more visibility with a recent update.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We recently discovered new changes coming to Emoji Kitchen in Gboard. In case you’re unaware of the feature, Emoji Kitchen lets you create distinct-looking stickers by combining two or more emojis together. In the latest Gboard beta (version 15.7.3.787916401 beta), we found references to an upcoming feature that will let you save your sticker creations as “Favorites” for reusing later.

Although the functionality to save stickers as favorites is not available yet, we were able to tinker with the latest release and enable it to demonstrate how it could work when rolled out widely. While we spotted the functionality in June, we couldn’t get it to work back then. That changes with the recent beta update.

With this option enabled, every time we try out a new sticker created from an emoji combination, a pop-up emerges and prompts us to save the result as a favorite. When we wish to use the saved sticker next time, we can tap the heart-shaped icon in the top right corner of the Emoji Kitchen suggestions, which will reveal our favorites.

Since the dedicated Emoji Kitchen browser is limited to Pixel phones, we’re unsure of how Google could integrate it on Android devices from other brands. However, it is less likely that Google limits the feature to its own Pixel devices only.

Lastly, we’d like to reiterate that you can’t save Emoji Kitchen creations as Favorites just yet, but we can expect to roll out soon, considering it looks closer to completion in Gbaord’s latest beta. If you’re currently using Gboard beta, the keyboard app will still show the recent suggestions it made to you, regardless of whether you used them or not.

